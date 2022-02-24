US ambassador: 'Putin delivered a message of war'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia


U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin "delivered a message of war."

While the meeting was underway, Putin issued a televised address saying Russia is conducting a military operation in Ukraine and said any country that interferes will face "consequences they have never seen."

"At the exact time as we are gathered in the council seeking peace, Putin delivered a message of war in total disdain for the responsibility of this council," Thomas-Greenfield said.

She called for the council to respond to the threat and said "we will put a resolution on the table tomorrow." No details of the resolution were given.

The emergency meeting was called late Wednesday by Ukraine, with Thomas-Greenfield warning earlier in the meeting a full-scale attack by Russia was coming.

"We are here tonight because we believe, along with Ukraine, that a full-scale further invasion into Ukraine by Russia is imminent," Thomas-Greenfield said.

She said she spoke with President Biden before the meeting, adding that he wanted to "share that the United States and our allies and partners will continue to respond to Russia's actions with unity and clarity and with conviction."

After weeks of negotiations, Thomas-Greenfield said only Russia is to blame for this crisis and that putting it on any other country is "giving them a pass."

"Russia's attack on Ukraine is tantamount to an attack on the U.N. and every member state in the chamber tonight," she added.

The meeting comes on the same evening Putin announced he would embark on a "special military operation" in eastern Ukraine and amid multiple reports that explosions were hear by reporters near the capital of Kyiv.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on "NBC Nightly News" it was possible Russia would launch an invasion into Ukraine before the night is over.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the country on Wednesday while pleading for Russia to reverse course.

"The Ukrainian people want peace," Zelensky said. "The government in Ukraine wants peace and is doing everything it can to build it."

"Neighbors always enrich each other culturally," Zelensky added. "However, that doesn't make them a single whole. It doesn't dissolve us into you. We are different, but that is not a reason to be enemies. We want to determine, build our future ourselves, peacefully, calmly and honestly."

Zelensky has warned that Ukraine will defend itself from any Russian aggression and will not concede territory.

Updated 11:24 p.m.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a military operation in Ukraine, according to multiple reports. In a televised address Thursday morning Moscow time, Putin continued his disinformation campaign, claiming the operation was aimed at protecting eastern Ukraine from what he called a "regime."Multiple outlets have reported explosions in Kyiv, the county's capital, as well as in Kharkiv, a city in the northeast. NBC also reported Russian...

  • Putin: Countries that interfere with Russia will face 'consequences you have never seen'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech announcing a military operation in Ukraine that countries that interfere with Russian actions will face "consequences you have never seen," The Associated Press reported. Russia almost immediately launched an invasion into the country.Putin says the operation is to protect citizens from Ukraine aggression and to demilitarize the country, a continuation of the disinformation about which western...

  • Gold Surges as Putin’s Move Bolsters ‘Only True Safe Haven’

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold hit its highest level in more than a year after Russia ordered troops into Ukraine, intensifying the crisis in Eastern Europe and letting bullion play its traditional role as a harbor amid geopolitical upheaval. Most Read from BloombergKyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10

  • US ambassador: 'Calling for both sides to de-escalate only gives Russia a pass'

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Wednesday said there is "no middle ground" in responding to Russia's incursion into Ukraine and urged countries to stand together against Moscow's latest provocation.In a speech before the United Nations General Assembly, Thomas-Greenfield urged other member states to recognize "the threat before us all today before it's too late.""Colleagues, there is no middle ground here....

  • Vladimir Putin Announces “Special Military Operation” In Ukraine, Network Correspondents Report Hearing Explosions In Kyiv And Other Areas

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was launching a “special military operation” to the Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine, as networks mobilized with special reports on Wednesday evening to report on what may be the start of a large-scale invasion. Shortly after Putin’s early morning speech, just after 7 PM PT, CNN’s Matthew Chance […]

  • Biden condemns 'unprovoked and unjustified' Russian military operation in Ukraine

    President Biden on Wednesday expressed solidarity with Ukraine as Russia launched what Biden described as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack," with shelling reported in multiple Ukrainian cities."The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said in a statement released by the White House."President Putin has chosen a premeditated...

  • Russia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine After Putin Orders Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to demilitarize the country, in what Ukraine’s foreign minister called a “full-scale invasion.”Most Read from BloombergKyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Ext

  • Aaron Rodgers calls 'partner' Shailene Woodley an 'incredible woman' amid breakup reports

    Aaron Rodgers is doubling down on his love for Shailene Woodley amid reports they've called it quits.

  • Here is the time, TV channel, format of the 2022 USFL Draft

    The USFL Draft is nearly here. Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's player selection.

  • Imax Talks Up Live Events Strategy as Company’s Quarterly Results Beat Projections

    Imax has continued to dig out from a global pandemic that devastated the theatrical movie business, posting its best quarterly results since COVID-19 became a facet of daily life. At the same time, the big screen company made it clear that it is setting its horizons behind the latest new releases, talking up the opportunities […]

  • Trump’s former press secretary ridiculed for saying Putin has no greater supporters than the Democrats

    Outnumbered host claimed that her former boss would stand up to Russian leader

  • Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians. He warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

  • Putin has U.N. chief worried about "perversion" of peacekeeping idea

    With member nations set to discuss the crisis on Russia and Ukraine's borders, Kyiv's envoy and the U.N. secretary-general say the global organization is facing a crucial test.

  • ‘He won’t stop at Ukraine’: Warnings Putin could go further amid warnings of full-scale invasion

    Boris Johnson yesterday announced a series of sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs

  • Huge smoke plumes as Italy's Mt Etna roars into action

    The volcanic ash clouds rose some 6 miles (10-kilometres) into the sky from a southeast crater of Europe's tallest and most active volcano, causing the nearby Catania airport to shut down.The 11,000-feet (3,330 metres) high Mount Etna can bring spectacular views several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island but rarely causes damage, and the eruptions themselves do not put the local population at risk.The southeastern crater is at the epicentre of the activity that started on Feb. 16 and has caused activity from the volcano multiple times in the past weeks.

  • Former Penn State receiver announces transfer destination

    Former Penn State reserve wide receiver has announced his transfer destination.

  • Senator Marco Rubio discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent moves in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to move troops into breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Florida Senator Marco Rubio, a member of the Senate foreign relations and intelligence committees, joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the latest escalation in tensions.

  • Russia Targets Airfields; Kyiv Says Cities Hit: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia confirmed it was targeting military facilities across the country, including airfields and anti-aircraft systems. The government in Kyiv called it a “full-scale invasion.” Most Read from BloombergKyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Extend Losses as U

  • Putin launches 'special military operation' in Ukraine

    Putin launches 'special military operation' in Ukraine

  • EU sanctions hit Russian minister, top advisor, lawmakers

    The European Union agreed to slap sanctions Wednesday on Russia's defense minister, a top adviser to President Vladimir Putin and hundreds of Russian lawmakers who voted in favor of recognizing the independence of separatist areas in southeast Ukraine. The sanctions, mostly a freeze on the assets of those listed and a ban on them traveling in the 27-nation EU, are the first steps in a planned series of retaliatory measures designed to be ramped up should Putin launch an attack or push troops deeper into Ukraine. Putin signed a decree recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk as independent and appears to be driving Russia's campaign against Ukraine, but he is not on the EU’s list even though the sanctions target those “ involved in the illegal decision.”