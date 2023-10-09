US Army Secretary urges congressional approval for additional military aid to Ukraine and Israel

The U.S. Congress should act swiftly to approve additional military aid to both Israel and Ukraine, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Oct. 9, as reported by Reuters.

“One thing that is really important in terms of the munitions in particular and our ability to support both potentially the Israelis and the Ukrainians simultaneously is additional funding from Congress to be able to increase our capacity, in terms of our capacity to expand production and then to also pay for the munitions themselves,” said Wormuth.

U.S. President Joe Biden has already directed $6 billion in emergency security assistance to Israel in the wake of the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Large-scale hostilities in Israel began on Oct. 7. Hamas has repeatedly targeted the country with rockets. Armed Palestinian militants invaded southern Israel, killing people, and taking hostages.

More than 700 people have been killed in Israel, including two Ukrainians. Over 100 have been taken hostage by Palestinian militants, and video evidence shows some of them have been murdered.

In response to the Hamas attack, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Swords of Iron, striking the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Cabinet declared a state of war for the first time since 1973, and the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has warned that the war would be long and challenging.

As the U.S. House of Representatives is currently without a Speaker after Kevin McCarthy was removed from the post last week, Washington is approaching the limit of military aid it can provide to Ukraine to sustain its defense against the Russian invasion.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine