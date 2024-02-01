US approves plan to strike Iranian targets in Syria and Iraq, officials say
The US has approved plans for a series of strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and Iraq, officials have told the BBC's US partner CBS News.
The strikes would take place over a number of days, officials say, and weather conditions will likely dictate when they are launched.
It comes after a drone attack killed three US soldiers in Jordan, near the Syria border, on Sunday.
The US has blamed an Iranian-backed militia group for the attack.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq - which is believed to contain multiple militias that have been armed, funded and trained by Iran's Revolutionary Guards force - had said it was responsible for the strike.
Iran has denied any role in the attack which injured 41 other US troops at the military base.
This is a developing story. More updates to follow.