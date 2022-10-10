US Airport Websites Knocked Offline by Pro-Russia Hackers

2
Jack Gillum and Alan Levin
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A pro-Russian group is claiming credit for a series of disruptions that temporarily knocked the websites of some US airports offline.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The group, called Killnet, has engaged in a series of cyberattacks in recent months against Western targets, including incidents that temporarily rendered some state government websites offline last week, according to cybersecurity experts.

Los Angeles International Airport issued a statement saying its website was partially disrupted and that the interruption was limited to portions of the public-facing website. There were no disruptions to internal airport systems nor were there any operational difficulties, according to the statement.

The site for LaGuardia Airport was also affected, in addition to Des Moines International Airport, ABC News reported. Websites for O’Hare and Midway airports in Chicago were offline Monday, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation, but no airport operations were affected.

On Killnet’s Telegram channel, the group claims to have launched attacks against dozens of US airports though it wasn’t immediately clear how many of the airports were actually hit and whether the victims suffered any disruptions.

The Transportation Security Administration, which oversees airport security, referred questions to the individual airports. The Federal Aviation Administration said it would defer comments to TSA.

The FAA’s air-traffic website showed no indications of any flight disruptions from the cyberattacks. Similarly, the tracking website FlightAware.com showed relatively few delays or flight cancellations across the country. The FAA’s air-traffic computers are designed to remain off the internet and have dedicated communication lines to ensure they are safe from hacking.

A representative for the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and emails.

Killnet mostly deploys distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks, which direct large amounts of junk online traffic toward a site to knock it offline. While disruptive and irritating, such attacks can usually be mitigated and the overall impact tends to be minimal.

“It’s easy to overestimate DDoS attacks because they are so easy to notice and very visible,” said John Hultquist, vice president of threat intelligence for Mandiant Inc. “But, ultimately, they’re superficial and short-term.”

Last week, Killnet waged hacks against as many as 15 state websites, according to Check Point Research Technologies Ltd., which says the group represents better organized and more sophisticated style of hacktivism. Sergey Shykevich, threat intelligence group manager at Check Point Software, said Killnet started around the time of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

While the group initially focused on Ukraine, it quickly shifted to the West, he said, targeting Eastern Europe, Japan and the US. Killnet has claimed more than 550 attacks between late February and September but only 45 of them were against Ukraine, according to Check Point’s research.

Shykevich described the group as Russian-related, saying there isn’t any proof they are tied to the Russian government. The group’s attacks attacks focus on targets that have made negative remarks about Russian or don’t align with its politics, he said.

Killnet continued to boast about its attacks on its Telegram channel Monday, urging others to join. “How about join forces and put down all the US airports?” the group wrote with a melting-face emoji. “Let the Hunger Games begin in USA.”

(Updates with additional details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

    The websites for some major U.S. airports went down early Monday in an apparent coordinated denial-of-service attack, although officials said flights were not affected. The group published a target list on its Telegram channel. “We noticed this morning that the external website was down, and our IT and security people are in the process of investigating,” said Andrew Gobeil, a spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

  • Cyberattacks force over a dozen US airport websites offline

    Russian-speaking hackers claim responsibility that targeted about 14 public-facing websites, including LaGuardia and O’Hare airports

  • Biden Condemns ‘Utter Brutality’ of Russian Strikes on Civilians

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden condemned the “utter brutality” of Russia’s missile barrage at civilian targets in Ukraine -- a significant escalation of a conflict now in its eighth month.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old Is Taking On Big Banks

  • CDC Says America Needs to Be Ready for Ebola Following Outbreak

    After Uganda’s outbreak, the CDC urges doctors to be on alert for Ebola—also known as Ebola virus disease (EVD) and Ebola hemorrhagic fever (EHF)—a rare but deadly virus.

  • Germany eyes possible political motive in railway sabotage

    German police said Monday they're examining the possibility of a political motive in the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system over the weekend that brought trains to a standstill across the northwest of the country. Officials say cables were severed deliberately in a Berlin suburb and in Herne in western Germany, sites that are 440 kilometers (275 miles) apart. Trains in the northwestern states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Bremen were halted for nearly three hours on Saturday morning.

  • Rail union BMWED members reject contract deal with U.S. railroads

    The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes (BMWED), which represents more 11,000 workers, said the rejection results in a "status quo" period where the union will reengage bargaining with the Class I freight carriers. The union said the vote "indicates that there is a lot of work to do to establish goodwill and improve the morale that has been broken by the railroads' executives and Wall Street hedge fund managers". Last month, President Joe Biden announced that other unions, including those representing thousands of workers, and the National Carriers' Conference Committee (NCCC) had reached a tentative deal, staving off a costly strike that could have crippled U.S. supply chains.

  • ollaborators flee from Crimea through Melitopol en masse

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 22:27 On Saturday, after an explosion on the Crimean bridge, occupiers and collaborators began to flee to Russia through occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast en masse.

  • Russian ally cancels Russian-led military drill on its land

    The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan did not explain why.

  • Meta employees proposed marketing its $399 virtual-reality headsets to people who will get student debt relief, a report says

    "This is an opportunity for Meta Quest growth, as there is evidence that past Federal Stimulus spurred growth," the proposal said, according to a New York Times report.

  • Brainard Offers Case for Caution as Fed Hikes Rates Aggressively

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard laid out a case for exercising caution as the central bank raises interest rates to curb high inflation, noting that previous increases are still working through the economy in a time of high global and financial uncertainty.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Po

  • Germany Backs Joint EU Debt for Loans to Ease Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz will reverse a steadfast German position and support joint issuance of European Union debt to cushion the blow of the energy crisis as long as the freshly raised money is disbursed to struggling member states as loans, not grants.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of

  • American Express' (NYSE:AXP) 9.9% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

    American Express Company ( NYSE:AXP ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 12% over the month. On the bright...

  • 'Bron, You Gotta Get One Of These' — LeBron James Goes From Being In Awe At Nike Buildings On Campus As A Teen To Now Having His Own

    As a teen, LeBron James could already picture a Nike building dedicated to his legacy.

  • Ukraines Office of the President shows where Russians aimed attacks in the centre of Kyiv

    IRYNA BALACHUK - MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 10:01 Russian rockets hit a children's playground and a museum located in the centre of Kyiv. Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, on Telegram Quote from Tymoshenko: "The children's playground and the Khanenko museum in the center of the capital, this is where the Russian terrorists aimed.

  • EU Eyes New Sanction Power to Target Third-Country Firms, People

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will gain broad powers with its new Russia sanctions package that would allow it to target people inside and out of the bloc who help evade its restrictive measures. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old Is Taking On Bi

  • Russians respond to bridge attack with airstrike, killing 13

    Russians respond to bridge attack with airstrike, killing 13

  • France Faces More Fuel Shortages as Unions Plan to Prolong Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- France’s drivers face more fuel shortages as unions plan to prolong strikes at the country’s biggest refineries that have left almost a third of its gas stations with supply shortfalls.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year-Old Is Taking On Bi

  • US pledges 'unwavering' support for Ukraine after Russia unleashes deadly retaliation strikes: Live updates

    Ukraine's capital Kyiv was struck by missiles for the first time in months, and several cities took severe blows, 2 days after bridge blast. Updates.

  • Our hurricane rating method just won't cut it anymore

    News media need to move to better hurricane measurement scales than Saffir-Simpson's categories 1-5. It misinforms.

  • Putin’s mass strikes on Ukraine prompt international outcry

    Russia launched rocket attacks on Monday that struck in the heart of Kyiv and a dozen other regions, with around 83 missiles fired on a dozen regions in Ukraine. At least five civilians were killed and a dozen more injured in Ukraine’s capital city alone. Recent shelling also hit other civilian regions across the country,…