US approves $1.1bn Taiwan arms sale, angering China

·2 min read
Missiles being loaded into a F-16 in Taiwan
Missiles being loaded into a F-16 in Taiwan

The US has agreed to sell $1.1bn (£955m) in weaponry to Taiwan, provoking anger from China.

The proposed deal includes a radar system to track incoming strikes and anti-ship and anti-air missiles.

It comes after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month became the most senior US official in 25 years to visit Taipei.

The Chinese embassy in Washington called on the US to revoke the deal or face "counter-measures".

Spokesman Liu Pengyu said the deal "severely jeopardises" relations between Washington and Beijing.

"China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary counter-measures in light of the development of the situation," he added.

Beijing sees the self-ruled island as a part of its territory and insists it should be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

It launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan last month, following the American delegation's visit.

The US arms sale agreed on Friday still needs to be voted on by the strongly pro-Taiwan US Congress.

The package includes a $655m radar warning system and $355m for 60 Harpoon missiles, which are capable of sinking ships.

It includes $85.6m for Sidewinder surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles, according to the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

A spokesperson for the Department of State said the deal was "essential for Taiwan's security", and called on Beijing "to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue".

"These proposed sales are routine cases to support Taiwan's continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the spokesperson said.

The Pentagon last month created a task force to help streamline the sale of American weaponry to foreign allies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

US lawmakers say that orders placed by Taiwan years ago have gone unfulfilled. Among the backlog are Harpoon and Stinger missiles, which have been sent to Ukraine instead, according to Defense News.

In another move likely to irk Beijing, the Biden administration said it would keep in place for now billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese imports that were enacted during the Trump administration.

The US Trade Representative's office said it had received requests to maintain the 2018-19 duties from businesses and other interested parties.

US officials had been considering revoking the tariffs, citing the need to ease inflation.

On Friday, meanwhile, President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve $13.7bn in emergency funding for Ukraine, amid the ongoing war with Russia.

The Pentagon said last week that total US military aid to Ukraine had already topped $13bn.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. angers China with potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, with China threatening to take counter measures. The Pentagon announced the package on Friday in the wake of China's aggressive military drills around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. official to travel to Taipei in years.

  • Biden administration to maintain China tariffs while review continues

    The Biden administration said on Friday it will keep tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports in place while it continues a statutory review of the duties imposed by former President Donald Trump. The U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a federal notice that it received requests from companies and other interested parties to maintain the "Section 301" tariffs imposed in 2018 and 2019. Based on the 1974 trade law under which the duties were imposed, USTR will move on to a formal review of whether to keep the tariffs in place, a process that could take months.

  • Daily Caller Trolls Biden With 'Star Wars' Meme That Backfires Badly

    One Twitter user said he remains "puzzled by the right's strategy of making Joe Biden seem cool."

  • Ukraine crisis: Russian oil turns to Asia as sanctions bite

    Russia is offering discounted oil in Asia as it seeks new markets for its energy.

  • India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

    India's prime minister called it "an example of the government’s thrust to make India’s defense sector self-reliant.”

  • Taiwan president says she looks forward to producing 'democracy chips' with U.S

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan looks forward to producing "democracy chips" with the United States, President Tsai Ing-wen told the visiting governor of the U.S. state of Arizona, Doug Ducey, on Thursday, the latest in a string of senior officials from the county to visit. Taiwan has been keen to show the United States, its most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, that it is a reliable friend as a global chip crunch impacts auto production and consumer electronics. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona.

  • Google allows Parler app back into Play Store

    Google allowed social media network Parler back into its Play Store Friday, more than a year after banning the platform popular with conservatives in the wake of the insurrection at the US Capitol.

  • Latest U.S. Chip Curbs Deliver Setback to China’s AI Ambitions

    Restrictions on sales of Nvidia’s high-end processors to China throw a wrench the country’s hopes to lead in artificial intelligence and supercomputing.

  • Bethenny Frankel Shares Before-and-After Photoshopped Bikini Pictures to Address Body Image

    The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared the snaps with the message: "Filtering is lying"

  • If you buy one thing for Labor Day, make it this Samsonite suitcase — it's over 40% off

    Amazon's top-seller is quite the smooth operator: 'The wheels spin and move like butter on a hot pan!'

  • White House Correspondent John Harwood Says He’s Leaving CNN

    CNN White House correspondent John Harwood said that Friday will be his last day at the network. Harwood wrote on Twitter, “Personal news: today’s my last day at CNN … proud of the work … thanks to my colleagues… i’ve been lucky to serve the best in American media – St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, […]

  • NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 1

    NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 1 of the season with Buffalo vs the Rams, Kansas City at Arizona, and Tampa Bay at Dallas kicking things off.

  • Here’s another sign high U.S. inflation is starting to wane

    The highest U.S. inflation is almost 41 years appears to be starting to ease. The latest evidence is slower price growth for business supplies.

  • Palestinian killed after stabbing, wounding Israeli soldier

    An Israeli soldier was stabbed and wounded in the West Bank on Friday by a Palestinian assailant who was then shot and killed, officials said. The wounded soldier was taken to a hospital for treatment. The Palestinian Health Ministry later said the assailant had been killed and that the military was holding the body.

  • Ukraine: Russia wants to wreck IAEA mission with fresh shelling

    The Ukrainian president's chief of staff accused Russia of seeking to "wreck" the International Atomic Energy Agency's inspection visit to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, saying Russia shelled the plant again on Thursday. "The Russians have shelled (the town of) Enerhodar and the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant," Yermak wrote on Telegram, accusing Russia of acting like a "terrorist state".

  • China has been simulating attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -China has been simulating attacks on U.S. Navy ships and is aiming to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taiwan's aid in the event of a war, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a strongly worded report raising the alarm on Beijing's military designs. Tensions between Taiwan and China have soared following a visit to Taipei last month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which infuriated Beijing, which viewed it as an interference in its affairs. China, which claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own despite the strong objections of the Taipei government, carried out war games after Pelosi's trip and is continuing its military activities near the island.

  • China marriages plunge to record low amid fears of population crisis

    Marriages in China have plunged to their lowest levels on record in an alarming sign of the deepening population crisis facing the world’s second-largest economy.

  • The Fab 4: Chinese women make tennis history at US Open

    US Open history was made on Thursday as four players became the first four Chinese women to reach the third round of a grand slam event. Tennis stars Zheng Qinwen and Yuan Yue joined Wang Xiyu and Zhang Shuai in the final 32 of the US Open on Thursday. 4 - Four Chinese female players (Qinwen Zheng, Yue Yuan, Xiyu Wang and Shuai Zhang) have reached the Round of 32 in a single Grand Slam tournament for first time in the Open Era.

  • Princess Diana's Key Causes Receive $1.6 Million Payout from the BBC in Wake of 'Panorama' Scandal

    It's the "appropriate course of action," the BBC said of the donations, totaling the amount the network amassed by selling Diana's interview with Martin Bashir

  • Six players earn PGA Tour cards after latest wave of LIV defectors lose status

    The latest wave of LIV defectors officially lost status with the PGA Tour on Friday when they teed off at the rival series' Boston event.