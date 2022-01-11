US announces $308 million in aid for Afghans as crisis grows

AAMER MADHANI
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Tuesday announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months ago.

White House national security council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement that the new aid from the U.S. Agency for International Development will flow through independent humanitarian organizations and will be used to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services.

The country’s long-troubled economy has been in a tailspin since the Taliban takeover. Nearly 80% of Afghanistan’s previous government’s budget came from the international community. That money, now cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries.

Desperation for such basic necessities has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as health care shortages, drought and malnutrition.

The USAID called on the Taliban to allow “all aid workers, especially women ... to operate independently and securely" as humanitarian groups look to assist those suffering.

“The United States continues to urge the Taliban to allow unhindered humanitarian access, safe conditions for humanitarians, independent provision of assistance to all vulnerable people, and freedom of movement for aid workers of all genders,” the agency said in a statement.

Separately, the United Nations 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for Afghanistan, unveiled Tuesday, found the country requires $4.4 billion in funding, the largest humanitarian appeal ever launched for a country.

“Events in Afghanistan over the past year have unfolded with dizzying speed and with profound consequences for the Afghan people,” said Martin Griffiths, the UN undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator. “The world is perplexed and looking for the right way to react. Meanwhile, a full-blown humanitarian catastrophe looms."

The new Biden administration commitment brings U.S. humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan to more than $780 million since the chaotic ending of the 20-year-old war in August. The United Nations says 22% of Afghanistan’s 38 million people are living near famine and another 36% are facing acute food insecurity.

In addition, the White House pledged that it would send Afghanistan 1 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX, an initiative by the World Health Organization to improve access to vaccines. With the new influx of doses, the U.S. will have sent 4.3 million doses to Afghanistan, which has struggled to deal with the unrelenting pandemic.

International funding to Afghanistan was suspended and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August.

The decision by the U.S. and the international community not to recognize the Taliban government, which governed with a strict interpretation of Islamic law when it was in control from 1996 to 2001, has created a quandary for Western powers about how to provide enough aid without giving the Taliban legitimacy or putting money directly into its hands.

The lack of funding has led to increased poverty, and aid groups have warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe. State employees, from doctors to teachers and administrative civil servants, haven’t been paid in months. Banks, meanwhile, have restricted how much money account holders can withdraw.

The Taliban have called on the international community to release funds and help stave off a humanitarian disaster.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • United CEO says 3,000 positive for COVID but no deaths among the vaccinated

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Tuesday that the company had about 3,000 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 but its vaccinated employees had neither died nor recently been hospitalized with the disease. Chicago-based United was the first U.S. carrier to mandate vaccines for its employees in order to facilitate travel and flight operations. Kirby said in a memo Tuesday that "since our vaccine policy went into effect, the hospitalization rate among our employees has been 100x lower than the general population in the U.S."

  • Biden administration to give additional $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

    The Biden administration plans to donate an extra $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, bringing total U.S. aid for the impoverished country and Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October, the White House said on Tuesday. The Unites States is also providing one million additional coronavirus vaccine doses to Afghanistan, bringing the total to 4.3 million doses, the White House added. The assistance from the United States Agency for International Development will be channelled through independent humanitarian organizations to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services, the government said.

  • White House announces $308M in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

    The Biden administration on Tuesday announced plans to send an additional $308 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan as the country nears economic collapse five months after the Taliban takeover."The new humanitarian assistance by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will directly flow through independent humanitarian organizations and help provide lifesaving protection and shelter, essential health care,...

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is on track to infect more than half of Europeans, but it should not yet be seen as a flu-like endemic illness, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. Preliminary findings from two South African clinical trials suggest the Omicron variant has a much higher rate of "asymptomatic carriage" than earlier variants, which could explain why it has spread so rapidly across the globe.

  • When the pandemic began, some reconsidered getting pregnant. The result: 60,000 missing births

    Kat Athanasiades and her husband had planned to have a second child right around when their daughter turned 2, which meant trying to get pregnant in March or April 2020. But then the world turned upside down. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the couple, who live in Washington, began to reassess. Both had switched to remote work, their nanny share was suspended, and the social network on which they relied had receded. The prospect of giving birth in a hospital during the pandemic also felt daun

  • Starbucks expands diversity efforts, commits $1.5B to diverse suppliers by 2030

    Starbucks is expanding its diversity and inclusion efforts the coffee giant broadened in 2020, which include a big financial commitment to diverse suppliers.

  • Prudent Acquisitions Aid B&G Foods (BGS), High Costs Persist

    B&G Foods (BGS) is actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to boost growth. However, input cost inflation and higher SG&A expenses are a concern.

  • Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person class

    Students are poised to return to Chicago Public Schools after leaders of the teachers union approved a plan with the nation's third-largest district late Monday over COVID-19 safety protocols, ending a bitter standoff that canceled classes for five days. While school districts nationwide have faced similar concerns amid skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, the labor fight in union-friendly Chicago amplified concerns over remote learning and other pandemic issues. The deal, which would have students in class Wednesday and teachers back a day earlier, still requires approval with a vote of the union’s roughly 25,000 members.

  • 5 tech gadgets and accessories you will actually use every day while working from home

    Working from home can be a drag, but these products will keep you on track. Options range from a wireless keyboard to a clip-in ring light.

  • Purdue updates COVID-19 testing to require appointments, new location added

    Purdue University recently updated COVID-19 rules to its Protect Purdue protocols. Here's what students should know.

  • Sri Lankan opposition politician hit by fake quote on foreign exchange crisis

    Facebook posts purport to share a quote from the leader of a Sri Lankan opposition party apparently telling a YouTuber that the cash-strapped island should produce box office hits like "Spider-Man" to tackle its foreign exchange crisis. The claim is false; the politician made no such comment in an interview with an online talk show host, while his party said the quote was a "complete fabrication".The purported quote was shared on January 3, 2022 on a Facebook page with more than 68,000 followers

  • UN makes 'biggest ever' aid appeal for Afghanistan

    At a news conference on Monday (January 10), Under-Secretary General Martin Griffins told reporters the funding was an essential stop gap measure and the future of the country and its region was at stake.Griffins also said that money would help the economy so that humanitarian agencies could operate in the country.

  • Out of stock: Volusia grocery stores pinched by COVID supply chain issues

    Shelves are increasingly bare in Volusia grocery stores, making it harder to find items ranging from popular cereals to cat food.

  • CFP talks stall, dimming hopes of expansion before 2026

    Expansion in the next few years isn't out of the question but there are "entrenched issues that are no closer to being resolved."

  • Tips on where to find COVID tests in Colorado

    One of Colorado's main strategies for battling the pandemic is providing access to free COVID-19 testing.Zoom out: The state's free rapid test program is even being emulated by the White House, which is working to distribute a half-billion tests across the country and require insurers to cover the cost.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Yes, but: It's hard to find a test in Colorado — whether looking for an in-person appointment or at-home swabs — with sur

  • This young Bills fan being surprised with tickets will make you smile

    A young Buffalo Bills football fan, Ava, gets the gift of a lifetime

  • U.S. to send over $308 million in aid to Afghanistan to help ease humanitarian crisis

    The U.S. announced a new contribution of more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan on Tuesday, bringing the total U.S. aid for the country and Afghan refugees to nearly $782 million since October.Why it matters: Millions of Afghans face a harsh winter and rapidly dwindling food and fuel reserves, and the Taliban, which reclaimed the country in August after the U.S. ended its military presence there, lack resources to respond to the growing humanitarian crisis, according t

  • SALT change on ice in the Senate

    A rollback of the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction is on ice after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) raised broader objections to President Biden's social spending and climate package. Democrats from blue states such as New York and New Jersey have been pushing to include a rollback of the SALT deduction cap in the spending package, though lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on what such a provision would look like. But Manchin last...

  • Kate Middleton Receives Well Wishes from the Royal Family as She Celebrates Her 40th Birthday

    The Duchess of Cambridge commemorated her milestone birthday with three official portraits through Kensington Palace

  • Biden to back filibuster changes to push voting rights bill

    President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it’s time to choose “democracy over autocracy.” Biden on Tuesday will pay tribute to civil rights battles past — visiting Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once held forth from the pulpit, and placing a wreath at the crypt of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King — before turning to today's challenge. With Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., setting up Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the deadline to either pass voting legislation or consider revising the rules, Biden is expected to evoke the memories of the U.S. Capitol riot a year ago in more forcefully aligning himself with the effort.