US announces $6 billion in grants to decarbonize heavy industry

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm holds press briefing at the White House in Washington
Timothy Gardner
·2 min read

By Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration said on Wednesday it is directing $6 billion in funding to speed decarbonization projects in energy-hungry industries like steel, aluminum and cement making that contribute nearly 25% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

The Industrial Demonstrations Program will provide competitive grants to technology developers, industry, universities and others for up to 50% of the cost of projects that aim to cut emissions from industry that also includes production of chemicals, ceramics and paper, the Department of Energy (DOE) said.

The program is part of President Joe Biden's pledge to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the program will help cut pollution while ensuring the competitiveness of American manufacturing.

"It's not super-defined," Granholm said at the CERAWeek conference in Houston about the program which aims to fund projects at existing and new facilities alike.

The decarbonization technologies should be something "we can learn from and then have that technology be replicated and taken to scale," Granholm said.

The funding comes from the infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed in 2021, and the Inflation Reduction Act, he signed last year.

Environmental groups praised the program and urged DOE to allocate at least 40% of the resources to facilities near communities that face environmental and social impacts from heavy industry.

"This new funding is an unmissable opportunity to modernize American primary steel manufacturing, reduce climate and health harming pollution and create jobs," said Hilary Lewis, steel director at Industrious Labs, a nonprofit working on the energy transition. "Without investment today, the industry risks falling behind in the race to green steel."

Concept papers expressing interest in the grants are due April 21, with full applications due on Aug. 4, DOE said.

(Reporting by Timothy GardnerEditing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Argentina launches drug gang offensive after violence rocks farm hub city

    Argentina launched an offensive on gangs in the farm hub city of Rosario on Wednesday, bringing in some 575 security personnel after a spate of attacks including the killing of an 11-year-old boy and a threat against soccer star Lionel Messi. The inland river port city, that has a history of gang violence, has seen around one murder a day this year, which has rattled the country and prompted a major national response. "We have brought federal forces with enough might to take action all around the city," Minister of Security Anibal Fernandez said at an event in Rosario, pledging to fight "to the bone" to deal with the gangs.

  • Australia Sees China Obstacles Ease for Beef, Lobster Exporters

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian beef, lobster and dairy exporters are starting to reap the benefits of better relations with China, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayThe

  • ‘Go to work’: Judge holds off on deciding if North Miami Beach commissioner can keep seat

    A North Miami Beach commissioner is accused of not attending meetings for the past 120 days. Will he keep his seat?

  • Oilers' Connor McDavid sets career-high in points in win over Sabres

    Connor McDavid surpassed his career-high for points in a single season with a pair of goals in a win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

  • Goldie Hawn really wishes she had gone to receive her Oscar in person

    These days, being an Oscar nominee is a full-time job of doing press, shaking hands, kissing babies, eating hot wings, etc. It’s hard to imagine after all that work missing out on the pivotal moment when your name might be called on that stage. But back in the day, the Oscars race was less intensive, and if, like Goldie Hawn, you assumed you weren’t going to win, you might not even bother being in the country for your first-ever Oscar-nominated ceremony.

  • Putin must be laughing – Britain's energy policy is a total disaster

    Some things never change. Take the weather. For a country for whom the weather is a national obsession we remain remarkably ill-equipped to cope whenever it turns.

  • Amazon worker loses bid for California class action over remote work expenses

    Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday defeated a proposed class action lawsuit on behalf of nearly 7,000 workers in California that claimed the company should have reimbursed employees who worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic for home office expenses. U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria in San Francisco said the named plaintiff, David Williams, failed to show that Amazon had a company-wide policy of not reimbursing employees for internet, cell phone and other costs, and the judge denied his motion to certify the workers as a class. Williams' motion for class certification was denied without prejudice, meaning he can file a renewed motion later on.

  • U.S. Treasury approves $185.8 million in South Carolina broadband investments

    The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it approved $185.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds for broadband infrastructure projects in South Carolina expected to connect about 31,650 homes to affordable, high-speed internet. The Treasury said the funding comes from the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, a pandemic aid program for states and tribal governments to fund capital projects that enable work, education and health monitoring. It will fund a South Carolina grant program that prioritizes last-mile broadband projects in rural areas that lack adequate internet service.

  • Bitcoin Pulling Back Amid Issues at Crypto-Friendly Silvergate Bank

    Bitcoin's annualized three-month basis, or the difference between futures and spot market prices, on offshore exchanges like Binance, OKX and Deribit, compared to the U.S.-regulated Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), show that the premium on the CME has dropped sharply to 2.2% over the past week. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the "Chart of the Day."

  • U.S. Senator Feinstein recovering at home after hospital treatment

    Democratic U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of Congress, has been released from the hospital after being treated for shingles, she said on Tuesday, though she did not specify when she would be able to return to Washington. Democrats control the Senate by a narrow 51-49 margin, meaning that even one or two absences can impact whether contentious legislation can pass. "I continue receiving treatment and look forward to returning to the Senate as soon as possible," Feinstein, 89, said on Twitter.

  • Federal Reserve’s Powell: We Don’t Want to Strangle Crypto Innovation, but Sector Is a Mess

    If the crypto industry was looking for a silver lining in Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony in a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday, the best he could offer was that he’s hoping there’s something useful and innovative amidst crypto’s mayhem.

  • Trade deficit barely rises and puts U.S. on track to break three-year streak of record increases

    The nation's trade deficit rose a mild 1.6% in January, putting U.S. on track to break a string of three straight years of rising and record deficits.

  • Lawyer: DNA proves XXXTentacion's alleged killer's innocence

    An attorney for the man accused of gunning down rising rap star XXXTentacion during a 2018 robbery outside a Florida motorcycle shop told a jury Wednesday that DNA evidence proves his client and another man are innocent. Attorney Joseph Kimok gave the final defense closing argument in the trial of three men accused of first-degree murder, saying that while the artist struggled with his killers before being shot and DNA was found on the body and on a stolen necklace, it wasn’t from his client, 28-year-old Michael Boatwright. “Whoever (XXXTentacion) struggled with is not in this courtroom,” Kimok told jurors as the four-week trial neared its conclusion.

  • China 'seriously concerned' by Taiwan president 'transit' plans amid reported US trip

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China said on Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's "transit" plans and had asked Washington for clarification, amid reports she will meet U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. McCarthy plans to meet Tsai in the United States in coming weeks, two sources told Reuters on Monday. McCarthy on Tuesday confirmed plans to meet Tsai in the United States this year and stressed this did not preclude a later visit to Taiwan, Bloomberg news agency reported.

  • Founder of Love's Travel Stops dies in Oklahoma at age 85

    Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores says the founder of the truck stop chain known for its red and yellow heart logo, “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” motto and in-store showers has died. The company announced on its website that Tom Love died Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Love and his wife, Judy, founded what became Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores as Musket Corporation in 1964, according to the statement.

  • Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s alleged killer was ‘lying in wait outside home’

    CCTV footage shows the alleged murderer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel drove past the house his intended target was in multiple times on the day he carried out the attack, a court has been told.

  • Which American companies continue to supply electronics to the Russian military-industrial complex

    International human rights and anti-corruption organizations explain in a new report how the products of major Western microchip manufacturers reach Russia through a network of mediators.

  • Ukraine has shot down 70 Russian jets

    A stalemate in the skies.

  • ‘We Were Ignored’: Marine Corps Sniper Testifies Kabul Suicide Bombing Could Have Been Stopped

    "Plain and simple, we were ignored," explained Vargas-Andrews. "Our expertise was disregarded. No one was held accountable for our safety."

  • Theodore Kanamine, the US Army's first Japanese American general, dies at 93

    Theodore "Ted" Shigeru Kanamine, the U.S. Army’s first-ever Japanese American general, died on Thursday at 93. Kanamine, who spent almost 27 years serving the Army, was born on Aug. 29, 1929, to Japanese immigrants and was sent to an incarceration camp in Jerome, Arkansas, with his parents and younger sister at the age of 12, according to The Washington Post. Although he was forced to leave his home in California behind, Kanamine joined the Army and became “the most patriotic human being you could imagine,” Linda told The Post.