US and allies mull ban on $66bn worth of exports to Russia

The US has sanctioned hundreds of Russian officials and institutions since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine - Anadolu Agency

The United States and some of its allies are considering a total ban on $66 billion worth of exports to Russia still fueling Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

It would represent a change in principle from all exports to Russia being allowed, unless specially sanctioned, to all exports being prohibited unless specifically exempted.

Diplomats from G7 countries were discussing the option ahead of a summit in Hiroshima, Japan in May, Bloomberg reported.

Under the proposed tightening of sanctions, allies would have to agree on what should be exempted, and that would probably include medicine and food, Bloomberg reported.

Products that would probably be banned included cars, beer, chocolate, shoes, flowers and make-up.

If the European Union was to join the ban, all member countries would have to support it.

Opposition from businesses that currently still export to Russia would be expected.

Sanctions already implemented have hit Moscow severely.

However, goods worth $66 billion are still being exported to Russia from the US, Canada, Japan and Europe, according to analysts.

Moscow could block energy exports

There were concerns that a total ban on exports could trigger renewed Russian retaliation in the form of Moscow blocking its energy exports to European countries.

Moscow could also be encouraged by such a move to seek closer economic ties with China.

Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, said: “It is essential that China and other countries do not provide Russia with material support or assistance with sanctions evasion.”

She said the consequences of any violations would be “severe”.

Washington has sanctioned hundreds of Russian officials and institutions since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Dozens of other countries have imposed sanctions.

Earlier this year, Kenneth Rogoff, the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, said sanctions meant Russia was headed towards being a new Cuba, Venezuela or “giant Iran”.

Last month, it emerged that the EU could restrict goods, including washing machines, from being shipped to countries traditionally allied to Russia.

A significant increase was noticed in trade between the EU and countries involving goods that could have “dual-use” technologies, with both military and civilian applications.