US Army base claims its Twitter account was hacked after suggestively tweeting at an OnlyFans creator

Fort Bragg, the home of the US Army's Airborne and Special Operations Command, claims its official Twitter account was hacked after it began sending explicit tweets.

The account began replying to an adult-content creator from the platform OnlyFans on Wednesday afternoon.

In response to one suggestive tweet from the creator, Ft. Bragg's Twitter account replied that it wanted to give them "a deep long kiss" — in addition to other sexually charged acts.

The OnlyFans performer described the incident as "wild" and told Insider she was disappointed the tweets were removed.

"As many of you may know, there were a string of explicit Tweets from our account this afternoon," a representative from the installation said in a statement on Twitter. "This was not the work of our admins. Our account was hacked. We apologize to our followers."

"We have secured our account and looking into the matter," it added.

The official account began replying to an adult-content creator from the platform OnlyFans on Wednesday afternoon.

The base's account initially responded to a tweet from the creator about a subscriber unhappy with their content, saying, "He's lost and doesn't know a good thing when it's staring him in the eyes, or tickling his nose in this case."

In response to another suggestive tweet from the creator, the base's account said it wanted to give them "a deep long kiss" — in addition to other sexual acts.

Ft. Bragg's Twitter account was deactivated around 5:30 p.m. EST.

The OnlyFans performer, who goes by "Quinn Finite," sarcastically replied to Ft. Bragg's tweets.

"Someone come get their fort," she tweeted, adding in another tweet, "Normalize horny tweeting from US Army forts."

Quinn Finite also described the incident as "wild" and told Insider she was disappointed the tweets were removed instead of being "celebrated the way they deserve."

"This may have been a bold move for Fort Bragg, but I hope the original poster still follows me on their personal account," she told Insider. "They seem lovely."

She added that she amassed a number of new Twitter followers and "if the tweet impacted my OnlyFans subscriptions like it did my Twitter, I'm scared to check."

Twitter accounts belonging to US military units have had other unflattering moments. As news of the coronavirus's impact spread across the world in March, the US Army posted an image on its Instagram account asking "Why did the man eat a bat?" It also answered, "It wasn't because he was thirsty."

The controversial Instagram post came as initial reports indicated the coronavirus may have come from bats in China. Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth replied to the post on Twitter: "This is simply unacceptable. We do not know how #COVID19 first infected humans but racism has no place in our Armed Forces."

