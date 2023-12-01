US, Arizona await service plans for former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

Service plans and tributes for the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor were not immediately available Friday, but her brother previously indicated she wanted to be cremated with her remains left at the family’s ranch in Arizona.

The Supreme Court did not release official plans early Friday involving the 93-year-old, who was the first woman to sit on the high court in the nation’s history.

She died Friday of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness.

American trailblazer: Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman on US Supreme Court, dies at 93

O’Connor’s brother, Alan Day, indicated in a 2018 interview with The Arizona Republic that she planned to be cremated with her ashes scattered at the family’s Lazy B Ranch.

“This is our heritage,” Day said, during a visit to the ranch in November 2018. “We were raised here and it’s in our blood and it’s just the place we feel most at home.

“Maybe the country wants her in another place,” he said in a nod to her national importance. “But she’s expressed to me no less than six times that she wants her ashes scattered here on Round Mountain.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sandra Day O'Connor dead at 93: When are services?