US Army specialist from Iran who came to study at Cal State Long Beach becomes American citizen

Julia Musto, Audrey Conklin
·2 min read

An Army specialist from Iran who studied at California State University, Long Beach, is officially an American citizen.

Vahid Afsharzadeh moved to the U.S. nine years ago when he was 20 years old to pursue an electrical engineering degree and joined the Army after graduating, according to KABC.

"A career in the @USArmy offers opportunities for success, no matter your background," the Army's official recruitment Twitter account said in a May 5 post. "Crediting hard work and a supportive family, Iranian-born Army SPC Vahid Afsharzadeh achieved his dream of American citizenship. Next up: Army officer!"

FOX NEWS MEDIA DONATING $40,000 TO VETERAN AND MILITARY-FOCUSED NONPROFITS FOR PROUD AMERICAN SERIES

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) also tweeted about Afsharzadeh's recent citizenship.

"Vahid is a member of @USArmy. Thank you for your service Vahid and congratulations!" the agency tweeted in a May 3 announcement regarding the citizenship of 25 new Americans from 15 countries.

Afsharzadeh told KABC that when he became a permanent resident he wanted to "give back" what the country had given him.

"And as an immigrant, it's a source of pride for me to wear the uniform," he said, adding that "it's a great feeling to be a part of this nation," and he "worked so hard for it, to be here."

PROUD AMERICAN: SEND US YOUR MEMORIAL DAY PHOTOS AND WE'LL TELL YOUR STORY

Afsharzadeh's father has been "super supportive," the Army specialist told KABC.

"He was really supportive, to come to this country, get an education, and also joining the military," Afsharzadeh said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

His next plans include continuing his military service after he earns his master's and becoming an Army officer, according to the outlet. He also advised future immigrants coming to the U.S. to work hard to make their dreams come true.

"It might be tough at first being an immigrant and then get settled in. It's going to take a while," he said. "But keep dreaming, keep working hard and hopefully your dreams can come true."

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration to expedite immigration cases of undocumented families

    The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security on Friday announced plans to to fast-track cases of families arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in immigration court.The state of play: Families that are stopped at the border beginning Friday will be placed in a "dedicated docket" process, aimed at expediting proceedings to determine whether they can remain in the U.S. These cases are known for getting backlogged and taking years to reach a conclusion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUnder the new process, immigration courts will work to make a decision under 300 days of an initial hearing in 10 cities: Denver, Detroit, El Paso, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle. What they're saying: "Families arriving at the border who are placed in immigration proceedings should have their cases decided in an orderly, efficient, and fair manner. Families who have recently arrived should not languish in a multi-year backlog," said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas."The mission of the Department of Justice’s immigration courts is to decide the cases that come before them promptly and fairly. This new program for certain newly arriving families will help achieve that critically important goal," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.The big picture: The guidance comes as President Biden faces pressure to lift restrictions set by the Trump administration that required people at the border from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to be expelled to Mexico "within two hours without any opportunity to seek asylum or other humanitarian protections," AP writes.Flashback: The Trump and Obama administrations created similar programs to expedite immigration cases, per AP reports.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • Child dies after stray bullet hit her while she was bouncing on trampoline

    Business leaders offer $30,000 reward after three children shot in city in past month

  • Gordon Ramsay shared a new burger recipe, but fans think it's way too big to eat

    "Is that a delicious way to dislocate your jaw?" one fan quipped when they saw Gordon Ramsay's burger.

  • Patient dies after being 'dropped' off operating table

    A patient has died after she was “dropped” off an operating table. Jeannette Shields, 70, had been receiving treatment in Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle for gall stones. Her husband, John, told the BBC that his wife broke her hip after leaving her bed to go to the lavatory by herself, after getting no response to her buzzer. Two days later she underwent surgery to repair it, after which he was called by the hospital to say that surgery had been successful, but they had “dropped her off the operating [table] after the surgery”, he said. “She had a great big bump on the back of her head and she just deteriorated and then she just passed away,” he added. “I’m really shocked.”

  • Politics central in push to find COVID-19 origin

    A international political struggle to control the narrative of coronavirus is growing as the United States, Europe, and China focus on investigating the origins of the COVID-19 instead of solving other problems perpetuating the global pandemic. (May 26)

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • New footage shows UFOs swarming navy ship

    The government plans to release a report detailing what it knows about UFOs sometime next month

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ former president allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter

  • U.S. Senate advances sweeping tech bill taking aim at China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Thursday advanced a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology, as Congress increasingly seeks to take a tough line against Beijing. Senators voted 68-30 to end debate on the $250 billion U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, or USICA, and move nearer to a final vote on the legislation. The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S. Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

  • Lakers hold off late Suns rally for Game 3 win, 2-1 series lead

    The Lakers took control of Game 3 against the Suns in the third quarter and held off a late Phoenix rally for a 109-95 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

  • Republicans block 9/11-style congressional probe of Capitol riot

    The measure would have formed a commission to investigate the storming of Congress on 6 January,

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene deletes tweet calling Kevin McCarthy a ‘feckless c***’ in Holocaust mask row

    ‘He didn’t even text me or call me’, says Georgia congresswoman says of Republican House minority leader

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Blue Angels fly over USNA graduation and commissioning ceremony

    The Navy's Blue Angels fly over the U.S. Naval Academy's 2021 graduation and commissioning ceremony.

  • Anti-vaxxer arrested after plowing through Tennessee vaccination site

    Protests have cropped up across the country at Covid vaccine sites

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Could the Chargers acquire Julio Jones? It's a longshot bet worth considering

    It appears the Atlanta Falcons will trade star receiver Julio Jones, and betting on a deal with the Chargers is appealing given the long odds.

  • Samuel Cassidy: Police confirm identity of San Jose shooter

    Nine employees of the Valley Transportation Authority are dead, including the gunman