US Army embarks on competitive prototyping journey for Arctic vehicle

Jen Judson
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is embarking on a competitive prototyping effort to acquire a new, all-terrain vehicle that can operate in the Arctic, with evaluations to take place in Alaska this year, according to Tim Goddette, the program executive officer of the service’s combat support and combat service support.

The service awarded contracts to two vendors: a team of American firm Oshkosh Defense and the land systems division of Singapore’s ST Engineering; and a team of two BAE System units, Land and Armaments as well as BAE Hagglunds.

They will provide prototypes for a cold-weather, all-terrain vehicle, or CATV, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Goddette told Defense News in written responses to questions. The deadline to deliver prototypes is June 14.

These prototypes — currently regarded as test assets — are to undergo extreme cold-weather testing and evaluation in Alaska at the Cold Regions Test Center from August through the end of December.

“This will help inform the downselect process for the production contract,” Goddette said. “Current plans call for the final downselect for the CATV in the third quarter of [FY22].”

The program will move directly into production once a winner is chosen.

The Army needs the CATV quickly to replace its Small Unit Support Vehicle, or SUSV, which is “no longer sustainable,” Goddette said.

The service also needs modern and capable equipment as the Arctic region becomes increasingly important for military operations. The Army released its Arctic strategy last month, which stresses the need to modernize and ramp up presence as Russia and China continue to assert dominance in the region to pursue their economic and geopolitical goals.

The strategy outlines how the Army will generate, train, organize and equip its forces to partner with allies, secure national interests and maintain regional stability.

The CATV is a new-start program in FY21, and its capability development document was signed May 7, 2019. The Army plans to spend $6.6 million for research and development, testing, and evaluation in FY21, and $9.25 million to procure the new vehicles. This includes an $8.25 million congressional plus-up above the service’s budget request as well as $500,000 in foreign comparative testing funds.

The procurement objective is for 110 CATVS, with a total acquisition objective of 163.

The CATV “will provide transportation in extreme cold-weather conditions for up to nine personnel to support emergency medical evacuation, command-and-control capability, and general-cargo transportation,” Goddette said.

The program office has been working with Army Futures Command to iron out the specifics required for the vehicle, but the effort has been underway for some time “to ensure we understand the requirements/desired key capabilities for a modernized cold-weather vehicle,” Goddette noted. “This allows us to execute an accelerated acquisition program to assess, procure, produce, field and sustain such a system.”

The SUSV, which is based on 1960s and 1970s technology and was last procured in the early 1980s, will reach obsolescence in FY23. The CATV will “provide major operational and logistics advantages over the decades-old [SUSV],” Goddette said.

“We are excited to explore the bounds of the systems we will assess in extreme cold-weather, mountainous and high-altitude environments along with industry when we embark on the soldier touch point/user evaluation events later this year,” he said.

“As the Army’s commercial-off-the-shelf and non-developmental item procurement cadre,” he added, “we look forward to celebrating important milestones like [equipping the first unit] with this once-in-several-generations vehicle procurement program.”

Recommended Stories

  • Russia May Have a Secret Main Battle Tank

    The troubled T-14 Armata could give way to the mysterious Burlak, according to a leak.

  • US shuts once-secret Guantanamo prison unit, moves prisoners

    A once-secret unit within the Guantanamo Bay detention center that had fallen into disrepair has been closed and the prisoners moved to another facility on the American base in Cuba, the U.S. military said Sunday. The prisoners at Camp 7 were transferred to a facility adjacent to where the other detainees on the base are held as part of what U.S. Southern Command said in a statement was an effort to “increase operational efficiency and effectiveness." Miami-based Southern Command, which oversees the detention center at the southeastern edge of Cuba, did not say how many prisoners were moved.

  • Sunday morning on a Broward beach: a naval sea mine, the U.S. Air Force and a bomb squad

    Part of the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea was closed most of Sunday morning after a naval sea mine washed ashore.

  • Iran arrests 'Israeli spy', others in touch with foreign intelligence: Iranian media

    Iran has arrested an "Israeli spy" and a number of other people who were in contact with foreign intelligence services, Iranian state media reported on Monday, without giving the nationality of those arrested. "An Israeli spy has been arrested in Iran's East Azerbaijan province ... also other spies who were in contact with several countries' intelligence services have been arrested as well," it quoted an Intelligence Ministry official as saying. The Islamic Republic does not recognise Israel and has accused it of being behind acts of sabotage and assassinations of nuclear scientists.

  • Ukraine says joint NATO military exercises to begin in a few months

    Ukraine said Saturday that joint military exercises with NATO troops may begin in a few months, Reuters reports.Why it matters: Russia, which supports separatist forces battling Ukraine's military in the Donbass region, said Friday it strongly opposes the drills and will "have to take additional measures" if NATO deploys troops to eastern Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The announcement of the exercises comes amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.Ukraine has been fighting Russian-backed separatists since Russia illegally invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014, which lead to the rise of anti-government separatist groups in the Donbass region of Ukraine.The war in eastern Ukraine recently escalated after the Ukrainian military said four of its soldiers were killed during a battle against Russian-backed separatists on March 26.Kyiv also accused Moscow of building up military forces near the joint border, though Russia has downplayed the build up.The big picture: In his first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, President Biden "affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," according to the White House.The upcoming drills will involve more than 1,000 military personnel from at least 5 NATO member states, but Ukraine's military did not say specifically when they will occur, according to Reuters.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Truck crash closes section of LIE

    It happened before 5:30 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of the expressway at New Hyde Park Road.

  • Asia Today: Philippines extends lockdown as infections spike

    The Philippine government extended a lockdown by another week Monday after an alarming spike in coronavirus infections continued to surge and started to overwhelm many hospitals in the capital and outlying regions. President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces, a region of more than 25 million people, under lockdown last week as daily infections breached 10,000. Roman Catholic leaders shifted Holy Week and Easter events online after all public gatherings, including in places of worship, were temporarily banned.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes provides update on toe injury

    Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes provided a brief update on his toe injury over the weekend. Mahomes was suffering from a turf toe injury late in the 2020 NFL season, which was aggravated during the playoffs. The walking boot isn’t a sign of further injury, rather a sign that his recovery from his toe surgery is right on schedule

  • India's daily virus cases breach 100,000; mutants, behaviour blamed

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India reported a record rise in COVID-19 infections on Monday, becoming the second country after the United States to post more than 100,000 new cases in a day, as politicians stage massive election rallies raising fears of further spreading the virus. Hospitals in the worst affected state, Maharashtra, are being overrun by patients. India's richest state, home to its commercial capital Mumbai and numerous industries, reported a record 57,074 new cases overnight.

  • Police attacked in further loyalist disturbances in Northern Ireland

    Police have come under attack as violence flared during another night of sporadic disorder in parts of Northern Ireland. Petrol bombs and bricks were thrown at officers in loyalist areas in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus on Sunday night.

  • Young Palestinians express little faith in first elections they have known

    Facing the first elections they have ever been able to vote in, young Palestinians are demanding reforms in the parliamentary and presidential polls later this year. Initially many were sceptical about whether the Palestinian elections - the first for 15 years - would even take place after they were announced by President Mahmoud Abbas in January. Many saw the timing as a bid to reset relations with Washington under President Joe Biden, and as a long-overdue response to criticism of Abbas's legitimacy given that he was elected in 2005 and has ruled by decree for more than a decade since his mandate expired.

  • Philippines' defence chief says China intends to occupy more South China Sea areas

    The Philippines' defence chief said on Sunday China was looking to occupy more areas in the South China Sea, citing the continued presence of Chinese vessels that Manila believes are manned by militias in disputed parts of the strategic waterway. "The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy (areas) in the West Philippine Sea," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, using the local name for the South China Sea. It was the second hostile statement by Lorenzana in two days as he repeated calls by the Philippines for the Chinese boats to leave Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, located within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

  • Dozens killed by floods and mudslides in Indonesia and Timor-Leste

    More than 50 people were killed by flooding and landslides in Indonesia and Timor-Leste on April 4.

  • 2022 Ford Maverick pickup faces big challenges, potential big payoff

    Why is Ford introducing a compact pickup of a type buyers have repeatedly spurned? Because if anybody can sell Americans on the idea, it’s Ford.

  • Watch Enraged Bystander Confront Armed Boogaloo Bois In Easter Protest

    "We're here because we love the people of this town," the apparent leader of the armed group told a cameraman.

  • Man stalked, left gifts for former co-worker before attacking her, Oklahoma cops say

    He’s also accused of shooting the woman’s husband in the hand.

  • Three things we learned from Arsenal – Liverpool

    Liverpool is two points back of fourth-place Chelsea after the win, though West Ham and Spurs can pass the reigning Premier League champions on Sunday.

  • Philippines turns up heat on China over boats massing in South China Sea

    Aides of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday criticised China for what they called territorial incursions by hundreds of its vessels, which his legal counsel warned could damage ties and lead to "unwanted hostilities". In some of the strongest words yet from Duterte's camp about China's conduct in the South China Sea, his lawyer Salvador Panelo called the prolonged presence of boats an unwelcome stain on relations that risked "unwanted hostilities that both countries would rather not pursue". China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Container ships will keep getting bigger — even after the Ever Given becoming stuck in the Suez Canal

    Ships capable of carrying loads 50% larger than the Ever Given’s may be plying the open seas by 2030.

  • Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill

    Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier's allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post's commanding general said. Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday.