The US Army wants to outfit dogs with tiny cameras and other advanced gear to make them even more effective in combat

The US Army is undergoing its largest modernization in decades, but that modernization push is not limited to human soldiers.

US military working dogs can go into the field with everything from goggles to vests to booties should they need them for the mission.

Stephen Lee, a senior scientist at the Army Research Office, told Insider that the service is "going to be able to help augment the animal with better cameras, better hearing protection, and better vision protection," with the aim being to "put those things all together so that we can get a smarter system out there."

Man's best friend has been fighting on battlefields for centuries, but the modern four-legged battle buddy is much more sophisticated than his predecessor with more advanced gear.

The modern US military has multi-purpose tactical dogs, search and rescue dogs, explosive detection dogs, and tracking dogs, among other types of canines, and the dogs have their own special equipment.

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Brian Zamiska, 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), pulls security with a U.S. Air Force working dog, Jan. 6, 2013, during a patrol with the Afghan Border Police in Tera Zeyi district, Afghanistan.

U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alex Kirk Amen

The US Army, which is currently undergoing its largest modernization in decades, has been working hard to modernize the force, equipping soldiers with state-of-the-art gear, such as lightweight helmets that can withstand sniper fire and night-vision goggles that let them shoot around corners.

And military working dogs aren't being left out of the modernization push.

Insider recently asked a senior scientist at the Army Research Office what's next for military dogs, and he explained that there are a lot of interesting things on the horizon, despite the challenges of developing gear for canines.

"We are going to be able to help augment the animal with better cameras, better hearing protection, and better vision protection, and put those things all together so that we can get a smarter system out there," Stephen Lee told Insider.

A military working dog wearing the CAPS with goggles

US Army/Zeteo Tech

All military dogs use a collar and a leash, but just as there are different types of dogs for different missions, such as pointy-eared dogs like German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois for tactical operations and floppy-eared dogs like Labrador Retrievers for screening activities, the various types of military dogs tend to have varied gear kits.

"Like the multipurpose dogs might have a harness, a vest that contains stab proofing or some sort of insert armor," Lee explained, adding that they might also have goggles, hearing protection equipment, and special booties for snow, sandy or rocky environments.

There are also cooling vests and specialized kennels that cool to help the canines better operate in hot areas.

A US soldier carrying a military working dog

US Army

And canine gear is continuously evolving.

"We are learning a lot from the robotics community because they need lightweight electronics. So we're able to put small cameras on the dogs now and guide them at distances," Lee said. "I'm excited about putting those new microelectronics on the canine."