US ambassador thanks Ukraine's air defence forces for repelling large-scale drone attack

Bridget Brink, United States Ambassador to Ukraine, has commented on the large-scale drone attack on Ukraine by Russia on the night of 24-25 November.

Details: The diplomat noted that while the temperature in Ukraine drops below zero, Russia cynically sends waves of Iranian-made drones attacking the country and its capital.

Quote: "Air defences working actively in Kyiv all night long. ... Thank you to Ukraine’s air defenders," Brink said.

The Russians launched a record number of attack UAVs at Ukraine on the night of 24-25 November. There were about 75 Shahed kamikaze drones.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, who is in Ukraine, stayed in shelter on the night of 24-25 November, when Kyiv was subjected to a Russian large-scale drone attack.

Rinkēvičs made a surprise visit to Ukraine on 24 November.

