US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by

1
LOLITA C. BALDOR
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army fell about 15,000 soldiers — or 25% — short of its recruitment goal this year, officials confirmed Friday, despite a frantic effort to make up the widely expected gap in a year when all the military services struggled in a tight jobs market to find young people willing and fit to enlist.

While the Army was the only service that didn't meet its target, all of the others had to dig deep into their pools of delayed entry applicants, which will put them behind as they begin the next recruiting year on Saturday.

The worsening problem stirs debate about whether America’s fighting force should be restructured or reduced in size if the services can't recruit enough, and could also put added pressure on the National Guard and Reserve to help meet mission requirements.

According to officials, the Marine Corps, which usually goes into each fiscal year with as much as 50% of its recruiting goal already locked in, has only a bit more than 30%. And the Air Force and the Navy will only have about 10% of their goals as they start the new fiscal year. The Air Force usually has about 25%. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details on the recruiting totals that have not yet been released.

“In the Army’s most challenging recruiting year since the start of the all-volunteer force, we will only achieve 75% of our fiscal year 22 recruiting goal,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said in a statement to The Associated Press. “The Army will maintain its readiness and meet all our national security requirements. If recruiting challenges persist, we will draw on the Guard and Reserve to augment active-duty forces, and may need to trim our force structure.”

Officials said the Army brought in about 45,000 soldiers during the fiscal year that ended Friday. The goal was 60,000.

The Air Force, meanwhile, was able to pull enough recruits from its delayed entry pool to exactly met its goal to bring in 26,151 recruits this year.

“Using Air Force lexicon, I would say we’re doing a dead stick landing as we come into the end of fiscal '22, and we’re going to need to turn around on the first of October and do an afterburner takeoff," Maj. Gen. Edward Thomas, head of the Air Force Recruiting Service, said at a conference last week. "We’re going to be starting 2023 in a tougher position than we started 2022.”

Military leaders used increased enlistment bonuses and other programs to try and build their numbers this year, but they say it's getting more and more difficult to compete with private industry in the tight labor market. And as they look to the future, they worry that if the declining enlistment trends continue, the Pentagon may have to reassess its force requirements and find ways to make the military a more attractive profession to the eroding number of young Americans who can meet mental and physical requirements for service.

Early this year, military leaders were already braced for a bad recruiting season. The Army, for example, announced several months ago that it would have to adjust the expected size of its total force this year from 476,000 to about 466,000. The large recruiting shortfall was offset a bit by the Army's ability to exceed its retention goal — keeping 104% of the targeted number of troops in the service.

The causes for the recruiting struggles are many and varied.

Two years of the pandemic shut off recruiters' access to schools, public events, fairs and other youth organizations where they often find prospects. Moving to online recruiting — as in-person meetings closed down — was only marginally successful. And some of the in-person access has been slow to open up again.

At the same time, companies like McDonalds are now wooing workers with tuition benefits and other increased perks that for years made the military an attractive profession. Military leaders say that they are suffering from the same labor shortage that has restaurants, airlines, shops and other businesses desperately scraping for workers.

Exacerbating the problem is the fact that according to estimates, just 23% of young people can meet the military's fitness, educational and moral requirements — with many disqualified for reasons ranging from medical issues to criminal records and tattoos.

“We remain committed to maintaining our standards, investing in America’s youth, and emphasizing quality over quantity,” Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army said.

It's unclear how much the debate over the COVID-19 vaccine is playing in the recruiting struggles. So far, the Army has discharged a bit more than 1,700 soldiers for refusing to take the mandated vaccine. That's a tiny fraction of the overall force size.

At the same time, the patriotism that fueled the rush to military service in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks has dimmed. Some may look around and see no more wars and terrorists to fight so they look elsewhere. And others see lucrative hiring campaigns by private industry and know the salaries will be better than military pay, and they will be less likely to end up wounded or killed in those jobs.

The services are grappling with a number of new programs and other changes to beef up recruiting but face lingering questions about how best to convince young people that military life is a viable option for them.

During a recent Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the recruiting challenges, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., challenged the services to “think outside the box, creating new career paths, offering innovative pay and incentive structures, and realigning some capabilities from military to civilian workforces should all be on the table.”

Recommended Stories

  • Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet

    ILYA PITALEVMoscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said at a glitzy ceremony in front of high-ranking Russian diplomats still in the country. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots for

  • Trump's self-described 'love letters' to Kim Jong-un seized from Mar-a-lago have been published

    Letters exchanged between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and former U.S. President Donald Trump between April 2018 and August 2019 have recently been published. “I am ready to work with your excellency with all my heart and devotion,” Kim said in a letter dated April 1, 2018, nearly six weeks before he first met Trump at the Singapore Summit. On the same day, Trump responded that he was “happy to meet” Kim to “drastically” improve relations between their respective governments.

  • Ukraine tells Russia to appeal if it wants imperilled troops freed

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Friday it had all the supply routes to the Russian stronghold of Lyman in the crosshairs of its artillery in the east, and told Moscow it would have to appeal to Kyiv if it wanted its forces to be allowed out. Fighting was still raging, but an encirclement operation was under way, a military spokesperson said. "All the approaches and logistic routes of the enemy, through which they delivered ammunition and manpower, are in fact under fire control (of Ukraine)," Serhii Cherevatyi, a military spokesperson told public broadcaster Suspilne.

  • "Going rate" for deferring conscription is set in Russia General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:33 The bribe payable for postponing conscription in the Khabarovsk Region of the Russian Federation is 100,000 Russian roubles [approximately US$1,644].

  • Ex-Trump adviser Tom Barrack's emails to Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump read aloud during trial

    Government prosecutors in the case of Tom Barrack on Thursday read aloud hundreds of emails and texts sent by the former Trump fundraiser, who is on trial at a federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, for allegedly illegally lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. The hours-long recitation included messages to Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and Trump's 2016 campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Barrack, a billionaire California-based businessman and longtime Trump associate, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he acted as a foreign agent for the UAE from 2016 to 2018 and failed to register with Justice Department, which prosecutors say constitutes a crime.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces bring down 8 Russian UAVs and 2 planes, kill nearly 500 Russian soldiers

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:14 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian army lost nearly 500 military personnel, 8 UAVs and 2 fixed-wing aircraft on 29 September.

  • Belarus prepares airfields and railways to receive troops

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:52 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Belarusian military airfields and railways are being prepared for the reception of troops.

  • Ron DeSantis changes with the wind as Hurricane Ian prompts flip-flop on aid

    The Florida governor ‘put politics aside’ to ask Joe Biden for federal help – unlike when he voted against aid for Hurricane Sandy victims

  • Russian troops massing military equipment from near and far to Ukraine’s borders, says CIT

    Russia is bringing military equipment from all over the country to the borders of Ukraine, in preparation for its newly mobilized conscripts, Conflict Intelligence Team analyst Kyrylo Mykhailov told the U.S.-funded Current Time TV on Sept. 28.

  • Problem of Iran-made drones already being solved Ukraines Defence Minister

    OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:42 Ukraine is already solving the problem of Iran-made drones, and the Ukrainian Air Force has learned how to jam them. Source: Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov, in an interview with [Ukrainian media outlet] Interfax-Ukraine Quote: "We are already solving it [the problem of Iranian drones - ed.

  • Zelenskyy thanks Armed Forces for reclaiming Yampil and Lyman: Ukraine takes over initiative in war

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:05 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine took over the initiative in the war and is achieving significant results; in particular, he has confirmed the liberation of Yampil and the Armed Forces' success in Lyman.

  • Ukraine advance on Russian outpost challenges Putin’s grip on Donbas

    Ukrainian troops are moving to capture the Russian-held eastern town of Lyman, threatening a new setback for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's campaign in the Donbas as he prepares to declare the region part of Russia. The capture of the town in the north of Donetsk region could pave the way for Ukraine to make inroads into the adjacent Luhansk province, foiling Putin's goal of seizing all of the industrial Donbas region declared after his forces failed to subdue the entire country in February, military analysts said. The regions are among four chunks of eastern and southern Ukrainian territory that Putin is expected on Friday to declare Russian-annexed land after what Kyiv and Western countries say were bogus referendums staged at gunpoint.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian UAV ground control centre in Kherson Oblast

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 03:05 The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian command post in the Beryslav district and a UAV ground control centre in Davydiv Brid, both in Kherson Oblast, on 29 September.

  • Five takeaways from the Abbott-O’Rourke debate showdown in Texas

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke traded barbs and sought to paint each other as inherently out of touch with the state in their first and only televised debate on Friday evening. The debate — hosted by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns The Hill — gave the candidates an opportunity…

  • How wild and baseless claims that Biden blew up the Nord Stream pipelines moved seamlessly between Tucker Carlson and the Kremlin

    The spread of the conspiracy theory from Russian networks, through US far-right influencers, is emblematic of their close ties.

  • U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine

    Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders. Drueke said he and fellow American prisoner Andy Huynh reached their limit in this state during the transit, which occurred in a series of vehicles from eastern Ukraine to an airport in Russia that was surrounded by armed guards. “For all we went through and all the times we thought we might die, we accepted that we might die, we were ready to die when it came, that ride was the only time that each of us independently prayed for death just to get it over with,” Drueke told The Associated Press in an interview Friday.

  • This UFO on a U.S. Intelligence Agency’s Logo Has Everyone Buzzing

    The agency says it was a mistake, but how did this flying saucer logo get uploaded in the first place? Plus, was a second UFO logo uploaded by mistake?

  • A Trump-appointed judge undermined a special master order for Trump to back up claims that FBI 'planted' evidence at Mar-a-Lago

    Judge Aileen Cannon pushed back the end date for the review of records seized from Mar-a-Lago, in just her latest decision siding with Donald Trump.

  • Trump Says Mitch McConnell Has a ‘Death Wish’ During Racist Meltdown

    The former president howled about the Senate Minority Leader and made a racist remark about former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao

  • Zelenskyy on attack on convoy in Zaporizhzhia: "Bloodthirsty scoundrels, you will answer for everything"

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:38 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had fired 16 rockets at Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 30 September. He says that the invaders were in rage because of the success of the Ukrainian military at the front and [that's why] they killed civilians.