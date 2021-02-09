US Army begins equipping first unit with hypersonic capability

Jen Judson

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army will have delivered — in just over 200 days — the first hypersonic weapon capability to a unit, but the service has already begun delivering equipment needed to that unit as it prepares for a rigorous training program, according to Lt. Gen. L. Neil Thurgood, director of the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO).

While the Army has been working with industry to build the hypersonic weapon glide body industrial base, it has also been producing the launchers, trucks, trailers, and battle operation center needed to put together a ground-launched hypersonic weapon battery.

Lockheed Martin is the weapon system integrator for the Army’s hypersonic capability that will be launched from a mobile truck, while Dynetics has been chosen to build the hypersonic glide body portion of the missile.

“By the end of this fiscal year, which is in September, all of the equipment that the unit needs plus training will be delivered to the unit,” Thurgood told Defense News in a Feb. 8 interview.

While he could not divulge the unit chosen to take on the first hypersonic battery, Thurgood said the company, battalion and brigade commanders have all been selected.

The only thing that won’t be delivered to the unit until fiscal 2023 is live rounds. But on March 8, Thurgood said he will personally deliver the first two training canisters for the unit to use at home station to do end-to-end kill-chain training.

Once the unit has the equipment it needs, it will begin new equipment training in October to prepare to participate in the first joint flight campaign test with the Navy in the first quarter of FY22, Thurgood said, as well as subsequent JFC tests in the fourth quarter of FY22 and the second quarter of FY23.

The unit will not participate in the hypersonic flight test scheduled for the third quarter of FY21.

Thurgood could not detail the upcoming test profiles because they are classified, but the first test of the Common-Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB), in March 2020, where the missile was launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, hit its target with six inches, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy divulged at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference in October.

Hypersonic weapons are capable of flying faster than Mach 5 — much faster than the speed of sound — and can maneuver between varying altitudes and azimuths, making it harder to detect. The C-HGB is made up of the weapon’s warhead, guidance system, cabling and thermal protection shield.

The U.S. is in a race to field hypersonic weapon capability as well as develop systems to defend against hypersonic missiles as both China and Russia are actively developing and testing their respective hypersonic weapons.

Meanwhile, Dynetics is preparing to start building the first hypersonic glide bodies at its own facility in Huntsville, Alabama, after learning how to do it from the federally funded Sandia National Laboratories. These glide bodies will be the first ever produced within the U.S. industrial base.

“The transition is going well,” Thurgood said. Dynetics has spent almost 18 months at Sandia learning how to build the glide body and also taking a crack at building it themselves at the laboratory with Sandia looking on and offering guidance where necessary.

Sandia representatives will be at the Dynetics facility when the glide body building begins there to continue to look over the shoulder of those doing the work.

“Transitioning production technology is not as easy as people might perceive it to be,” Thurgood said. “Production, especially high-end production, is part engineering and part art and so the engineering piece you can learn through drawings and those kind of things, but the art of it is always the hardest part, so that’s why we chose an in person, face-to-face, leader-follower [strategy]; that institutional knowledge that everybody has in every profession that’s never written down” he added.

The other challenge in building the industrial base, Thurgood noted, is building the entire supply chain, focusing not just on the top tier, like Dynetics, but also much farther down the supply chain. Building the chain has meant an almost daily focus on how everything is coming together, Thurgood said.

And the pressure to move quickly to build glide bodies is demanding given the rigorous test schedule ahead.

Building a brand new industrial base for hypersonic missiles would be difficult in a normal world, but having to do so under coronavirus pandemic restrictions has been even more challenging, Thurgood said, but, he added, the key to moving forward on schedule has been active engagement on all levels.

Additionally, the companies involved have been “innovative” in terms of what has been allowed to be done from home such as working on drawings which would have traditionally been done at a facility. Where touch labor is necessary, workers are spacing themselves out accordingly and wearing protective equipment as well as adjusting shifts, Thurgood described.

“You know, some smaller companies are challenged, we’re watching that every day,” Thurgood said. “You know, it might have been a week delay here, we make it up by shifting process around, shifting sequence around, but, this is one situation where American ingenuity has really come to light.”

