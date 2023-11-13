US airstrikes target more Iran-backed bases in Syria

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said the airstrikes were ordered by President Joe Biden

The US has conducted "precision" airstrikes in Syria on facilities used by the Iranian revolutionary guard, the Pentagon has said.

Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said the strikes were in response to "continued attacks" on US bases in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed fighters.

It is the third time since 26 October that US forces have carried out such airstrikes.

They come amid rising tensions in the region due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Mr Austin confirmed the airstrikes in a brief statement on Sunday, saying they were conducted against a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin in eastern Syria.

He added the attacks were ordered by President Joe Biden "to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests".

The Pentagon did not provide any details on the damage caused by the strikes, but the Washington Post reported there were an uundetermined number of fatalities.

Pentagon officials said last week that Iranian-backed militias have attacked US bases and facilities in Iraq and Syria at least 41 times since the Israel-Hamas war began on 7 October.

They added that 56 US personnel have been injured in these attacks between 17 October and early November. The injuries are a combination of traumatic brain injury and minor injuries.

All personnel have since been treated and have returned to work, the Pentagon said.

American officials attribute the attacks to Iranian proxy groups operating in the region. Iran backs both Hamas, which controls Gaza, and Hezbollah, which operates in Lebanon, with arms as well as money.

On 27 October, the US carried out its first of the airstrikes against two weapons and ammunition storage facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran-backed militias.

Another "self-defence strike" was conducted on 8 November on a facility in eastern Syria by two F-15 aircraft, the Pentagon has said.

With a war raging in the Gaza Strip and fears of an escalation into a regional conflict, there is an underlying worry that Iran and its proxies could soon get involved in the fight between Israel and Hamas, sparking a wider and even more serious war.

The US has emphasised that its recent airstrikes are not connected to what is going on in Gaza, that they were not done in any coordination with Israel, and that they are completely separate actions of self-defence.

American officials said they have been in contact with Iran and its proxies to warn against the escalation of fighting in the region.

"We aim to clarify that our military actions do not signal a change in our approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict, and we have no intentions of escalating conflict in the region," a senior Pentagon official has said in a statement.

Last month, President Biden sent a rare message directly to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayotollah Ali Khamenei, warning him not to target US troops in the Middle East.