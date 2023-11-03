US announces new $425 million military aid package for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announced a new aid package on Nov. 3 consisting of $300 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and $125 million in drawdowns from DoD inventories.

The package is the 50th such tranche of drawdowns sent to Ukraine since 2021, and includes munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), TOW anti-tank missiles, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor system, small-arms ammunition, and cold weather gear.

Drawdowns entail the delivery of military equipment that was previously authorized and requires presidential authorization only, not a specific funding bill from Congress.

Under USAI, the DoD will provide Ukraine with additional laser-guided anti-drone munitions.

The $300 million USAI funds stem from the continuing resolution recently passed by Congress, and "exhausts the remaining USAI funds currently available to support Ukraine."

Although the continuing resolution that was passed on Sept. 30 to prevent the impending government shutdown did not include additional aid for Ukraine, it did re-approve funds originally allocated the previous year, a DoD official told the Kyiv Independent.

In order to continue to fund the USAI beyond this latest package, Congress will need to pass a new funding bill that specifically allocates additional money for the initiative.

"Security assistance for Ukraine is a smart investment in our national security," the statement said. "This security assistance package signals the United States' continued commitment to support the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression."

The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $44.2 billion in security assistance since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to a fact sheet by the DoD released on Nov. 3.

