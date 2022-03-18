US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel says he will host Ukrainian evacuees





U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said Friday he feels a "moral obligation" to help host individuals who have evacuated Ukraine.

Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and former President Obama's onetime chief of staff, said in a statement he will host refugees at his residence in Tokyo.

"I have a moral obligation to do everything I can to support the brave Ukrainian people in the face of Putin's illegal war," said Emanuel, who is a grandson of Ukrainian immigrants.

"These are unprecedented times which call for unprecedented actions," he added.

Emanuel and his wife, Amy Rule, will host displaced Ukrainians at their official residence "for a transitional period while more permanent housing is identified."

The Japanese government will provide some housing for Ukrainians, Emanuel said, but he added, "We would like to do our part, too."

Emanuel encouraged others to find ways to support Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

"As Russia expands its attacks on innocent and unarmed civilians, every one of us must do our part to stand up for freedom and against oppression. Whether by donating to humanitarian relief operations, standing up for principles by halting commercial operations in Russia, or even opening one's home, everyone has a role to play," Emanuel said.