A U.S. Army veteran leaped into action to foil a carjacking. The drama started when cops in Ocala, Florida, pursued a driver in a suspected stolen car. Cops say the suspect tried to hijack a pregnant woman’s car. U.S. Army veteran Shane Spicer was in the car behind them at the drive-thru. He saw what was happening and decided to take action. Spicer chased down the suspect and pinned him to a wall before cops took over.

View comments