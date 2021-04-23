US Army picks 5 innovators to help increase its howitzer firing rate

Jen Judson
·5 min read

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has picked five small business innovators to build prototypes intended to help increase the rate of fire of self-propelled howitzers as well as in future systems, Brig. Gen. John Rafferty, who is in charge of the service’s Long-Range Precision Fires modernization efforts, told Defense News on April 15.

The SPARTN Fire Faster project is one of three lines of effort in which the Army is engaged to increase the rate of fire and smooth out the process of loading artillery pieces.

SPARTN stands for Small Business Innovation Research-based (SIBR) Special Program Awards for Required Technology Needs, which is the contracting mechanism used to launch the program.

How the Army handles ammunition in an artillery battalion hasn’t changed in over 50 years, a fact that leaves Rafferty “a little bit embarrassed,” according to a previous interview with Defense News.

The five small businesses who will continue on in the program, chosen from a larger pool generated from a solicitation posted last year, are Austin, Texas-based ARM Automation; CR Tactical in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; San Diego, California-based Dynovas; H.A. Eckhart in Lansing, Michigan; and another Pittsburgh-based company, RE2 Robotics.

CR Tactical, a spinout of Carnegie Robotics, specializes in robotic sensors and platforms. Carnegie Robotics is one of three companies involved in the Army’s Field Artillery Autonomous Resupply (FAAR) effort being run through the Army Applications Lab.

While Fire Faster is focused on the interior of the Howitzer, FAAR is helping to solve handling artillery through automation across the logistics chain. The Army picked six companies to work on the effort at the beginning of 2020 and down-selected to three companies who are working to deliver prototypes.

While the Army cannot disclose the specific technology each company has pitched, ARM Automation, since 1993, has been focused on automated manufacturing solutions for a variety of industries, and CR Tactical is focused on robotic sensors and systems used across a variety of applications from defense to agriculture to mining among others.

Dynovas has been working in both the aerospace and defense fields developing mechanical and munitions handling systems for over 30 years.

H.A. Eckhart is a company with experience in robotics and automation as well as 3D printing and additive manufacturing. It was established in 1974.

Using intelligent mobile robotics, RE2 Robotics’ speciality is helping organizations improve worker safety, productivity and efficiency.

In this phase of the program, the companies will have 24 months to further develop concepts and detailed designs although some may finish as early as 18 months depending on the project, Rafferty said. Companies could receive up to $2.5 million in contracts or matching funds.

The Army will continue to use soldiers and users to offer frequent feedback to the developers throughout the process, he said, with resulting prototype technology that is proven at a component level or at a system level in expected operational environments.

At the end of the period, the service will evaluate prototype performance to determine next steps.

While Rafferty could not discuss specific reasons why each company was chosen, he said a panel of evaluators, using a process that eliminates bias, looked at a number of criteria to make determinations.

The panel focused on “concept maturity, feasibility and the impact to reducing the rate of fire,” Rafferty said.

The Army took pains to map its entire logistics and operational process to fire artillery in great detail for the companies involved. Once the companies fully understood that process, they had to clearly articulate how their technologies would impact that process, according to Rafferty.

In addition to the Fire Faster and FAAR efforts, the Army is also working on its own, internally developed autoloader intended to be integrated into its Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) system in development.

US Army nears choosing first battalion for extended-range cannon

Rafferty told Defense News last year the service was reconfiguring the existing architecture of its original prototype autoloader by reducing its capacity in order to make it easier to integrate.

At the end of March, the Army demonstrated the original, full-capacity design at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona. Rafferty said it was a “very impressive” event and a “real engineering feat that our Armaments Center should be very proud of.”

The Army “wanted to take it all the way to this demo to do a couple of things,” he said, “and it was to validate the software, the hardware and to improve the model that we have been using to develop the technology and integrate it into the howitzer.”

A 23-round autoloader is the objective, reduced-capacity system that the Army is continuing to mature. Rafferty said he expects a fully integrated demonstration later this year.

“The original design proved really too cumbersome and too many trades for mobility and survivability and reliability that we weren’t willing to make,” Rafferty said, “so scaling that thing down to 23 rounds, like I said, using the existing architecture. It wasn’t a clean sheet.”

The demonstration of the 23-round autoloader coming this year is reliant on the same hardware infrastructure and software used in March.

While the Army had planned previously to deliver a prototype in 2024, Rafferty said that is no longer a “viable option for us anymore, and that’s okay.”

The guidance the service received from senior leaders, he said, was to prioritize range and lethality with the ERCA system and then “rate of fire when we are ready with the right alternative to provide soldiers and units in the field.”

The Army hasn’t changed its approach, Rafferty said. “We want to make sure we get it right.”

In this case that means scaling the capacity of the autoloader down to 23 rounds as the “sweet spot for weight and center of gravity and on-board kills.”

Through the effort “we learned a lot,” he noted. “We know what it is going to take for the ERCA platform to be successful.”

Recommended Stories

  • US Army picks 6 companies to tackle how to power electric combat vehicles in the field

    How will the U.S. Army power 225,000 vehicles out in the field? Six companies are tasked to come up with ideas.

  • First short-range air defense systems deploy to Europe

    The first platoon of Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense systems have landed in Germany.

  • Stellantis launches Fiat e-Ducato, the group's first electric large van

    Stellantis on Thursday launched its first fully electric large van, the Fiat e-Ducato, as part of its bid to expand its range of battery electric and hybrid vehicles. Stellantis has said it would offer electric versions of almost all of its European line-up by 2025, as the auto industry faces regulatory pushes in Europe and China to accelerate the shift to zero-emission vehicles. The e-Ducato, which has a range of around 370 km (230 miles) on a single charge, is already available for orders to clients and will be followed this year by other similar large vans produced by Stellantis under the Peugeot, Opel and Citroen brands.

  • Two pilots, rocket scientist, oceanographer flying SpaceX

    SpaceX’s third crew has an attack helicopter pilot, a former Air France pilot, a Japanese rocket scientist and an oceanographer. The four veteran astronauts should reach the International Space Station on Saturday for a six-month stay, following Friday's liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. — Shane Kimbrough, 53, the flight's commander, is a retired Army colonel who led a helicopter platoon during the 1991 Gulf War.

  • German and British defense officials discuss ‘Eurotank’ cooperation

    Germany has been supportive of Britain joining the program as an observer, though the French are said to be more apprehensive.

  • China Is Already Scooping Up U.S. Corn From the Next Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China has already started buying U.S. corn from the harvest that farmers will start gathering in the fall, in the latest sign of tight global supplies.The Asian nation, the world’s largest commodity importer, bought American corn for shipment in the fourth quarter, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the deals are private. Crops for the fall harvest are currently just being planted and traders estimate sales to China were at least 1 million metric tons.Chicago corn futures rose by the most allowed by the exchange. The contract for July delivery surged as much as 25 cents, or 4.1%, to reach $6.315 a bushel, the highest for a most-active contract since 2013.China is rebuilding its hog herd faster than expected after a deadly pig disease shrunk animal numbers in the past few years. The rebound is fueling demand for corn to feed the animals. As the nation restores pork output with more modern agriculture practices, backyard farmers are being replaced by professional operations known as hog hotels, which usually feed more grains to pigs instead of table scraps. There’s also speculation China is stockpiling crops.U.S. exporters have already sold more than 20 million tons of corn to China for delivery this season, an all-time high, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency hasn’t yet published data for any deals for next season, but it’s possible that some may have already been concluded and haven’t been reported.The surge in demand for U.S. supplies comes as dry conditions threaten crops in Brazil. The two nations are No. 1 and 2 for global corn shipments. While China doesn’t often buy large amounts from Brazil, the situation is still tightening the global supply picture. Importers typically turn to South America for supply during the next few months before the U.S. harvest starts in the fall.China is forecast to import 28 million tons from all countries in the 2020-2021 season, the USDA’s Being office said in a report this week. While purchases are expected to drop to 15 million tons the following year, it’s still double a quota set by the World Trade Organization that allows firms in China to import the grain at a lower duty rate.(Updates with rise in corn prices in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. presented Iran roadmap on sanctions relief in Vienna talks

    During this week's nuclear talks in Vienna, the U.S. provided Iran with an outline of the sanctions it was prepared to remove as part of a mutual return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, a senior State Department official told reporters on Wednesday. Why it matters: Iran has thus far demanded that the roughly 1,500 sanctions imposed by the Trump administration all be lifted, but the Biden administration says that's a non-starter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe removal of the sanctions is highly politically charged in Congress. Israel and other U.S. partners in the Middle East are also very concerned.Because Iran has refused to meet directly with the U.S., EU mediators presented Iran with the U.S. position on sanctions.Breaking it down: The U.S. broke the sanctions into three categories:Nuclear-related sanctions the U.S. must remove to return to full compliance.Non-nuclear sanctions the U.S. does not need to remove.Sanctions imposed by the Trump administration under a non-nuclear pretext, but which the Biden administration believes were only meant to obstruct a return to the nuclear deal.The U.S. told Iran it will need to review all the sanctions in the third category to determine whether they were warranted or could be lifted.Another issue discussed in the talks was the sequencing of the steps Iran and the U.S. would have to take. The State Department official said the U.S. made clear to Iran it will not agree to remove all sanctions before Iran takes any action at all.What they're saying: Some progress was made in Vienna, but not enough to change the picture dramatically from one week ago, the official said.“We have more clarity about what the U.S. needs to do to go back to full compliance with the JCPOA and Iran knows better what it needs to do to go back to full compliance," the official said.But clarity doesn’t mean consensus, the official said, and there's still a long way to go.What’s next: The State Department official didn’t rule out the possibility of getting a deal by mid-May. He stressed that the U.S. wants to get to an agreement as soon as possible, but not at the expense of getting an appropriate deal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • How Millennials Can Achieve Financial Security

    Even before the coronavirus pandemic, the American dream of homeownership was difficult to achieve. But for many millennials (roughly ages 26 to 40), the goal of buying a house now seems out of r...

  • Russia announces end to massive troop buildup near Ukraine

    Russia's defense minister said Thursday that massive military exercises near the border with Ukraine had been completed, and that he had ordered troops to return to their permanent bases by May 1, according to state media.Why it matters: Tens of thousands of troops and heavy military equipment had been moved to the border of eastern Ukraine and the annexed territory of Crimea over the last month, sparking fears of a potential Russian invasion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAs recently as early Thursday, Russia conducted military drills in Crimea that involved more than 60 ships, over 10,000 troops, around 200 aircraft and about 1,200 military vehicles, AP reports, citing the Russian defense ministry.Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the goals of the military exercises "have been fully achieved" and that troops "demonstrated the ability to ensure reliable defense of the country," according to translated remarks.What they're saying: "The reduction of troops on our border proportionally reduces tension. Ukraine is always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease the military presence and deescalate the situation in Donbas. Ukraine seeks peace. Grateful to international partners for their support," Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky tweeted.Between the lines: The immediate threat of a Russian invasion may be subsiding, but tens of thousands of troops remain within striking distance of Ukraine and there is no end in sight to the long-simmering conflict in the eastern Donbass region.The Russian buildup appears to have been engineered in part to gauge the response not only of Ukraine, but of the U.S. and Europe.President Biden offered stern warnings to Vladimir Putin and support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but backed off a plan to send warships to the Black Sea and made clear that the U.S. would not fight a war over Ukraine. The European response was more muted still.In Ukraine, though, the threat of invasion sparked a sense of national unity and bolstered Zelensky's position, Davyd Arakhamia, the leader of Zelensky's party in parliament, told Axios.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Turkey’s removal from F-35 program to cause hike in engine price

    By the end of the year, Turkey will no longer supply parts for the F-35's engine.

  • Missouri health director Randall Williams is gone, and he won’t be missed

    We don’t know why the man who tracked Missouri women’s menstrual cycles is out the door.

  • No charges for Tennessee officer who fatally shot Black student in high school bathroom

    A police officer who fatally shot Anthony J. Thompson Jr. in a chaotic confrontation inside a high school bathroom will not face charges.

  • No, This Mysterious Chinese Drone Isn't Better Than the B-21 Raider

    A developer says its aircraft rivals the forthcoming Raider’s speed, stealth, and attack range. That simply can't be true.

  • 'Outrageous': Bank regulator lobbies for Trump-era rule, angering Democrats

    Consumer watchdogs have warned that it could unleash predatory loans by enabling "payday" lenders to evade state interest rate caps.

  • Ocean debris again in spotlight as entangled baby whale struggles off California

    Experts try to rescue a young gray whale entangled in rope on its migration north.

  • The Cryogenic Hydrogen Powertrain That Will Transform Propulsion

    It could solve the biggest problem plaguing electric aircraft.

  • Mouse deer as tall as pencil born at Bristol Zoo

    The baby mouse deer is just eight inches tall and will be three pounds once fully grown.

  • US troops in Syria seem to be getting hit with directed-energy attacks, and the Pentagon suspects Russia is doing it, report says

    The Department of Defense has been investigating incidents since last year, officials told Politico.

  • Berkshire Gets Competitor in Race to Toughen Texas Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- Starwood Energy, a power plant developer, is pitching an $8 billion plan to build natural gas plants for emergency use on the Texas grid, rivaling a proposal from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.Starwood would construct 11 natural gas plants that could be used by the Texas grid operator when power supplies get tight, according to a proposal sent in a letter Friday to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Public Utility Commission of Texas. Under the plan, Starwood would create a regulated company that would hold the assets and earn a return not to exceed 9%, according to the letter.Berkshire’s $8.3 billion proposal, pitched in March, has received tepid support from some lawmakers who expressed concerns that it would disrupt the deregulated structure of the state’s power market. The bill is also opposed by the state’s big manufacturers and competitive power producers.Both plans call for building new fossil fuel-fired power at a time when Texas has invested heavily in renewables and come as the state looks for ways to address flaws in its energy system exposed during the February energy crisis. The winter storm that knocked out nearly half of the state’s power generation capacity and disrupted gas deliveries resulted in billions of dollars in costs and left more than 100 dead. State lawmakers are advancing bills to reform the power market including measures that would require generators and gas facilities to winterize with taxpayer help.The Starwood proposal’s $8 billion price tag doesn’t include the cost of natural-gas storage, according to Chief Executive Officer Himanshu Saxena. Still, Saxena argued in his letter to regulators that the cost of Starwood’s plan for Texas customers would be small.Starwood operates and controls 6 gigawatts of natural gas in the U.S. including 550 megawatts on the Texas grid.(Updates with background information starting in the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Perseverance Makes First-Ever Manufactured Oxygen on Mars

    Thanks to the "MOXIE" instrument aboard NASA's Perseverance rover, humanity has produced breathable oxygen on Mars for the first time ever. The post Perseverance Makes First-Ever Manufactured Oxygen on Mars appeared first on Nerdist.