US, allies pledge to punish Putin over Ukraine in U.N. showdown

Laura Kelly
·4 min read

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats allied with Ukraine squared off with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a meeting of the United Nations Security Council Thursday, confronting Russia on alleged war crimes and pledging to prosecute those responsible.

The Security Council meeting was taking place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address mobilizing 300,000 troops to ramp up the war in Ukraine.

“That President Putin picked this week, as most of the world gathers at the United Nations, to add fuel to the fire that he started shows his utter contempt for the UN Charter for the General Assembly and for this council,” Blinken said.

“The very international order that we have gathered here to uphold is being shredded before our eyes. We cannot, we will not allow President Putin to get away with it.”

Blinken also noted the chorus of condemnation toward Russia’s war during the General Assembly coming from “countries developing and developed, big and small, north and south.”

“Even a number of nations that maintain close ties with Moscow, have said publicly that they have serious questions and concerns about [Russian] President Putin’s ongoing invasion,” he added.

The security council meeting was attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymetro Kuleba, who told a press conference before the meeting that he would “keep safe social distance with” Lavrov, in one of the few instances where the two diplomats would be in the same room.

Kuleba used his remarks at the council to call for establishing a special tribunal to put “President Putin and his entourage on trial… for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.”

“And Russia should know one thing. It will never be able to kill all of us,” he added.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bluntly blamed Russia for the deaths and injuries of civilians.

“Thousands of Ukrainian civilians, including hundreds of children, have been killed or injured, mostly by Russian bombardment of urban areas,” he said.

Those remarks were followed by the Prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, who — while not blaming Russia specifically — rejected claims from Moscow of staged atrocities in Ukrainian villages where mass graves and bodies lying in the streets suggested Russian war crimes.

“When I went to Bucha and went behind St. Andrew’s Church, the bodies I saw were not fake,” Khan said, adding the ICC is determined to investigate crimes that fall within the court’s jurisdiction.

“We must demonstrate the resolve and the determination and the principle, in order not to disappoint and fail those that are in most need of the law as we speak.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who left the chamber shortly after delivering his remarks, rejected the remarks by the ICC prosecutor, saying that Russia has “no confidence in the work of this body.”

“We don’t expect anything more from this institution or a whole range of other international institutions,” he said, accusing the court and international community of ignoring Russia’s complaints of its own allegations of what it says are atrocities committed by Ukraine against the Russian people.

Russia’s accusations of Ukrainian atrocities as justification for its invasion of Ukraine, in particular accusations of genocide in Donetsk and Luhansk in the east of the country, was rejected by the International Court of Justice in February, stemming from a complaint brought forth by Kyiv.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told the Security Council that Ireland had issued a “declaration of intervention” on the ICJ case, part of a broader effort by other states to bolster Ukraine’s stance.

“If we fail to hold Russia accountable, we send a signal to large powerful countries that they can prey on their neighbors with impunity, which is something that every nation on earth should take note of,” Coveney said.

A number of security council members called for U.N.-member states to reject an expected, Russian-imposed referenda in territories it occupies in Ukraine, with Secretary-General Guterres saying he was “deeply concerned by reports” of plans for the referenda.

“Any annexation of a state’s territory by another state resulting from a threat or use of force is a violation of the U.N. Charter and of international law,” he said.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly chastised Lavrov for his exit from the chamber, saying that “I’m not surprised, I don’t think Mr. Lavrov wants to hear the collective condemnation of this council.”

“We call on all countries to reject this charade and to refuse to recognize any results,” he added about the plans of the referenda. “We are used to seeing Russian lies and distortions.”

Russia received only tepid support from countries that have maintained ties with Moscow.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing supports “dialogue and negotiations without preconditions” and that “sovereignty, territorial integrity of all countries should be respected.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • US calls on world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats

    The United States called on other nations to tell Russia to stop making nuclear threats and end “the horror” of its war in Ukraine as all three countries' top diplomats spoke — but didn't quite meet — at a high-profile U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday. Held alongside the annual U.N. General Assembly gathering of world leaders, the session followed a striking development in the war this week: Russia called up a portion of its reserves for the first time since World War II. At the same time, President Vladimir Putin said his nuclear-armed country will “use all means available to us” to defend itself if its territory is threatened. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saw Putin's remark as particularly menacing given plans for referendums in Russian-controlled parts of eastern and southern Ukraine on whether to become part of Russia.

  • UN Latest: Lavrov Walks Out, Israel Revives Two-State Solution

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a UN Security Council meeting where the US and its allies were criticizing President Vladimir Putin’s government over the invasion of Ukraine, in a stark demonstration of the divisions opened up by the war.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineSouth Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressPutin's Order fo

  • One day after Zelenskyy speech, US, Russia square off at UN

    One day after Ukraine’s president laid out a forceful case against Russia's invasion at the United Nations, the United States made its own assertions in front of the U.N. Security Council about why Russia should face further censure and isolation. Minutes later, Russia came right back, calling the claims unfair and saying Ukraine is to blame. Antony Blinken, the United States' top diplomat, spoke to Security Council members on Thursday, detailing allegations of what he called war crimes and other atrocities committed by Russia and urging them to “send a clear message” to the country to stop its nuclear threats.

  • Cyprus cancels meet with Lavrov after EU says will step up sanctions

    Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades cancelled a meeting scheduled with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York after EU foreign ministers agreed to prepare new sanctions against Russia, a government official said on Thursday. The two had been expected to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly late on Wednesday. "In anticipation of the decisions of the EU the guidelines from Brussels to avoid bilateral meetings with Russia were followed," Cyprus government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told state radio.

  • Will Levis finding plenty of success beating the blitz

    If your favorite NFL team is looking for a QB prospect who can beat the blitz, Kentucky's Will Levis might be their man

  • Why Putin Is Drafting Up to 300,000 Russian Reservists to Fight in Ukraine

    Instead of helping win the war, the mobilization could be yet another of Putin’s decisions, like starting the war itself, that backfired spectacularly.

  • Belgium vs Wales live: Score and latest updates from the Nations League

    Kevin De Bruyne: I'm bored with playing Wales Hazard, Tielemans and De Bruyne all start for Belgium Bale on the bench for injury-hit Wales

  • Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard file class-action suit against DeSantis

    The group of Venezuelan migrants flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., last week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) filed a class-action suit against the governor and the state’s transportation secretary on Tuesday. The suit provides a detailed account of how the migrants came to board the two planes allegedly under false pretenses, arguing…

  • Videos show Russians sent to war in Ukraine under Russian mobilization

    Videos of the first batch of Russian reservists mobilized under the “partial mobilization” announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin appeared on social networks on Sept. 22.

  • Elon Musk Should Provide Internet in Iran, Lawmakers Urge Yellen

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen should give Elon Musk’s satellite Internet service Starlink clearance to operate in heavily sanctioned Iran as the country faces widespread protests, a bipartisan group of lawmakers said.Musk “recently stated that SpaceX would seek a license to provide its satellite based Starlink Internet service to Iran,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Yellen. “If such a license request is submitted, we urge you to approve it immediately.” Musk called for the

  • Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics NBA x Hasbro Starting Lineup Series, get yours now

    The NBA has linked up with Hasbro to release a brand new Starting Lineup series and Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA players.

  • UN experts detail extensive war crimes amid Tigray conflict

    U.N.-backed investigators said Thursday they have turned up evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Ethiopian government forces, Tigray forces and Eritrea's military — including rape, murder and pillage — over the nearly two-year war centering on Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. The Commission of Inquiry on Ethiopia, which is working under a mandate from the U.N.'s Human Rights Council, attributed a litany of war crimes on all sides, but said the government forces of Ethiopia had also resorted to “starvation of civilians” as a tool of war.

  • Putin's self-sanctioning of Russian energy supplies will be absorbed by Europe, but Moscow will never be able to replace those customers, Kremlin critic Bill Browder says

    "Putin is an extremely vindictive man. He's ready to cause himself pain, to cause his enemies pain … This is the actions of a man who is desperate."

  • UPDATE 1-Russia's Medvedev: new regions can be defended with strategic nuclear weapons

    Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that any weapons in Moscow's arsenal, including strategic nuclear weapons, could be used to defend territories incorporated in Russia from Ukraine. "The Donbas (Donetsk and Luhansk) republics and other territories will be accepted into Russia."

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Rushes to Hold Hasty Annexation Votes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia announced a hasty vote on annexing some regions of Ukraine that it’s still occupying despite losing ground in recent weeks, with the Luhansk and Donetsk regions aiming to hold a referendum as soon as this weekend and others saying they’ll follow soon. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesTrump Sued by New Yo

  • Fed keeps focus on US economy as the world tilts toward a recession that it may be contributing to

    The Fed has a mandate that keeps its focus on the U.S. AP Photo/Mark LennihanThe U.S. Federal Reserve holds inordinate sway over the world’s economies – yet it acts, in some ways, like they don’t really matter. Its power is primarily because of the dominance of the U.S. dollar, which soared in recent months as the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes made the greenback more attractive to investors. But this has a downside for other countries because it is fueling inflation, raising the cost of b

  • Iran cracks down on protests after Mahsa Amini's death in 'morality police' custody

    Mahsa Amini, 22, died after being arrested by Iran's "morality police" for not properly wearing a hijab, sparking protests across the country.

  • Putin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “partial mobilization,” calling up 300,000 reservists, in a major escalation of his flagging invasion of Ukraine, which he portrayed as a fight to the death with the US and its allies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUN Latest: Japan and South Korea Leaders Met Over Wartime LaborTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's L

  • Russians launch 9 missiles strikes on Mykolaiv overnight

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:14 Russian forces carried out missile strikes on the city of Mykolaiv on the night of 21-22 September, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

  • Nets’ Ben Simmons still feels connected to city of Philadelphia

    Playmaking forward Ben Simmons opened up on his playing time in Philly and how he truly felt connected to the city.