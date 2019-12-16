How US Army engineers keep things working at the US's northernmost military base in the world

US Army Corps of Engineers/JoAnne Castagna

Thule Air Base in Greenland is the US's northernmost military installation on the planet.

Its location and the harsh conditions it faces mean Army engineers there have to use special techniques to keep everything running properly.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Not too long ago at Thule Air Base, Greenland located in the Arctic, a change of command ceremony was taking place.

Outgoing 821st Air Base Group US Air Force Commander — Col. Mafwa Kuvibidila — passed the flag to her successor Col. Timothy J. Bos.

In her outgoing speech, Kuvibidila thanked everyone in the audience for supporting her during her command. This included members of the US Army Corps of Engineers, New York District.

These ceremonies happen every few years, but what's been consistent at the base is the Army Corps' presence. For over half a century, the Army Corps has performed construction for the base. Presently, it's consolidating the base by 40% to save energy, tax-payer money and to sustain its readiness.

Kuvibidila, who managed the base for the past year, understands the importance of consolidation.

She said, "For Thule it's a matter of looking at the best way to use the infrastructure currently on base, and what is needed to support it to maximize resources."

Thule, Air Base Mission

Thule Air Base Greenland More

US Army Corps of Engineers

Thule pronounced "Two Lee" is Latin for northernmost part of the inhabitable world. Thule Air Base is located in the northwestern corner of Greenland, in a coastal valley 700 miles north of the Arctic Circle and 950 miles south of the North Pole.

The base is the United States' northern most military installation that has the responsibility of monitoring the skies for missiles in defense of the United States and its allies.

For over half a century, the base has been home to active-duty Air Force members who live and work in this remote Arctic environment to perform National security.

Throughout this time, the Army Corps under extreme weather conditions and less daylight hours, has helped the base fulfill its mission by constructing many structures including several dormitories, an aircraft runway and surrounding apron and taxiways, and a medical facility.

Now the Army Corps is helping once again, by consolidating and modernizing the base's infrastructure.

In the early 1950s, the base's main mission was to be an aircraft refueling stop. It was home to 10,000 personnel, US military troops, as well as a support staff comprised of Danish and Greenlandic national people.

During the Cold War Era, the base's mission changed and it is now home to less personnel that are mainly performing early missile warnings and space surveillance for the United States.

The base has many buildings spread out over the entire base. Many of these buildings are still in use, but have become severely weatherworn and energy and fuel is being wasted to heat them. They are also a distance from the base's central power plant that requires maintaining long pipes to transport heat to them.

Many of these old buildings are being demolished and new buildings are being constructed closer together to make them easier to reach and to save energy.

Base Consolidation

Thule Air Base Greenland More