US Ambassador on Russian attack on postal depot: Kremlin has no regard for life

The United States stands with Ukraine to hold Russia accountable, US Ambassador Bridget Brink has said after the Russian attack on a Kharkiv depot belonging to the Nova Poshta delivery company.

Source: Bridget Brink on Twitter on 22 October, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Again overnight horrific images of Russian violence against civilians in Ukraine – a missile attack on a postal office in Kharkiv killed 6 people and seriously injured more."

Details: The official stated that "the Kremlin’s disregard for life is for all the world to see".

"The United States stands with Ukraine to hold Russia accountable," Brink added.

Background: On 21 October, a Russian missile hit a Kharkiv depot belonging to the Nova Poshta delivery company. The workers who were there had no chance or time to run for cover, as the air-raid warning was issued only a second before the explosion.

On the evening of 21 October, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, and Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, reported that Russian troops had launched missile strikes on the city.

