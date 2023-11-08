US appoints infrastructure advisor in Ukraine

Robert Mariner has been appointed as a senior advisor on infrastructure matters in Ukraine, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced during his visit to Kyiv on Nov. 8.

“From the time Russia launched its full-scale invasion, I’ve kept close contact with my Ukrainian counterpart about impacts to global supply chains, particularly port and rail infrastructure,” Buttigieg said in a Twitter post.

Read also: Parliament passes e-declaration restoration bill on first reading

“Today, I’m in Kyiv to deliver on a top ask to place an infrastructure advisor here.”

Read also: Restoration plans for Mykolaiv Oblast — interview with governor Kim

The U.S. Department of Transportation informed that the advisor role will be filled by Robert Mariner. He brings experience in transportation projects, having previously served as a transportation consultant advisor at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Buttigieg arrived in Kyiv for an unannounced visit on Nov. 8. Together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they discussed "the restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure and the development of transportation capabilities for the export of Ukrainian goods to international markets."

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine