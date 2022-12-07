US approves $425 million in arms sales to Taiwan

U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
11
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday signed off on two new significant arms sales to Taiwan in approvals that are sure to rankle China.

The State Department said it had okayed sales worth more than $425 million of spare aircraft parts to support Taiwan's fleet of F-16 fighters, C-130 transport planes and other U.S.-supplied weapons systems.

The package includes $330 million in standard replacement parts and $98 million in non-standard equipment along with related accessories and logistics.

The sales were announced just weeks after President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for talks in Indonesia in which China’s increasingly aggressive behavior toward Taiwan was a major issue.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has vowed to reunify the island with the mainland by force, if necessary. It has roundly condemned previous U.S. arms sales to Taiwan as violations of Washington's “one-China policy" and is expected to react similarly to Tuesday's announcement.

But successive U.S. administrations of both parties have said ties with Taiwan are governed by the Taiwan Relations Act that allows the sale of military equipment to the island for its defense against potential threats from China.

“This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to maintain a credible defensive capability,” the State Department said of the latest approvals.

“The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region,” it said, adding that it would also “contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s aerial fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats while providing defensive and transport capabilities critical to regional security.”

Recommended Stories

  • Warnock win gives Democrats 51-seat Senate majority in 2022 midterms overtime battle

    Georgia voters give Joe Biden and Democrats a critical 51-seat edge in the Senate, which will no longer require a tie break vote to confirm judges.

  • Eye of the storm: Taiwan at the centre of Sino-U.S. tensions

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in August in defiance of Chinese warnings for the trip not to take place. Angered at what it perceived as U.S. support for Taiwan's de facto independence - a red line for Beijing - China launched war games near the island it claims as its "sacred" territory shortly after Pelosi left. China's military for the first time fired missiles over Taipei, flew waves of drones over some of Taiwan's offshore islands near the Chinese coast, sailed warships across the median line of the Taiwan Strait and surrounded the island in what Taiwan's military said amounted to a practice "blockade."

  • RNC chair defends mail-in voting, even as Trump trashes the practice

    Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel unequivocally endorsed mail-in balloting Tuesday, distancing herself from former President Donald Trump on

  • Ukraine news - live: Russia accuses Kyiv of ‘nuclear terrorism’ at Zaporizhzhia

    Russia says Ukraine has been deliberately shelling the nuclear power plant

  • China to Ease Quarantine, Mass Testing in Nationwide Covid Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set to announce a further relaxation of Covid control measures as soon as today — including allowing some infected people to home quarantine as a nationwide policy, and reining in unnecessary testing — according to people familiar with the matter, as the government continues to quickly ease its zero-tolerance strategy amid growing public discontent. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as

  • Suit Against Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing Is Tossed

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge tossed a lawsuit brought against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in response to input from the Biden administration that claimed he was immune in his newly-appointed prime minister post. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche

  • Fox News Politics: Georgia the whole day through

    Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content delivered to your inbox every Tuesday.

  • Territorial defence battalions begin forming in Belgorod Oblast of Russian Federation

    Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, has announced the beginning of the formation of territorial defence battalions, which, if necessary, will be ready to "protect" the oblast. Source: Gladkov on Telegram Quote from Gladkov: "Literally, from the first days of the beginning of the special military operation [war with Ukraine - ed.

  • Germany's Scholz: We must avoid dividing world into Cold War-style blocs

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for every effort to be made to build new partnerships, writing in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must stand up for democratic values and protect open societies, "but we must also avoid the temptation to once again divide the world into blocs," wrote Scholz in the piece.

  • Taiwan seeks to reassure on TSMC commitment to island despite U.S. investment

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's economy minister said on Wednesday that the island remains chipmaker TSMC's most important production base after the company announced it would more than triple its planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion. TSMC's Arizona factory has sparked concerns in Taiwan, where semiconductor manufacturing is the backbone of the economy, about a "goodbye to Taiwan" trend among chip firms. TSMC, which makes most its chips in Taiwan, is also building a factory in Japan.

  • Changes could be coming for struggling Falcons after bye

    No one's job is safe for the struggling Atlanta Falcons. “We’ll evaluate everything, every job,” Smith said after the latest setback, a 19-16 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Much of the talk during the bye will undoubtedly center on quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has struggled to spark an offense that isn't blessed with a whole lot of weapons — especially since tight end Kyle Pitts went down with a season-ending knee injury.

  • Bernie Madoff's Lawyer to FTX's Bankman-Fried: "Shut Up!"

    The founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange launched a media blitzkrieg to give his version of his downfall.

  • How are the Boston Celtics this good after such a rough start to their season?

    Somehow the Celtics are not only thriving but in pole position as the NBA's top team in terms of record.

  • Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited the site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Biden has staked his legacy in large part on major investments in technology and infrastructure that were approved by Congress along bipartisan lines. The Democratic president maintains that the factory jobs fostered by $52 billion in semiconductor investments and another $200 billion for scientific research will help to revive the U.S. middle class.

  • Morgan Stanley's top strategist has turned bearish, and says investors should sell stocks as the latest rally hits a wall

    Mike Wilson believes the 17% rally in the S&P 500 rally from its mid-October low is simply a bear-market rally.

  • Russia's car sales slump continues, down 61.6% y/y in November

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's automobile market slump extended into November, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, with sales of new cars down 61.6% year-on-year, as the struggling sector feels the strain of sanctions and subdued demand. Sales have dived since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, with sanctions hindering access to parts and several foreign producers suspending operations in the country. The AEB said 46,403 vehicles were sold during November, compared with more than 120,000 vehicles sold in the same month of 2021.

  • Meet Camryn Bynum, the NFL star proudly repping his Filipino heritage

    Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum is proud of his Filipino heritage, and he wants everyone to know it. After Bynum’s fourth-quarter interception helped seal his team’s 27-22 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday night, he did interviews and took reporters’ questions with the Philippines flag prominently draped over his shoulders. The Southern California-born and -raised athlete, 24, is one of only a handful of Filipino American players currently competing in the NFL, the world’s premier professional American football league.

  • South Korean lawmakers raise concerns over Chinese voters

    Members of South Korea’s ruling conservative party have proposed a bill that would place tighter restrictions on the voting rights of foreign permanent residents in local elections, which they insist is necessary to protect the country’s democracy from being undermined by Chinese voters. Critics say the efforts to pass the bill could exacerbate racism and hatred toward Chinese people living in South Korea and would be a step back in an increasingly multicultural society that needs to embrace immigration to make up for an aging and shrinking population. People Power Party lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, a close ally of President Yoon Suk Yeol, said Tuesday it has become crucial to prevent the voting system from being exploited as a “maneuvering tool” by other governments.

  • President Biden visits TSMC’s Arizona chip plant

    President Biden, alongside several other tech industry leaders, visits Taiwan Semiconductor's new Arizona chip plant.

  • Twilight for Busquets, last of Spain's champs at World Cup

    Sergio Busquets stood in the center circle, hands on hips, a blank look on his face. Spain has become a team of the past, its passing game passé. “What we did was dominate the game but we lacked the goal, that is the reality,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said through a translator, accepting defeat without anger or expressions of sorrow.