US airstrike kills IS members in Afghanistan

Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden's promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it killed two members of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate with a drone strike. (Aug. 28)

  • What is ISIS-K in Afghanistan?

    Two terrorism experts on the group behind the deadly Kabul airport attack and its rivalry with the Taliban

  • Al Qaeda and ISIS members from Afghanistan could resurface on southern border, experts say

    Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists sprung by the Taliban from an Afghan prison could enter the United States via the porous southern border, security experts said, lending grim legitimacy to concerns raised by Republicans.

  • U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

    The U.S launched a drone strike against an Islamic State attack "planner" in eastern Afghanistan, the military said on Friday.It comes after a suicide bombing on Thursday at the gates of the Kabul airport, claimed by the Islamic State.That attack killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians.In response, U.S President Joe Biden ordered the Pentagon to come up with plans to strike at the perpetrators.The strike took place in Nangarhar province, east of Kabul and bordering Pakistan.A U.S military statement said "initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."It did not say whether the target was connected with the airport attack.There are roughly 5,000 U.S. troops at Kabul's airport, helping to evacuate American citizens, at-risk Afghans and other nationalities before Biden's Tuesday deadline.The White House said the next few days are likely to be the most dangerous of the U.S. evacuation operation.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby cautioned on Friday that there are credible threats against the airport that they are monitoring."We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts. We're monitoring these threats, very, very specifically, virtually in real time."More than 100,000 have been evacuated out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks.Thursday's attack marked the first U.S. military casualties in Afghanistan since February 2020.

  • "The flights may never fly": A CEO's effort to get an employee out of Afghanistan

    "It's just a mess. We got the money and the planes, but the manifested people can't get into the airport. The flights may never fly."That's how the CEO of a Silicon Valley startup valued at over $3 billion described his efforts to extract an employee and others from Afghanistan.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe employee, an Afghan with a green card who once served as a translator for the U.S. military, did get out with his wif

  • AOC drops 'rock bottom' number for Afghan refugee visas

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez floated a high minimum number of refugee visas for Afghans fleeing their war-torn homeland — but said it is just a starting point.

  • Intelligence report: European, Afghan evacuees harassed by Taliban outside Kabul airport

    Busloads of European and Afghan evacuees were harassed by the Taliban and blocked from entering the airport in Kabul on Wednesday, according to a government document obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Jill Biden speaks after Afghanistan attack

    First lady Jill Biden released her first statement on the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan and Thursday's attack in Kabul Friday afternoon.Why it matters: In her role as first lady, Biden has prioritized military-focused initiatives. She said the attack in Kabul, which killed at least 13 U.S. troops, "left us with the stinging reality of the ultimate sacrifice you are willing to make."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Afghanistan has been woven through

  • US destroys CIA outpost outside Kabul airport to keep sensitive information away from Taliban: report

    According to The New York Times, Afghan residents didn't know much about the base, as it was heavily fortified with walls that reached 10 feet.

  • These are the US troops that lost their lives during the terror attack in Kabul

    Thirteen US service members were killed at the Kabul airport on Thursday in a deadly ISIS-K suicide bombing that also killed at least 170 Afghans.

  • Witnesses describe scenes of horror following attacks at Kabul airport

    "There was a very strong and powerful suicide attack, in the middle of the people. Many were killed, including Americans," one witness told Reuters.