US approves plan to strike Iranian targets in Syria and Iraq, officials say

US troops on patrol in Syria earlier this month

The US has approved plans for a series of strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and Iraq, officials have told the BBC's US partner CBS News.

The strikes would take place over a number of days, officials say, and weather conditions will likely dictate when they are launched.

It comes after a drone attack killed three US soldiers in Jordan, near the Syria border, on Sunday.

The US has blamed an Iranian-backed militia group for the attack.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq - which is believed to contain multiple militias that have been armed, funded and trained by Iran's Revolutionary Guards force - had said it was responsible for the strike.

Iran has denied any role in the attack which injured 41 other US troops at the military base.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.