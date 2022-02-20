US ambassador says it would be 'disastrous' for Russia to invade Ukraine

Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Kristina Kvien on Sunday said a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be "disastrous," pointing to potential casualties on both sides and "devastating sanctions" on Moscow.

"Ultimately, President Putin has to decide not to take a path that will be disastrous," Kvien said, referring to the Russian leader, during an appearance on ABC's "This Week."

She emphasized that the two sides would experience repercussions from a Russian invasion, adding that both countries would see casualties and Moscow would face "devastating sanctions" from the U.S. and allied nations.

"Disastrous for Ukraine, of course, with the potential for thousands of casualties, but also disastrous for Russia, not only because Ukraine will fight and Russia will face casualties too, but also because Russia will face devastating sanctions by the United States and other partners and allies if they take this path," she said.

Concerns are growing in the U.S. and allied nations as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine becomes more imminent. President Biden on Friday said he is "convinced" that Putin has "made the decision" to invade Ukraine, but emphasized that a diplomatic path forward remains open if Putin decides to de-escalate.

Asked by Raddatz on Sunday if she believes Russia will invade Ukraine, Kvien said she agrees with Biden that such a situation "it is likely to happen" and that Putin "has made a decision." She emphasized, however, that the Russian leader can still change his mind.

"But I do think that right now he's moving towards a large-scale invasion," she said.

Kvien said such a belief means that Ukraine, Eastern Europe and "all of the global order" are threatened.

"Because if President Putin is bold enough and brazen enough and foolish enough to do this, who knows what else he'll be willing to do?" Kvien said.

