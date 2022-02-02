US Army investigators thank Altoona police for work to prosecute Iowan on sex abuse crimes

An Iowa man sentenced to 48 months in prison in November 2020 for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse in Iowa has also been sentenced to an additional 76 months in federal prison after admitting to committing sex crimes against a minor in Georgia.

In 2015, Jason L. Adkins, 46, of Swan, which is approximately 15 miles southeast of Des Moines, relocated to Iowa after retiring from the army. He had been stationed at Fort Stewart near Savannah, Georgia, prior to his retirement.

In May 2019, two Iowa minors reported Adkins touched and fondled them on multiple occasions, beginning in 2015. The victims were younger than 13 when the abuse began.

Court records show Adkins entered an Alford plea, maintaining his innocence but acknowledging that prosecutors likely had strong enough evidence to convict and wishing to take advantage of a plea deal rather than going to trial, in September 2020.

Adkins committed more crimes in Georgia

The Altoona Police Department, which conducted the Iowa investigation, reached out to Army Criminal Investigation Command in 2019 to report Adkin’s arrest on state child sex crimes charges.

The subsequent investigation determined that Adkins had committed similar offenses in Georgia.

David H. Estes, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said in a news release that Adkins had pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 years of age.

U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore Jr. also ordered Adkins to serve 15 years of supervised release after the completion of his prison term. The Iowa sentence had already determined Adkins would be registered as a sex offender for life.

There is no parole in the federal system, and Moore ruled that Adkins' federal sentence would run consecutively with his state sentence.

“Thanks to the difficult work of law enforcement and education professionals, Jason Adkins has been brought to justice for his depraved actions,” Estes said in the release. “We will be relentless in protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”

“Army CID Special Agents work tirelessly to ensure those who perpetrate the heinous crime of sexual assault against a child are held accountable,” Gregory Ford, the director of the U.S. Army's Criminal Investigation Division, said in the release. “This sentence is a reflection of the steadfast relationships CID maintains with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners across the country. I want to thank the Altoona Police Department for their dedication to this complex investigation.”

In addition to being investigated by the U.S. Army's Criminal Investigation Division and the Altoona Police Department, the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marcela C. Mateo and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Darron Hubbard.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or report.cybertip.org.

Teresa Kay Albertson covers Des Moines' southern suburbs for the Register and the Indianola Record-Herald. Reach her at talbertson@registermedia.com or 515-419-6098.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: US Army partners with central Iowa police on sex abuse investigation