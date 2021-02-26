US Army crowdsources ideas to combat sexual assault crisis

In this Monda, Feb. 22, 2021 photo released by the U.S. Army, Sgt. Taylor Knueven pitches an idea to better the U.S. Army's Sexual Harassment and Assault and Prevention Program to a panel at Fort Bragg, N.C. Knueven shared her own story of assault during the "Dragon's Lair" panel. The 18th Airborne Corps says they plan to implement parts of all seven pitches heard at the presentation. (Sgt. Marygian D. Barnes/U.S. Army via AP)
SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
·3 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sgt. Taylor Knueven always knew sexual assault and harassment plagued the U.S. Army. But the combat medic’s own assault early last year opened her eyes to the broken system surrounding one of the military’s most infamous problems.

Earlier this week, Knueven and six other soldiers stood before a panel inside the 18th Airborne Corps headquarters at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to present ideas on how the Army can revamp the way it deals with sexual assault and harassment.

The Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program has been the subject of much scrutiny, especially following the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen by a fellow soldier inside a Fort Hood, Texas, armory last April.

Knueven says many don’t take the required SHARP training seriously. “It’s a check the box kind of thing.”

While it’s mandatory, she’s watched some with higher ranks blow it off. So, she wants to see the stakes raised.

The plan Knueven presented to the panel Monday would allow zero excuses for missing SHARP training sessions and encourage peer-on-peer pressure to do that right thing.

“This needs to be a priority,” she said.

Staff Sgt. Shameka Dudley wants to see stale SHARP training PowerPoints replaced with virtual reality scenarios that would offer soldiers a glimpse at assault and harassment scenarios through the eyes of survivors, aggressors and bystanders.

“We have this same training and it’s really not changing much,” Dudley said. “The numbers are still going up.”

The 28-year-old mother of five handed out virtual reality glasses to the panel as she recounted the success she’s seen the method play in the treatment of veterans struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

For her, it’s about understanding and empathy.

“The majority of people learn from doing, from seeing, from being able to be there,” Dudley said.

Dudley says soldiers who have experienced sexual trauma can opt out from the training as it may serve as a trigger.

The presentations were made as a part of the 18th Airborne Corp’s “Dragon’s Lair” series, a “Shark Tank” like competition that sources innovative ideas from within the Army’s ranks.

“This is an amazing effort to connect our best and brightest directly to senior leaders who are ready to take action. It just feels different this time,” Lt. Col. Scott Stephens, who presented to the panel, tweeted Monday.

The Corps says parts of all seven presentations will be implemented across the Army. Some ideas, like Knueven’s will be easier than others and involve simple policy changes, according to Col. Joe Buccino, Public Affairs Officer for the 18th Airborne Corps.

The Corps has already begun conversations with a film producer to bring Dudley’s idea to life, according to Buccino.

“I am confident, very confident, we will implement all ideas,” he told The Associated Press.

Knueven hopes that’s the case. She felt good about her presentation and held nothing back while talking about the night she says she was assaulted by a fellow soldier at a concert last January. She recounted how she felt reporting the incident and what went through her mind when she says she learned he would ultimately face little punishment for his actions.

“I thought it was a total slap in the face to myself, to his other victim,” Knueven said.

Knueven wants to see her solution implemented but can’t help but wonder if that will happen.

She sighs when asked if change is coming to the Army. “I don’t know, I sure hope so.”

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Olympic coach dies by suicide after facing charges

    "This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved," said the Michigan attorney general.

  • Former gymnast calls for accountability, ex-Olympic coach dies by suicide amid sex assault charges

    Former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday, hours after being charged with human trafficking and criminal sexual conduct. In an interview with CBS, Sarah Klein, a former gymnast under Geddert, said USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee should be held accountable for the abuse he allegedly inflicted. Mola Lenghi reports.

  • Myanmar's UN envoy dramatically opposes coup in his country

    Myanmar’s U.N. ambassador strongly opposed the military coup in his country and appealed for “the strongest possible action from the international community” to restore democracy in a dramatic speech to the U.N. General Assembly Friday that drew loud applause from diplomats from the world body’s 193 nations. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun urged all countries to issue public statements strongly condemning the military coup and refuse to recognize the military regime and ask its leaders to respect the free and fair elections in November won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party. Tun’s surprise statement not only drew applause but commendations from speaker after speaker at the assembly meeting including ambassadors representing the European Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the new U.S. ambassador, Linda Thomas Greenfield, who joined others in calling it “courageous.”

  • Pentagon releases report on sexual assault in military academies

    The division did not conduct the prevalence survey for the 2019-2020 academic year because in-person instruction ended.

  • Myanmar's UN ambassador calls on world to condemn military coup

    Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, on Friday denounced the Feb. 1 military coup, asking member nations to publicly condemn the uprising, The Irrawaddy reports.What he's saying: "The military detained State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other political leaders and social activists. Since then, people from all strata of life have come out on the streets all over the country and expressed their disappointment with the military coup," Tun said, in prepared remarks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free "[T]he people in Myanmar still feel helpless ... we still need strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup."Tun asked all UN members to denounce the coup, to not recognize the military regime, and take "all strongest possible measures" to stop the attacks by Myanmar law enforcement against protesters and end the coup immediately.The big picture: On Friday UN special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener called for a collective "clear signal in support of democracy," Reuters reports."It is important the international community does not lend legitimacy or recognition to this regime,” Schraner Burgener said.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has promised that the international community to enact pressure "to make sure that this coup fails," per Reuters.Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, commented on Tun's actions, saying, "It is impossible to overstate the risks that Myanmar UN ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun just took in the UN General Assembly when (voice cracking) he just now called on world to oppose the military coup."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • South Korea preps coronavirus vaccines after political scuffle over first shots

    South Korean politicians won't be the first in line when the county kicks off its coronavirus vaccination drive on Friday, despite calls from the opposition party for the president to roll up his sleeve and take a shot to reassure vaccine sceptics. Leading political figures spent the week trading rhetorical shots over who should be the first to take a literal jab, but in the end, health authorities said widespread acceptance of vaccines in South Korea means they would stick to plans to vaccinate healthcare workers and other at-risk individuals first. On Thursday, the first doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine were distributed to clinics in preparation for the initial inoculations.

  • UN secretary-general discusses global rise in misinformation, extremism, nationalism

    The United Nations’ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discusses how these ideologies affect migration policies, attitudes toward climate change and the fight against COVID-19.

  • Fox Spotlights Black Actors in New Digital Docuseries ‘Making History in Hollywood’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox Entertainment has launched the digital docuseries “Making History in Hollywood,” featuring some of the network’s top Black stars as they discuss who and what inspires them in entertainment, and their experiences. The first episode, which launches on Friday, Feb. 26, features Malcolm-Jamal Warner from Fox’s “The Resident.” First known for his role as Theo […]

  • Watch the Tense International Trailer for Berlin Encounters Player ‘Azor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    International sales agent Be For Films has given Variety exclusive access to the international trailer for Andreas Fontana’s first feature “Azor,” selected for this year’s Encounters section at the Berlin International Film Festival. Set among the world of international banking in the 1980’s, Fontana describes his debut as being “like a film about conquistadors.” The […]

  • Nassar-Linked Gymnastics Coach Dies by Suicide Hours After Human Trafficking Charges

    Thomas Coez/AFP/GettyJohn Geddert, a former U.S. Gymnastics coach and owner of a Michigan gym where Larry Nassar worked and abused hundreds of young gymnasts, died by suicide Thursday, just hours after authorities announced he had been charged with 24 felonies, including 20 counts of human trafficking. He was 63.While only one of Geddert’s charges—lying to a police officer that he had no knowledge of the doctor’s abuse—was linked to the Nassar case, according to The Detroit News, the two were longtime associates. Nassar worked out of Geddert’s Michigan gym, Twistars. He was expected to turn himself in to authorities at 2:15 pm Thursday afternoon, according to the News.“My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved.”Netflix’s ‘Athlete A’ Revisits the Brave USA Gymnasts Who Exposed a Monstrous PedophileThree of the 10 sexual assaults Nassar was convicted of took place at Twistars, according to the Lansing State Journal, with one woman testifying that Geddert walked in while Nassar was abusing her.Aside from his association with the disgraced doctor, Geddert had long faced allegations of abuse himself. At a Thursday press conference announcing the charges against Geddert, Nessel said gymnasts at Twistars had been subjected to years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.Many of those allegations came up during Nassar’s 2018 sentencing. As victims shared stories of Nassar’s horrors, Geddert’s name would follow; he was the “bad cop” to Nassar’s “good cop,” many said, according to ESPN.One gymnast, Makayla Thrush, testified that Geddert had ended her career by shoving her into a training apparatus so hard that she tore her stomach muscles. Another gymnast, Bailey Lorencen, said Nassar forced her to continue practicing after she broke a bone in her back.“You told me to kill myself not just once, but many other times,” Thrush said in 2018, according to ESPN. “After you ended my career, I tried.”“[Geddert’s] abuse was your fuel,” Lorencen told Nassar. “You used his abuse to mask your own pathetic pleasure.”Geddert was also charged with two counts of sexual assault Thursday. According to his charging documents, both counts involved a minor above 13 but under 16 years old in January 2012.“These charges against Mr. Geddert are for his actions and his alone,” Michigan Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark said Thursday. “(The charges are about) his behavior in his gym related to his coaching.”According to the State Journal, the human trafficking charges related to Geddert forcing gymnasts to compete while injured, a move that Nessel acknowledged was unusual.In 2019, about 200 women agreed to settle a lawsuit against Geddert and Twistars for $2.1 million, according to ESPN.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Iran threatens to end deal with IAEA over U.S.-led push to criticise it

    Iran is threatening to end a deal struck with the U.N. nuclear watchdog last weekend temporarily salvaging much monitoring of its activities if the agency's board endorses a U.S.-led push to criticise Tehran next week, an Iranian position paper shows. Tehran this week scaled back cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, ending extra inspection measures introduced by its 2015 nuclear accord with major powers. Iran and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration are now locked in a standoff over who should move first to save the unravelling 2015 deal.

  • Group including Olympians to begin legal action against British Gymnastics

    London 2012 Olympian Jennifer Pinches, part of the campaign group Gymnasts for Change, accused the governing body of pursuing ‘podiums over people’.

  • Ad campaign launches to build trust in vaccine

    A public service ad campaign unveiled Thursday aims to convince Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, telling them "It's Up to You." The campaign by the Ad Council and its partners is focused on those who may be hesitant to get the shots. (Feb. 25)

  • Myanmar's U.N. envoy makes emotional appeal for action to stop coup

    Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, speaking for the country's elected civilian government ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1, appealed to the United Nations on Friday "to use any means necessary to take action against the Myanmar military" to restore democracy to the Southeast Asian country. He addressed the 193-member U.N. General Assembly after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, warned that no country should recognize or legitimize the Myanmar junta.

  • Lord Frost warned to drop confrontational style before taking up new role on UK-EU relations

    Lord Frost must drop his confrontational style of negotiating if Britain and the EU are to rebuild their strained relationship, Brussels sources have warned. The rebuke was angrily rejected by the Government, which insisted that former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost was “the best person” to reset UK-EU relations. Lord Frost, who negotiated the EU trade deal last deal, will oversee thorny talks over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol from Monday after being promoted to a minister in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet. During last year’s Brexit trade talks, he ruffled feathers in Brussels with his uncompromising insistence on the EU respecting the UK as a “sovereign equal”. "The EU and UK relationship is in dire need of more consensus, unfortunately Lord Frost is, so far, better known for confrontation,” an EU diplomat told the Telegraph. “Putting the relationship on ice is not an option. Britain and the continent are too close, too interlinked and there's too much going on affecting both sides of the English Channel.” “Based on evidence so far this year, the EU’s efforts can hardly be described as having promoted harmony,” a UK government source said. The source said that European Commission moves towards a coronavirus vaccine export ban and its short-lived threat to impose a hard border on the island of Ireland to enforce it were “concerning”. The source added, “We are working at pace to ensure a friendly and productive relationship. The best person to lead that effort is Lord Frost.” The EU warning came after reports that senior figures in Brussels hoped to “reset” the relationship with Britain. Relations have been further strained by rows over the implementation of new customs arrangements in Northern Ireland and the status of the EU's ambassador to the UK. An EU official said, “We know Lord Frost and I’m sure we will be more than capable of working with him and finding solutions.” Recent meetings between the two sides over the protocol have failed to find agreement on the extension of various grace periods to, for example, ensure continued supermarket supplies to Northern Ireland from Great Britain. The RTE broadcaster reported that the reset could be a meeting between Boris Johnson and senior EU figures such as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. The EU is due to ratify the new trade deal, which has been provisionally applied, in April. This would be a good moment to draw a line under past disagreements, especially if new agreements on the grace periods on the protocol can be agreed in time The EU official said, "This would be a nice thing to happen but we are not holding our breath. The timeline sounds about right. I’m not so sure if a ‘reset’ is possible, but I think it’s admirable that we’re at least trying." The reset would be aimed at drawing a line under the tetchy relations that have bedevilled London and Brussels since the UK left the Brexit transition period at the end of last year. A UK government spokeswoman said, “The deal we struck with the EU is the beginning of our new partnership in Europe, with new stability and certainty around our future relationship. “It will build on our shared history of friendship and cooperation, but as sovereign equals, with greater democratic autonomy and a clear, independent voice to speak and act on our priorities.” Britain and the EU were reported as nearing an agreement on a memorandum of understanding on financial services on Friday, which could be a small step to securing access to the Single Market for some UK firms.

  • Steam's Remote Play Together feature now works without an account

    Share an invite link with a friend and they can join your game on Windows, iOS, Android or Raspberry Pi.

  • Biden faces bipartisan pushback to the airstrikes he ordered in Syria a month into his presidency

    Members of Congress from both parties say they want to know under what legal authority Biden carried out the Syria strikes.

  • Reports: Les Miles was investigated for sexual harassment at LSU

    According to multiple outlets, Miles was accused of harassment by student workers when he was the head coach at LSU.

  • Ties with Saudis at stake as US releases findings on killing

    The United States has pledged to tell the world its conclusions on what role Saudi Arabia's crown prince played in the brutal killing and dismembering of a U.S.-based journalist, but as important is what comes next — what the Biden administration plans to do about it. Ahead of the release of the declassified U.S. intelligence report, and announcement of any U.S. punitive measures, President Joe Biden spoke to Saudi King Salman on Thursday for the first time since taking office more than a month ago. It was a later-than-usual courtesy call to the Middle East ally, timing seen as reflecting Biden's displeasure.

  • Bank of Montreal (BMO) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Bank of Montreal (BMO) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).