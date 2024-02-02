US announces charges and seizures linked to Iran's illicit oil trafficking network -DOJ

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced terrorism and sanctions-evasion charges and seizures linked to the illicit, billion-dollar oil trafficking network that finances Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"The Department of Justice's actions are critical to stemming the flow of money that Iran uses to engage in activities that threaten people inside the United States, as well as our interests across the world," a senior DOJ official told reporters in a call before the unsealing of the charges in U.S. courts.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Timothy Gardner)