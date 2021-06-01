A US Army Reserve lieutenant running for Congress is under investigation after questioning if Biden is actually the president: report

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
Alex Stovall in a campaign ad.
Alex Stovall in a campaign ad. Alex Stovall/Twitter

The Army is investigating after a reserve officer running for Congress questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election and performed an interview while in uniform, according to a Task & Purpose report.

1st Lt. Alex Stovall, 26, recently conducted interviews with One America News Network and Gun Freedom Radio in which he spoke about running for election to the US House of Representatives to represent Arizona's 9th Congressional District.

During his OAN interview, Stovall wore his Army uniform. In his Gun Freedom Radio interview, Stovall did not wear his uniform, but referred to Biden as "this sleepy guy in office" and said he didn't believe Biden was president.

His comments and his decision to wear his uniform on OAN and in a political campaign ad have prompted an Army investigation, Task & Purpose reported.

"The U.S. Army Reserve follows the Department of Defense's long standing policy regarding service member involvement in partisan political campaigns to avoid the perception of DoD sponsorship, approval, or endorsement of any partisan political candidate, campaign, or cause," Lt. Col. Simon Flake, an Army Reserve spokesman told Task & Purpose.

Army regulations state that soldiers are banned from participating from political activity while in uniform.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

