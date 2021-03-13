US Army reservist charged in Capitol riot was a Nazi sympathizer who sported a 'Hitler mustache' to work, federal prosecutors reveal

Joshua Zitser
·3 min read
US Capitol riot
Riots at the US Capitol Building. Michael Nigro/Pacific Press:LightRocket/Getty

  • Court documents published by Politico offer an insight into a Capitol rioter's white supremacist ties.

  • Hale-Cusanelli worked at a New Jersey naval facility where he held secret-level security clearance.

  • Investigators found that Hale-Cusanelli's coworkers could recall numerous incidents of racist behavior.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A US Army reservist who is charged with taking part in the Capitol riot was well-known by his co-workers as a "white supremacist," according to new evidence from federal prosecutors.

Among many other revelations, court documents first published by Politico also reveal that Timothy Hale-Cusanelli was a Holocaust denier who shaved his beard into a "Hitler mustache" and regularly praised the Nazis.

The evidence against Hale-Cusanelli resulted from an extensive investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

NCIS special agents interviewed 44 members of the NWS Earle Security Forces, where Hale-Cusanelli worked and held a secret-level security clearance, in a bid to keep him in prison while he awaits trial following his January 15 arrest.

Of the 44 people interviewed, a majority - 34 - agreed with the description of Hale-Cusanelli as "having extremist or radical views pertaining to the Jewish people, minorities, and women," according to the court documents.

An unnamed Navy Petty Officer stated that the Capitol rioter had said that "Hitler should have finished the job."

One Navy Seamen said that Hale-Cusanelli had once said that "babies born with any deformities or disabilities should be shot in the forehead." He also recalled an incident where he said that if he were a Nazi, he would "kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner."

A supervisor told investigators that she once had to discipline Hale-Cusanelli for wearing a "Hitler mustache" to work.

The results of these interviews were published as was a rebuttal to a letter of support from Sgt. John Getz. Hale-Cusanelli's supervisor wrote a letter to the court urging them to release him on bond, adding that he was "appalled at how he [Hale-Cusanelli] was slandered in the press in regards to him being a white supremacist."

Prosecutors, however, pointed out that previous statements from Getz contradicted this assertion. He had previously said that Hale-Cusanelli was a "Nazi sympathizer" and a "Holocaust denier."

The Capitol rioter's lawyer argued that his client should not be detained pending trial. He told the court that Hale-Cusanelli is not charged with a crime of violence and is not a Nazi sympathizer, according to the court documents.

Prosecutors dismissed these claims, citing photographic evidence of Hale-Cusanelli sporting a Hitler mustache, numerous racist photos saved on his phone, and a now-deleted YouTube channel of his in which he expressed hateful views.

Hale-Cusanelli is one of the many insurrectionists believed to have been a white supremacist. Groups in and around the Capitol wore regalia associated with far-right, racist, and extremist groups on January 6, Insider's Susie Neilson and Morgan McFall-Johnsen previously reported.

Following the Capitol siege, the FBI had to screen troops from the DC National Guard to ensure that they did not have ties to far-right ideologies. This put the Pentagon under increasing pressure to address white supremacist ties within the US military, Insider's John Haitlwanger said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Navy contractor arrested in Capitol riot was a known white supremacist

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, a U.S. Army reservist and a security contractor for the Navy who was arrested for allegedly breaching the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, was a known white supremacist, federal prosecutors said Friday, as first reported by Politico. Why it matters: "Not only is Defendant's White Supremacist and Nazi Sympathizer ideology obvious from the evidence, that same ideology drives Defendant's enthusiasm for another Civil War," prosecutors said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Hale-Cusanelli allegedly discussed his hatred of Jews, minorities and women while working as a security contractor at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Monmouth County, New Jersey.Context: A new filing from federal prosecutors on Friday included the results of a Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigation into Hale-Cusanelli.The investigation included interviews with 44 of Hale-Cusanelli's colleagues, 34 of whom agreed that he held “extremist or radical views pertaining to the Jewish people, minorities, and women.”What they're saying: One of Hale-Cusanelli's colleagues said the defendant had "shaved his facial hair into a 'Hitler mustache,'" and prosecutors extracted photos of the mustache from Hale-Cusanelli's phone.A Navy petty officer told investigators they remembered Hale-Cusanelli saying, "Hitler should have finished the job."The big picture: Hale-Cusanelli’s case has received attention from the military because his reservist status and his employment at a military facility and underscores the challenges the Department of Defense faces while attempting to combat extremist ideologies within the ranks of the armed forces.The Pentagon reported this month that domestic extremist groups have attempted to recruit active and former service members into their ranks.Several former military members and police officers participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which the FBI classified as domestic terrorism.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last month ordered commanding officers and supervisors to eventually hold a one-day "stand-down" to discuss extremism within the armed forces.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republicans remain confident Biden's agenda is 'classic Democratic overreach'

    President Biden has pleasantly surprised progressive lawmakers in the Democratic Party throughout the first several weeks since he took office, The Washington Post reports. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called his agenda "bold" and "transformative," adding that "where candidate Joe Biden started is different from where President Joe Biden started." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), meanwhile, compared Biden favorably to former President Franklin Roosevelt, arguing that just as Roosevelt understood during the Great Depression, Biden is aware "this country today faces a series of unprecedented crises." At the same time, Republicans are confident the tide will turn against Biden thanks to "classic Democratic overreach," Dough Andres, the press secretary for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), told the Post. Chris Hartline, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, pinpointed immigration as the issue that could come back to bite Biden. "Democrats saw the 2020 election as a repudiation of all of [former President Donald] Trump’s policies and all of the Republicans’ policies, when in fact the things we’ve proposed on immigration are very popular, in a way that not just unifies our base but also helps us bring back a lot of the moderates and independents and Hispanic voters," he told the Post. Even some Democrats agree Biden can't leave the GOP completely in the dust. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) said "we have to have bipartisan cooperation if we're going to tackle" issues like immigration. "We don't want to pass these with Democratic votes alone," he continued. "And I'm not talking about one or two Republicans; I'm talking about a significant number of votes from the opposing party." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe Netflix password sharing apocalypse is nighThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle

  • DOJ seeks more time to prepare Capitol riot cases

    320 charged. 900 search warrants. 15,000 hours of surveillance tape. And they're not done yet.

  • Conservative Russia in retreat as Tajik refugee raps her way to Eurovision

    Nearly a decade after President Vladimir Putin embarked on a crusade to bolster conservative values, Russia has banked on an unlikely candidate to lead them into the Eurovision song contest: a Tajik refugee on a mission to smash female stereotypes. Manizha, a domestic abuse activist born in a peasant hut, has upset the establishment and delighted the country’s increasingly progressive youth as she rapped her way to victory with a song that lampooned traditional attitudes to women. Watching Eurovision may be treated as guilty pleasure in many parts of Europe but the kitschy song competition enjoys a cult status in Russia where getting the right artist and the right song for it is considered a matter of national pride as important as the performance of the national football squad in the World Cup. In recent years, Russia has chosen the safe option of typically vacuous bubblegum pop boy bands carrying simple love ballads without a political or social message. But Manizha, a sassy and candid 29-year-old, who grew up in Moscow after fleeing a civil war in her native Tajikistan in the early 1990s, says that her mission at Eurovision would be to present Russia as a “big, multicultural and strong country that gave me shelter.” In her Eurovision entry titled “Russian Woman” Manizha appears on stage wearing a traditional Russian sheepskin coat and a headscarf, singing wistfully about waiting for a distant male figure only to kick off the coat a moment later to appear in scarlet overalls, rapping in English: “Every Russian woman needs to know: You’re strong enough to bounce against the wall.”

  • Man charged with assaulting cop during Capitol riot, stole police badge and buried it in backyard

    Thomas Siddick of Buffalo, New York, was arrested on Friday on five charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

  • Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus

    Los Angeles emergency room nurse Sandra Younan spent the last year juggling long hours as she watched many patients struggle with the coronavirus and some die. Then there were the patients who claimed the virus was fake or coughed in her face, ignoring mask rules. Bogus claims about the virus, masks and vaccines have exploded since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic a year ago.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep his honorary degree after the board of a New York college didn't count enough votes to rescind

    Alums urged St. John Fisher College to revoke his degree after Giuliani peddled baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

  • Russia, after Twitter slowdown, accuses U.S. of using IT to engage in unfair competition

    Russia on Saturday accused the United States of using IT opportunities to engage in unfair competition and of social media platforms arbitrarily and indiscriminately censoring content. Russia this week said it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content. It threatened to block the U.S. platform outright, a move which escalating a row between Moscow and U.S. social media firms.

  • Tim Scott is doing the Republican Party a huge favor. The rest of us, not so much | Opinion

    Dear Sen. Tim Scott:

  • Sri Lanka to ban burqas, close over 1,000 Islamic schools

    Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security. Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara said he signed a paper on Friday seeking the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers to ban burqas — outer garments that cover the body and face worn by some Muslim women. “The burqa has a direct impact on national security,” Weerasekara told a ceremony at a Buddhist temple on Saturday, without elaborating.

  • Nevada Supreme Court mulls appeal in 2019 quadruple homicide

    Nevada’s Supreme Court wants to hear directly from lawyers on both sides in a death penalty dispute over how much more time public defenders should have to try to prove a Salvadoran immigrant is intellectually disabled and can't be executed if convicted of four 2019 Nevada killings. The justices have scheduled oral arguments April 7 on one of two appeals filed by lawyers representing Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 22. Public defenders say a Washoe County judge has illegally set a premature April 20 deadline to file a motion to declare him intellectually disabled — five months before the trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 20.

  • 2 charged with trafficking after raid of York County home turns up $375,000 worth of drugs

    A raid at a townhome in Lake Wylie, S.C. turned up $375,000 worth of mushrooms, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl and other illegal drugs, officers said.

  • Green leader faces backlash after claiming Royal scandals mean Scotland should ditch The Queen

    The Scottish Greens have been accused of indulging in “pathetic politics” after claiming allegations of racism within the Royal family showed the monarchy should be scrapped in an independent Scotland. Patrick Harvie, the party’s co-leader, said “serious questions” had been raised “about the attitudes and values of the Royal family” following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. He claimed that the monarchy would “hold back” an independent Scotland and said the revelations from Harry and Meghan, as well as “other recent scandals”, served as a reminder “that the monarchy itself is an outdated, discredited and totally undemocratic institution."

  • 2 million Americans have been repaying their federal student-loans for 20 years

    Meanwhile, just 32 borrowers have been able to access student-debt cancellation through a government repayment plan.

  • Tucker Casts Doubt on Vaccines After Biden’s COVID-19 Speech

    all of the people who might not want to take the shot.Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson reacted to President Joe Biden’s primetime national address on COVID-19 by casting doubt on vaccines, wondering aloud on Thursday night why the president didn’t mention “all of the people who might not want to take the shot.”Carlson, fresh off the Pentagon directly calling him out for mocking women in the U.S. military, made sure that his presence was felt throughout Biden’s speech. While Fox News did carry the speech in its entirety, the network included an inset box labeled “LIVE TUCKER REACTION” that was focused on Carlson throughout the speech.Furthermore, as Biden promised a nation exhausted by a yearlong pandemic that it is on the verge of returning to normalcy, Fox News aired chyrons that read: “Biden Speech Nearly Finished; Tucker Will Respond.” Once the president wrapped up his remarks, which featured him imploring every American to “do their part” to defeat the virus, Carlson immediately took to the air to trash it.“A very strange address, surreal at points, like the Biden presidency itself,” the Fox News star declared. “It seems like a dream sequence. The first part of the address described the sadness of the last year, people shut out from hospitals as their loved ones died alone, people losing hope, people losing businesses, whole generations of children stunted by school closures.”Carlson continued: “No sense at all of how this happened or who backed it, his plan consisting essentially of vaccines, vaccines, and more vaccines.”Noting that Biden said there will soon be enough federally approved vaccines for every person in America, Carlson proceeded to then openly question the efficacy of immunizations while seemingly rallying to the defense of anti-vaxxers.“The military will give you that shot, and if you take that shot, things potentially could get back to normal,” Carlson said. “No mention at all of the people who might not want to take the shot."The Fox News host added: “As the president said, if you take that shot, wear your mask, and listen to Dr. Fauci, it is possible that you might be able to gather in small groups with the ones you love for the Fourth of July. We might have to rescind that right, but it’s possible, if you are obedient, you will get it.”The conservative primetime star, after rhetorically shouting “how dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with,” went on to welcome spy novelist turned COVID contrarian Alex Berenson.Berenson, who has spent much of the past year raising skepticism about lockdowns, masks, and other coronavirus guidelines, has recently become one of the most vocal vaccine skeptics. In fact, earlier this week, Berenson falsely claimed on Carlson’s show that Israel’s vaccine rollout hasn’t worked while outright lying about the vaccine’s effectiveness.After Berenson expressed relief that “there was not a lot of talk about making vaccines mandatory” from the president, Carlson groused that the federal government could still find ways to force the population to get a shot.“There are many kinds of mandatory, and you can have effectively mandatory but there is no government mandate,” the Fox host stated. “But you can’t fly on an airplane, you can’t go into buildings, you can’t stay in a hotel, you can’t live life without a vaccine. I have to say, after watching half an hour of that, it wouldn’t shock me if that’s their plan.”Carlson, meanwhile, has a long history of fearmongering about vaccines. Just last month, he made unfounded claims that experts are “clearly” lying to the public about the safety of coronavirus immunizations. This past December, Carlson straight-up told his viewers not to trust the vaccines, warning them that our leaders are using the shots as a form of “social control.”While recent polls reveal that a growing share of Americans are willing to take the vaccine, a large chunk of Republicans still say they won’t get a shot. A PBS survey released on Thursday shows that 41 percent of Republicans, and 49 percent of GOP men, say they will refuse to receive one of the three federally approved vaccines.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Marc-Andre Fleury placed on NHL COVID-19 protocols list

    Fleury has started 13 of the Golden Knights' last 14 games.

  • 3 observations: Sixers beat Wizards on the road for 1st time since 2013

    Joel Embiid returns and the Philadelphia 76ers get an easy road win over the Washington Wizards.

  • Sixers star Joel Embiid clears COVID protocols, will play vs. Wizards

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will return against the Washington Wizards.

  • 3 observations after Joel Embiid injures knee in Sixers’ win over Wizards

    Joel Embiid returned to the lineup but exited with a left knee injury Friday night in the Sixers' 127-101 win over the Wizards. By Noah Levick

  • Naomi Judd says she will take Ashley Judd’s stitches out after horrific Congo accident

    “She’s very courageous and she’s healing,” Naomi Judd said.