US airstrike kills IS members in Afghanistan

The U.S launched a drone strike against an Islamic State attack "planner" in eastern Afghanistan, the military said on Friday.It comes after a suicide bombing on Thursday at the gates of the Kabul airport, claimed by the Islamic State.That attack killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians.In response, U.S President Joe Biden ordered the Pentagon to come up with plans to strike at the perpetrators.The strike took place in Nangarhar province, east of Kabul and bordering Pakistan.A U.S military statement said "initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."It did not say whether the target was connected with the airport attack.There are roughly 5,000 U.S. troops at Kabul's airport, helping to evacuate American citizens, at-risk Afghans and other nationalities before Biden's Tuesday deadline.The White House said the next few days are likely to be the most dangerous of the U.S. evacuation operation.Pentagon spokesman John Kirby cautioned on Friday that there are credible threats against the airport that they are monitoring."We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts. We're monitoring these threats, very, very specifically, virtually in real time."More than 100,000 have been evacuated out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks.Thursday's attack marked the first U.S. military casualties in Afghanistan since February 2020.