US Ambassador to UN compares Putin with Stalin

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, head of the American delegation to the UN, compared Russian President Putin with former USSR Secretary General Joseph Stalin, who organised the Holodomor in Ukraine, killing millions of civilians [Holodomor is a man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine from 1932 to 1933 - ed.].

Source: Thomas-Greenfield at a meeting of the White House National Security Council, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: The Ambassador pointed out that this month is the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, and Russian President Putin was inspired but Stalinist methods that caused it. Just like Stalin, Putin used food as a weapon of war, as well as caused famine and death in Ukraine.

This is proven bu the fact that Russia has stolen Ukrainian grain, sabotaged agricultural land, bombarded Ukrainian agricultural infrastructure and port cities, Thomas-Greenfield concluded.

She stressed that then millions of Ukrainian women, children, men died because of the harsh and repressive policies of the Stalinist regime, because of man-made and deliberate hunger. This, she said, was a warning of what could happen if cruelty and tyranny were not contained.

The Ambassador also stressed that Russia is waging war not only against the people of Ukraine, but also against vulnerable segments of the population around the world that depend on food exports from Ukraine.

The representative of the United States recalled that Russia has exacerbated global food security. After all, before the full-scale invasion last year, Ukraine was one of the leading producers and exporters of agricultural products. However, now wheat production in the country has decreased by 35% than before the war.

But despite this, despite the relentless attacks, the Ukrainian people have survived and continue to be a beacon of hope for the most vulnerable in the world.

