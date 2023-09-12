US appeals court hears challenge to Arizona's abortion ban for 'genetic abnormalities'

A 2021 law that bans abortions sought because of "genetic abnormalities" should be blocked despite the wishes of Arizona legislative leaders, a lawyer for abortion rights groups argued Monday in federal court.

The hearing in Phoenix before three justices for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit is the latest battle over abortion rights in Arizona since last year's decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The 2021 law makes medical providers guilty of a felony if they terminate a pregnancy solely because the fetus is diagnosed with a genetic condition like Down syndrome or cystic fibrosis. It was passed on Republican Party lines and signed by former Gov. Doug Ducey, then blocked by a federal judge in September 2021. But the injunction was lifted after the high court's decision last year, and Arizona U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes declined to reinstate it, meaning the law is now in effect.

The abortion providers who hope to get the injunction back in place are being challenged by Senate President Warren Petersen and Speaker of the House Ben Toma, both Republicans, who intervened as defendants in the law after Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said she wouldn't provide a defense.

Getting an injunction requires the abortion providers to show they face some harm from the law, and lawyer Jessica Sklarsky — who represents abortion doctor Paul Isaacson and other plaintiffs — told the 9th Circuit justices that the law creates a viable "threat of prosecution" for abortion providers and causes them financial losses. Both of those criteria could trigger an injunction, she said.

But Denise Harle, senior counsel for the conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, argued that it would be premature to order an injunction blocking the law because there was no threat of enforcement. As an example of the lack of a threat, Harle noted that Mayes has vowed not to prosecute any law that restricts abortions.

Justices Andrew Hurwitz and Roopali Desai, who were in the courtroom, seemed skeptical of Harle's position, interrupting her repeatedly as Judge Ronald Gould listened in via video call.

Hurwitz questioned whether Harle's side could ensure that none of the state's 15 county attorneys would attempt to prosecute a case over the abnormalities law, whatever Mayes' stance may be. He pointed out the law even allows private citizens to make a complaint of an alleged violation that could lead to a prosecution.

"So how could anyone be certain" that no prosecution could begin? Hurwitz asked Harle.

"It was a hot panel," Harle acknowledged after the hearing.

Sklarsky said Harle "grossly" understated the "unbelievable risk" the law presents to providers. A county attorney could attempt to enforce the law, and the Arizona Medical Board could take away a doctor's medical license and "their entire livelihood," she said.

The law's sponsor, former state Sen. Nancy Barto, a Phoenix Republican, attended the hearing but declined to answer questions afterward.

Isaacson, who operates abortion clinics in Arizona and Nevada, said after the hearing that he and other providers fear there are too many ways for prosecutors to build a case against them, such as when a doctor may see a possible abnormality in routine ultrasound images of a fetus. In that case, information about a patient could be used as evidence against him, he said, yet "to provide the best care, it's important that I do have this knowledge."

Isaacson said the number of abortions his Phoenix clinic performs has dropped because of confusion over Arizona's laws. At his Nevada clinic, "I see patients from Arizona, Texas and Utah every day that I work there."

Currently, Arizona's 15-week ban on abortion is in effect; the law allows abortions to save the life of a mother, but not in cases of rape or incest.

It's unclear when the 9th Circuit judges will rule in the genetic abnormalities case. But any decision in the case could be rendered moot next year by the state Supreme Court, which is expected to review in December whether to reenact a pre-statehood law that could effectively end legal abortions in Arizona.

"I am confident in our legal arguments and thankful to the Alliance Defending Freedom for their advocacy in this important case," Toma said. "I hope the court will decide quickly in our favor, but I am prepared to the go to the Supreme Court if necessary."

As a possible counter to the anti-abortion laws, abortion advocates are working to put a measure on the 2024 ballot that would make the practice legal whatever happens with the ongoing court cases.

