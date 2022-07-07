The US army base training Ukrainian fighters

Tara McKelvey - BBC News
·4 min read

Senior-level Ukrainian officers have been studying in the US state of Kansas, thousands of miles from Russia's invasion and the battlefields of Donbas.

Outside the Fort Leavenworth army base, wheat fields are starting to turn. Wide, open prairie land, with softly rolling hills, stretches for miles, and the sky is huge.

This quintessentially Kansas landscape has become the backdrop for generations of international soldiers, who head to the US base to receive strategic training.

Ukraine's deputy interior minister, Anton Herashchenko, has remarked on its similarities to the landscape of Donbas, in the country's heavily-contested east.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says the same: "That part of Ukraine is a bit like Kansas, so it's a little bit flatter, it's a little bit more open," he told media during a press briefing.

Fort Leavenworth has proved to be a valuable training ground for dozens of Ukrainian soldiers over the past several decades, who spend a year studying at the base's US Army Command and General Staff College.

Today, experts say, the knowledge they gain there is helping Ukrainians mount a fierce defence of their country - in part because of the contrast between the flexibility of American military coursework and the rigid Soviet-style education given to Russian soldiers.

Photo of fields
Kansas fields (right) share similarities with the Donbas region terrain in Ukraine

Inside classrooms, chairs are arranged neatly, and look like the kind one would find on campuses across the country, but unlike elsewhere, an electronic sign, a "secure light", can sometimes be seen blinking. It is marked in bold letters ,"secure" and "non-secure". When information is classified, a light blinks on, with a red background, reminding people that the information can be shared only with those who have clearance.

As of today, more than 8,000 international officers have trained at the base in Kansas, including some of Ukraine's top generals. They include Oleksiy Nozdrachov, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' chief of coordination centre in Kyiv, and Mykhailo Vitaliyovych Zabrodskyi, a military commander who has fought in Donbas.

For Ukrainian students at Leavenworth, lessons are being put into practice back home. A Ukrainian student, a lieutenant colonel, left during the spring semester to join the war.

"He's in the fight," said Jim Fain, the director of the International Military Student Division at the college. "He's actually been promoted."

Ukrainian officers started coming to Fort Leavenworth in the early 1990s, after their nation became independent. Back then, they studied alongside Russian officers. Then, in 1999, the Russians stopped showing up, about the same time that Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic joined Nato.

Mr Fain attributes Russia's decision not to send soldiers to Leavenworth to increasing tensions over Nato.

This year, the programme for international students has a $7m budget (£5.8m). The officers are chosen by their home countries. About half are funded by their home government, and the others are supported by grants provided by the US State Department to foreign governments.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, international training for the Ukrainian troops has been stepped up. Some of them have gone to the UK for driving lessons for armoured vehicles. Others are in Poland, learning how operate weapons systems provided by the US. But their numbers at Leavenworth have remained consistent with years in the past, Mr Fain said.

The training they receive at Fort Leavenworth focuses on war theory, ethics and other aspects of the modern military, in sharp contrast to the Soviet-style training that has been used in Russia, according to experts.

"Soviet education was all about subordination, and it discouraged independent thinking," said Vitaly Chernetsky, a professor at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. "At Leavenworth, the emphasis is on an analytical approach. It creates military specialists who are true intellectuals".

Professors at Leavenworth describe the Soviet model of military training as rigid and authoritarian. One of them, Mahir Ibrahimov, 66, knows first-hand: He studied at a Soviet military school in the 1970s.

Soviet instructors "would stand next to you until you learned," he said - and if you didn't, "they would just hit the desk," he added, making a hard, swiping motion with his arm. "Sometimes you would be hit".

Man standing in uniform outside
Lauri Teppo is at Fort Leavenworth all the way from Estonia.

Ukraine faces a war today in which its defence is outnumbered and outgunned - Russian forces are said to be ten times larger in cities in the Donbas, where heavy fighting continues for control of the region.

But the Ukrainans' advantage is that they can think independently on the battlefield, according to Matt Hofmann, a graduate of the Leavenworth programme who worked with Ukrainian officers in Afghanistan.

"The Russians are still trying to fight a linear battle with tanks on line, and sticking very much to their doctrine," he said. "They can't handle the chaos that the Ukrainians are sending out".

Recommended Stories

  • Operation Zmiinyi (Snake): Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reveal exclusive details of their landing on the island

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 7 JULY 2022, 19:44 A joint group of troops has raised Ukrainian flags in various locations on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island. Source: Press service of the Special Operations Forces Details: On the night of 7 July, combat divers from the 73rd Maritime Special Operations Centre named after Kish otaman Antin Holovatyi of the Special Operations Forces (Ukraine) approached Zmiinyi Island in underwater vehicles.

  • Ukraine military video said to show flag flying on Snake Island

    STORY: The video showed three soldiers raising a large Ukrainian flag on the island, from which Russian forces withdrew on June 30 after coming under heavy bombardment from Ukrainian artillery.Reuters was able to verify the location of the material by matching buildings and terrain to file and satellite images.Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday a Russian warplane struck and killed an unspecified number of Ukrainian troops on Snake Island after they landed there to raise the Ukrainian flag.The tiny island, captured by Russia from Ukraine at the start of the war in February, is strategically important because of its proximity to sea lanes close to Ukraine's port of Odesa.Russia said it had pulled out from Snake Island last week as a "gesture of goodwill" to show it was not obstructing United Nations attempts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grain to be shipped from Ukraine.Ukraine said it had driven the Russian forces out after an artillery and missile assault.

  • New engine for Apache, Black Hawk helicopters passes first test, Army says

    The U.S. Army logs over a hundred hours of run time on the first Improved Turbine Engine Program engine for its current and future helicopter fleet.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia May Dodge Deep Fall; US and China to Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia appears on track for a much shallower recession than many forecasters initially expected due to rising oil production that has blunted the impact of US and European sanctions over its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaAme

  • Russia is reaping bumper revenue from oil and gas sales — but Iran and Venezuela should serve as cautionary tales for Moscow's energy industry

    Iranian and Venezuelan oil production went into freefall and their energy industries slid into decline due to underinvestment on the back of sanctions.

  • In Kherson, the occupiers burn the bodies of soldiers to hide their losses Intelligence Service

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - Thursday, 7 July 2022, 13:41 In Kherson, the Russian occupiers regularly burn the bodies of soldiers to hide their number and the causes of death. Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Details: Places with a large number of burned remains of bodies were repeatedly found on the outskirts of occupied Kherson.

  • War looms large over G20 event as Russia meets rivals in Bali

    G20 foreign ministers head to a joint summit on Friday that will put some of the staunchest critics of Russia invasion of Ukraine in the same room as Moscow's top diplomat, in the first such meeting since the war started in February. The buildup to the gathering on the Indonesian island of Bali has been dominated by the war and its impact on the global economy, with top officials from Europe, the United States and Australia stressing there will be no "business as usual" at the forum, without saying what that might entail. Russia's invasion has cast a cloud over Indonesia's presidency of the Group of 20 largest economies this year, with speculation of boycotts from some members and a walkout in April at a finance ministers' meeting in Washington.

  • Russians deceive locals in Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk into mobilising - Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - THURSDAY, 7 JULY 2022, 08:13 Russian occupiers are amassing forces among the locals in the captured cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, but they have failed to seize the road link between Lysychansk and Bakhmut.

  • Russian immigrant among hundreds of Fort Campbell soldiers deployed to Europe

    Answering the call: Russian immigrant deploys for Europe amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Military identifies remains of WWII B-17 crew member taken prisoner

    Tech. Sgt. William F. Teaff was assigned to the 351st Bombardment Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 8th Air Force, when his plane was shot down in March 1944.

  • On day 134 of the war, Putin decides to "intimidate" Ukraine: "Were only just getting started"

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 7 JULY 2022, 20:25 Russian President Vladimir Putin, who unleashed the war on Ukraine, has said that Russia is "only just getting started". Source: pro-Kremlin media outlet RIA Novosti Direct quote: "Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield.

  • Russians carry out rotation, handing draft letters to residents of captured cities of Luhansk Oblast

    The Russian army started reinforcing its troops by conscripting residents of the captured cities of the Luhansk Oblast, local governor Serhiy Hayday, on July 7.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces inflict losses on Russian troops on Kramatorsk front, forcing them to retreat General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 6 JULY 2022, 07:14 Ukrainian Defence Forces have inflicted significant losses on Russian troops on the Kramatorsk front, and have pushed them back. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 July Details: On the Sivershchyna front, Russian forces fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas around Zaliznyi Mist (Chernihiv Oblast) and Shalyhyne and Esman (Sumy Oblast).

  • Another Russian shelling of Slovyansk wounds locals

    Russian troops shelled the city of Slovyansk on July 7, wounding civilians, announced the head of the local administration, Vadym Lyakh, on Facebook.

  • Argentina VP Kirchner gains power in the shadows as moderates retreat

    Argentina's leftist populist Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is gaining power behind the scenes after a government shakeup, redrawing battle lines within a weakened ruling Peronist coalition ahead of elections next year. The center-left government of Alberto Fernandez, already dented by a midterm election loss last year, was thrown into disarray on Saturday by the abrupt exit of economy minister Martin Guzman, an important ally to the president. Fernandez de Kirchner, a two-term former president who served from 2007 to 2015, had clashed with Fernandez and Guzman over spending cuts, blaming tighter fiscal policy for hurting Argentines.

  • Putin World’s Lovefest With ‘Beaut’ Trump Gets Cringier Than Ever

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesRussia is starting to feel the sting of Western sanctions, with state media shows featuring multiple experts who talk of “rebuilding” or “re-starting” the country’s economy. They urge everyday Russians not to delude themselves into thinking that pre-war life would return to normal for years or decades to come. The only bright spot on the Kremlin propagandists’ horizon is the potential return of Donald J. Trump.Following years of doubt and fears that Trump would face c

  • Global Inflation, Fueled by War in Ukraine, Could Drive 71 Million Into Poverty: UN

    The global food and energy price surges that have resulted from the war in Ukraine could push more than 71 people worldwide into poverty, according to a new report from the UN Development Program. “Poverty, measured by the number of people surviving on less than $3.20 per day, grew faster in the war’s first three months than it did during the first 18 months of the pandemic,” The Washington Post reports, citing George Gray Molina, the U.N. development agency’s chief economist. “As interest rates

  • Irvin Szames, Holocaust survivor and former owner of Bexley Kosher Market, dies at 86

    Born in Poland, Irvin Szames survived the Holocaust by hiding in forests. He went on to own the former Bexley Kosher Market. Szames died Monday at 86.

  • Germany’s Habeck Urges Canada to Help Thwart Putin on Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s vice chancellor made a public plea to the Canadian government to release a turbine that’s caught up in sanctions against Russia and critical for gas flows to Europe. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?China Considers $220 Bi

  • Actor Chaydon Jay on portraying young Elvis Presley in new biopic

    Baz Luhrmann's film "Elvis'' explores how the late entertainer grew up in a predominantly Black and poor neighborhood, influenced by the sounds of gospel music. Jamie Yuccas met acting newcomer Chaydon Jay – the teen who portrays a young Elvis Presley in the biopic.