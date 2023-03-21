US announces sanctions on Iran drone procurement network

FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. The United States has slapped more sanctions on people and firms associated with Iran and with what it calls an illicit banking network used to conceal transactions. The U.S. said Thursday it placed the penalties on 39 firms linked to a shadow banking system that helped to muddy financial activity between sanctioned Iranian firms and foreign buyers, namely for petrochemicals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
FATIMA HUSSEIN
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States said Tuesday it is imposing a new round of sanctions on Iranian firms and people accused of procuring equipment used for Iranian drones.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control coordinated with the FBI to designate four firms and three people in Iran and Turkey for allegedly buying equipment, including European-made engines, to be used for Iran’s drone and weapons programs.

Those targeted for sanctions include the Iran-based Defense Technology and Science Research Center, its procurement firm Farazan Industrial Engineering Inc. and two other firms along with purchasing agents from the companies.

“Iran’s well-documented proliferation of UAVs and conventional weapons to its proxies continues to undermine both regional security and global stability,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence. Nelson was referring to unmanned aerial vehicles.

“The United States will continue to expose foreign procurement networks in any jurisdiction that supports Iran’s military industrial complex," he said.

American defense officials say Iran is supplying Russia with unmanned drones to use on civilians as the Kremlin presses its invasion of Ukraine, which has entered its second year.

Among other things, sanctions deny the people and firms access to any property or financial assets held in the United States and prevent American firms and companies from doing business with them.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have worsened after months of antigovernment protests.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian cruise missiles destroyed in strike in drone strike on train in Crimea

    Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday that an explosion in Dzhankoi in the north of the Crimean peninsula destroyed Russian cruise missiles intended for use by the Kremlin's Black Sea fleet.

  • UK Tory Brexiteers Say Parts of Sunak’s New EU Deal ‘Useless’

    (Bloomberg) -- Hard-line Brexiteers in Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party said parts of the UK prime minister’s new Brexit deal are “practically useless,” while reserving judgment on whether they’ll rebel in a vote on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan

  • California faces even more flooding as 12th atmospheric river heads towards the coastline

    More rain. More snow. More troubles.

  • Florida mayor resigns over fund distribution concerns

    A Florida mayor turned in his resignation during a tense budget meeting and said he made the quick decision due to concerns over the direction his colleagues were taking with city funds. Clearwater's Mayor Frank Hibbard called for a five-minute recess Monday and made the announcement afterward. Hibbard had pushed back against spending $90 million for a new city hall and municipal services complex while his four colleagues said was their top priority for the city of Clearwater, which has a population of about 116,000 people and is 23 miles (37 kilometers) from Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

  • Evacuation orders issued for Allensworth and Alpaugh communities

    Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued Evacuation Orders for the towns of Alpaugh and Allensworth due to recent flooding in the area and several impassible roadways.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin says Britain is escalating war by sending depleted uranium shells

    Vladimir Putin has vowed to respond after Britain announced it will send depleted uranium tank rounds to Ukraine.

  • Report: Temple University interested in Sixers’ Sam Cassell to be its new coach

    Temple University has shown interest in Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell for their head coaching position.

  • Japan, China push opposing visions in top-level visits

    Asia’s stake in Europe’s war was made crystal clear Tuesday when the leaders of the region's two richest countries sat in the capitals of Russia and Ukraine in strong shows of support for the opposing sides. With the world's eyes on Chinese President Xi Jinping's first talks in Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida paid a surprise visit to Kyiv on the other side of the front lines. China is seeking to expand its influence, and Japan has responded by increasing its defense spending and deepening ties with the United States and its allies.

  • Saudi Arabia frees American who was jailed over critical tweets

    Saudi Arabia has freed 72-year-old American Saad Ibrahim Almadi, who had been jailed over critical tweets, his son said Tuesday.

  • Dozens in Indonesia protest Israel's presence at U-20 Cup

    The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation is hosting the U-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11 in Indonesia’s six major cities. A total of 24 countries from five continents are participating, including Israel, after a two-year delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the host country, Indonesia is automatically qualified for the tournament.

  • China Huarong warns of US$4 billion loss for 2022, as volatile capital markets hammer bad-loan manager's business

    China Huarong Asset Management expects to post a net loss of 27.6 billion yuan (US$4 billion) for 2022, two years after a record loss prompted the Chinese government to bail out the group. The bad-loan manager said capital-market volatility eroded the fair values of certain equity financial assets, resulting in "significant unrealised losses". It also said that a slump in the property market forced it to set aside money for losses in the value of its assets. The profit warning, in a filing with

  • Protests in Lebanon as pound hits new low against dollar

    Protesters closed down major roads in parts of Lebanon on Tuesday after the Lebanese pound briefly hit a new low amid a historic economic crisis that seemingly has no end in sight. The Lebanese pound lost more than 15% of its value on Tuesday alone, tanking to more than 140,000 pounds to the dollar. The small nation is in the grips of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by a political class that has ruled the country since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

  • Fox News producer's lawsuit claims network coerced her to mislead in Dominion testimony

    A Fox News producer filed a lawsuit accusing network lawyers of pressuring her to provide misleading testimony in a lawsuit accusing Fox of promoting Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. The accusations by Abby Grossberg, who has been Tucker Carlson's head of booking, appeared in complaints filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court. Grossberg said Fox put her on administrative leave on Monday, effectively ending her career there.

  • Biden pays tribute to Iranian women at Nowruz celebration

    President Joe Biden used a White House event to mark Persian New Year on Monday to pay tribute to Iranian women and girls who took to the streets of Iran to protest following the death last year of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and vowed to keep pressure on Tehran. Biden said he wished the Nowruz holiday, a nearly 4,000-year-old tradition known as the Festival of Fire that’s linked to the Zoroastrian religion, would be a moment of “hope for the women of Iran fighting for their human rights and fundamental freedoms.” “The United States stands with those brave women and all the citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their conviction,” Biden said, describing the reception as the biggest White House Nowruz celebration to date.

  • Rangers Injury Tracker: Ryan Lindgren set to return

    The latest news and possible return dates for injured Rangers players.

  • Terraform Labs founder Daniel Shin again questioned by South Korea prosecutors over stablecoin collapse

    Terraform Labs co-founder Shin Hyun-seung, also known as Daniel Shin, was again called in for questioning by South Korea’s prosecutors on Monday.

  • We played ball with Cuba in Miami, filled the stadium — and expressed ourselves. A win | Opinion

    The Communist Party, state-owned Cuban baseball team played the USA in the Capital of Exiles — a historic first since the 1959 Revolution.

  • I brought two Ukrainian refugees to the US. One month later, this is what they think

    After Clare Cannon made the decision to sponsor Katya and Dima to settle in New York, she knew she’d be responsible for helping them overcome their culture shock. Here, she documents one month of ups and downs in the US — and what actually happens to Ukrainian refugees once they arrive on American soil

  • Tucker Carlson Laughed Out Of The Room With Eyebrow-Raising New Trump Defense

    "This is what's known as telling on yourself," one Twitter user commented.

  • Putin's health may be disintegrating and it should terrify us all

    Images of Putin gripping his chair and squirming next to President Xi in Moscow have again fuelled speculation about his health. He was filmed limping during a visit to Crimea a few days ago and during a February meeting with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko his leg was shaking uncontrollably. Since Putin invaded Ukraine last year, rumours of his physical well-being have been rife, with a range of theories from cancer to Parkinson’s.