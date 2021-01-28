US ambassador to UN nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield pledges to counter China's 'authoritarian agenda'

Owen Churchill

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the Biden administration's pick for US ambassador to the United Nations (UN), said on Wednesday that she would use her tenure to counter China's influence in the body's powerful Security Council, resist its efforts to install Chinese nationals in key UN leadership positions, and push for greater scrutiny of Beijing's development finance operations in Africa.

"We know China is working across the UN system to drive an authoritarian agenda that stands in opposition to the founding values of the institution - American values," Thomas-Greenfield told senators during a confirmation hearing. "Their success depends on our continued withdrawal. That will not happen on my watch."

China in recent years installed a number of its own officials in leadership roles at the UN, including high ranking jobs at the International Telecommunication Union and the International Civil Aviation Organization, and its representatives frequently thwart resolutions via vetoes alongside Russia.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

Thomas-Greenfield said China is seeking to insert its own "harmful" language into UN resolutions.

As well as countering Beijing's actions within the UN, Thomas-Greenfield said she would also work with leaders in Africa, where China is investing heavily in infrastructure projects, to "push back on China's self-interested and parasitic development goals" in the continent.

A 35-year veteran of the US Foreign Service who headed the State Department's bureau of Africa affairs during the Obama administration, Thomas-Greenfield has previously argued for US cooperation with China when it came to the two countries' presences in Africa.

Senators, mostly Republicans, pressed Thomas-Greenfield repeatedly on Wednesday about her decision in 2019 to accept a paid invitation to speak at the Chinese government-funded Confucius Institute at Savannah State University, where she spoke favourably of China's investment efforts in Africa via the Belt and Road Initiative.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield answers questions from Senator Ted Cruz (not pictured) at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=Linda Thomas-Greenfield answers questions from Senator Ted Cruz (not pictured) at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

In that speech, Thomas-Greenfield said that "win-win-win cooperation" between the US, China and African continent was possible, and argued that criticism of Beijing's "predatory lending" practices overseas missed the fact that the US was not offering adequate alternatives.

Savannah State University has since severed its relations with the Confucius Institute, amid concerns aired by lawmakers about the organisation's role in promoting the Chinese Communist Party line and stifling discussion on subjects it deems politically sensitive.

On Wednesday, Thomas-Greenfield said she "truly [regretted] having accepted that invitation and having had my name associated with the Confucius Institute," telling senators her decision to speak at the historically black college came from a long-standing wish to encourage more black and Hispanic students to consider careers in the Foreign Service.

In sharp contrast to her 2019 speech, Thomas-Greenfield on Wednesday said that China's investment strategy in Africa "has not worked for Africans," citing the use of imported Chinese labour, substandard quality of work, and the "deep debt" countries are left with.

If the Senate votes to confirm Thomas-Greenfield as expected, she will join an administration that has pledged a hardline approach to dealing with China's economic practices and global presence.

On Tuesday, Biden's pick for Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, told a Senate panel she would use tools such as tariffs and export restrictions against China "to the fullest extent possible" to address Beijing's human rights abuses and anticompetitive economic practices.

And before his confirmation, Biden's Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he agreed with the Trump administration's determination that China's treatment of Uygurs and other ethnic minority groups in the country's northwest constituted "genocide".

During Wednesday's hearing, Thomas-Greenfield revealed that Biden's State Department is now conducting its own review of that determination amid concerns that "all of the procedures were not followed", but indicated that she did not disagree with its substance.

"What is happening with the Uygurs is horrendous, and we have to recognise it for what it is," she said.

Thomas-Greenfield is vying for the ambassadorial role as the Biden administration seeks to reverse the United States' retreat in recent years from multilateral, international frameworks.

Under Trump, the US withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council and the World Health Organization (WHO), pulled out of the Paris climate accord, exited the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and the Iran nuclear deal, and threatened to leave Nato and the World Trade Organization.

Disengagement by the world's largest economy from the global stage has dovetailed with the ascent of its second. Beijing increased funding to the WHO in the wake of Washington's withdrawal, joined a new Asia-Pacific trade deal last November, and has rallied dozens of UN Human Rights Council members to publicly support its actions in Xinjiang.

First and foremost, we need to be there," Thomas-Greenfield said of the UN Human Rights Council, which Biden has pledged to rejoin. "We can work from inside to make the organisation better. If we're on the outside we have no voice."

The recently departed US ambassador to the UN under Trump, Kelly Craft, used her final weeks in her role to trumpet increased US support for Taiwan, which has not been a member of the UN since 1971, when China joined.

A video screen shows Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and outgoing US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft meeting virtually on January 14. Photo: The United States Mission to the United Nations via AP alt=A video screen shows Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and outgoing US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft meeting virtually on January 14. Photo: The United States Mission to the United Nations via AP

"The United States will always stand with Taiwan," Craft said in a virtual meeting with Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen on January 14, days after the Trump administration lifted self-imposed restrictions on US diplomats' dealings with Taiwanese counterparts.

Craft was expected to visit the island earlier this month, but the trip was called off when all travel was cancelled.

On Wednesday, Thomas-Greenfield said it was incumbent on the US to continue supporting Taiwan and "provide them the security that they need to push against any efforts by the Chinese to compromise their security".

Asked by Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican, whether that support should include weapons sales, Thomas-Greenfield said: "My guess is yes, that would include providing them with the wherewithal to also support their own security."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Latest Stories

  • Republicans who cheered Trump's executive orders now grumble about 'record number' from Biden

    Over the past week, a growing number of Republicans began sounding the alarm about the number and content of executive orders being issued by President Joe Biden.

  • Far-Right 'Proud Boy' leader arrested ahead of Capitol riots revealed to have been police informer

    The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has been unmasked as a "prolific" former FBI informant. Enrique Tarrio, 36, worked undercover exposing a human trafficking ring, and helped with drug and gambling cases, according to court documents. Tarrio's documented involvement with law enforcement related to the period 2012 -2014. There was no evidence of him cooperating after that. But the revelation raised further questions over why police did not take further steps to secure the US Capitol ahead of the riots on Jan 6. At least half a dozen members of the Proud Boys were arrested over involvement in the riots. Tarrio denied ever being an informer, telling Reuters: "I don’t know any of this. I don’t recall any of this."

  • Don't treat China as 'strategic rival', says China's ambassador to U.S.

    Treating China as a "strategic rival" of the United States is a misjudgement that could lead to mistakes, China's ambassador to the United States said in a speech to an online forum. Since the Trump administration defined China as a strategic rival in 2018, Washington and Beijing have frequently clashed over issues ranging from trade to Beijing's handling of the coronavirus, and the new administration of President Joe Biden is expected to maintain pressure on China. In the first major speech by a Chinese official on relations between the world's two biggest economies since Biden took office, Ambassador Cui Tiankai reasserted China's long-standing position of seeking peaceful coexistence with the United States, while warning it not to cross China's red lines.

  • 'Climate day' is also 'jobs day,' Biden says as he issues sweeping new orders on fuel, power and more

    President Biden on Wednesday signed additional executive orders addressing the climate crisis, adding to those he signed on his first full day in office, saying “we can’t wait any longer” for action on what his predecessor famously dismissed as a hoax.

  • Congress prepares for major fight over voting laws in the wake of Trump's false fraud claims

    Former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about a stolen election may have been discredited over and over in the courts, and disgraced by the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the corrosive effect of his dishonesty will linger on, complicating efforts to strengthen American elections.

  • Grandmother ‘overjoyed’ to be outside after receiving Covid-19 vaccine killed in Portland vehicle attack

    Police have not released a motive in the attack

  • Russian authorities target Navalny's associates and wife in series of police raids ahead of protests

    Russian authorities raided the homes of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his associates on Wednesday, piling pressure on opposition figures ahead of a major rally planned for this weekend. Masked police on Wednesday afternoon broke down the door of Mr Navalny’s rented flat despite the pleas from his wife who was inside, asking for her lawyer, Veronika Polyakova. Ms Polyakova arrived at her house but was not allowed in to witness the search, a clear violation of the Russian law,she told the Dozhd TV channel. In the biggest wave of police action against the opposition in months, law enforcement agents raided at least seven homes on Wednesday, including a Moscow property owned by Mr Navalny but where he has not lived for years, and the office of his associates who run his YouTube channel. A video posted online by Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Mr Navalny, showed black-clad masked men break down the door and walk into the office.

  • Iran's president criticizes prosecution of telecom minister

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday criticized Iran's hard-liner dominated judiciary over last week's prosecution of the countrys telecommunications minister. Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi was released on bail after he was summoned for prosecution. Judiciary officials cited his refusal to block Instagram and impose limitations on the bandwidth of other foreign social media and messaging systems.

  • Here Are The Brightest Decor Buys of the Season

    Let’s get loudOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Former Obama speechwriter "preemptively frustrated" with Biden's unity efforts

    President Obama's former speechwriter says he's "preemptively frustrated" with President Biden's effort to find unity with Republicans.What they're saying: Cody Keenan told Axios that Biden's messaging team has "struck all the right chords," but at some point "they're gonna have to answer questions like, 'Why didn't you achieve unity?' when there's an entire political party that's already acting to stop it."Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Keenan spent 14 years writing for Obama, including working alongside Biden for eight of those years. He acknowledged being embittered by his own experience, especially after Sen. Mitch McConnell pledged to make his former boss a one-term president. * "Until the Republican Party steps up and tells their own voters what's really happening with the truth, it's going to be elusive," Keenan said. "It's not up to (President Biden) alone to deliver. He can't."Keenan helped Obama with the first volume of his memoir, "A Promised Land." He stopped working with the former president on New Year's Eve and has taken a full-time role at Fenway Strategies. The firm is run by another ex-Obama speechwriter — Jon Favreau — and presidential aide, Tommy Vietor. * "It just seemed like a natural spot after the book and the elections and, you know, [Obama] is not going to do a ton, especially with Biden in office," Keenan said.Keenan is also writing a book, titled "Grace," about the 10 days from the 2015 shooting at a historic Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, to the eulogy Obama delivered for Rev. Clementa Pinckney. * Obama ended by singing "Amazing Grace." * The title also nods to Keenan's newborn daughter, named Grace.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • What Rand Paul’s Procedural Failure Says About Donald Trump’s Survival

    Sen. Rand Paul attends the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the nomination of Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, on Capitol Hill on Jan. 27, 2021. Sen. Rand Paul lost the very first procedural vote of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. “The impeachment trial is dead on arrival,” the Kentucky Republican and regular Trump ally declared yesterday after his attempt to short-circuit the impeachment trial on the grounds it is unconstitutional failed by a 55-45 vote.

  • German lockdown beginning to take effect, new CDU leader says

    Germany's coronavirus lockdown is starting to take effect, the new leader of the ruling Christian Democrats said on Wednesday, noting that the seven-day infection rate had fallen to 97.2 per 100,000 in his state of North Rhine Westphalia. "The current development is encouraging," Armin Laschet, also state premier, told the regional parliament, adding that Chancellor Angela Merkel's office and regional leaders were working on a "sequence of steps for possible openings" after the current lockdown is due to end on Feb. 14. The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 13,202 to 2,161,279, data showed on Wednesday, down from a rise of 15,974 a week ago, although the reported death toll rose by 982 to 53,972.

  • Doctor with terminal cancer kills paediatrician in hostage siege a childrens clinic

    A doctor with terminal cancer killed a female pediatrician and then himself after taking hostages at a children's clinic in Austin, Texas. Dr Bharat Narumanchi held hostages in a five-hour siege before killing Dr Katherine Lindley Dodson. Narumanchi had applied for a volunteer position at the clinic a week ago and was declined. He later came back carrying a pistol, a shotgun and two duffel bags. Police spokesman Jeff Greenwalt said Narumanchi had recently been given "weeks to live" after a cancer diagnosis. He said: "The case as far as who did this is closed. We know who did it. And we know that there's no longer a threat to the public. But we really, really want to answer the question of why." Dr Lindley Dodson, 43, was beloved by patients and their families. Karen Vladeck, whose two children were among her patients, told the Austin American-Statesman: "You saw her at your worst when your kid was sick, and she just always had a smile on her face. "She made you feel like you were the only parent there, even though there was a line of kids waiting." During the siege a SWAT team used a megaphone to communicate with the armed doctor. A hostage negotiator shouted: "Your life is very important to me. And I know life is very important to you. "You don't deserve to go through this. For all you have done for others. That is why I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives." Police first sent in a robot and then officers went into the medical office where they found two bodies. They did not comment on how the two doctors died. A police spokesman said: "The SWAT situation has ended. Two subjects have been located and were pronounced deceased."

  • UN group says Sri Lanka virus cremation rule violates rights

    A group of U.N experts has criticized Sri Lanka's requirement that those who die of COVID-19 be cremated, even it goes against a family's religious beliefs, and warned that decisions based on “discrimination and aggressive nationalism” could incite hatred and violence. The experts, who are part of the Special Procedures of the U.N Human Rights Council, said in a statement Monday that rule amounts to a human rights violation. “We deplore the implementation of such public health decisions based on discrimination, aggressive nationalism and ethnocentrism amounting to persecution of Muslims and other minorities in the country,” the experts said.

  • GOP largely votes against Trump impeachment trial

    Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday against moving forward with former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, making clear a conviction of Trump for “incitement of insurrection” is unlikely.

  • Jill Biden spent her first week as First Lady reshaping the role. Melania Trump spent hers isolated in a tower

    New first lady signals she will be an active and constant presence in the White House - drawing stark contrasts to her predecessor

  • UK PM Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic underlined the benefits of being part of the United Kingdom as he prepares to visit Scotland on Thursday to confront growing support for another independence referendum. The bonds holding together the United Kingdom have been severely strained over the last five years by Brexit, the government’s handling of the pandemic, and repeated calls by the Scottish National Party for a new referendum on independence. Ahead of his visit, Johnson said that Scotland as a part of the United Kingdom gained access to a coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and they are being administered by their shared armed forces, who are creating 80 new vaccine centres in Scotland.

  • Feds withheld info on virus cases following executions

    At least two journalists tested positive for coronavirus after witnessing the Trump administration's final three federal executions, but the Bureau of Prisons knowingly withheld the diagnoses from other media witnesses and did not perform any contact tracing, The Associated Press has learned. The AP is not identifying the journalists, but has confirmed they both received positive coronavirus tests following the executions earlier this month at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Bureau of Prisons just completed a record number of executions under former President Donald Trump, more than any previous administration.

  • McCarthy to House Republicans: "Cut this crap out"

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's warning comes as some of his colleagues are organizing an effort to oust Representative Liz Cheney.

  • Police detain brother of jailed Kremlin critic and search properties, say Navalny allies

    Police in Moscow detained Oleg Navalny, the brother of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and searched the homes of the opposition politician's associates and other properties linked to him, his allies said. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday to demand that the Kremlin release Alexei Navalny from jail, where he is serving a 30-day stint for alleged parole violations, which he denies. Police had said the protests were illegal and OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said officers had detained close to 4,000 people.