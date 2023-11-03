US announces $425 million in aid to Ukraine

Flags of Ukraine and the US

The United States has allocated $125 million in security assistance to Ukraine on Nov. 3, in addition to $300 million in arms and munitions transfers under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), overseen by the Pentagon.

“The package provides up to $125 million of arms and equipment authorized under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine, and is accompanied by an announcement from the Department of Defense’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative on strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses,” Blinken said in a statement.

Read also: Bipartisan support grows for giving longer-range ATACMS to Ukraine – Reuters

The U.S. Department of Defense has provided the following outline of the $300 million tranche:

- NASAMS ant-air missiles;

- HIMARS MLRS munitions;

- 155mm and 105mm artillery shells;

- TOW anti-tank missiles;

- Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

- Over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

- 12 trucks for the transport of heavy equipment;

- Winter equipment, spare parts, etc.

Read also: No fall in international aid to Ukraine even as world’s attention switches to Israel-Hamas war

The two chambers of U.S. Congress remain divided on whether to approve the White House request for $106 billion in military aid to both Israel and Ukraine.

The House of Representatives wants to consider U.S. aid to the countries separately, potentially reducing security assistance to Ukraine. The Senate, meanwhile, is determined to approve U.S. President Joe Biden’s $106 billion request as submitted.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine