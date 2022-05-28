US, Asian Allies Say Path to Talks With North Korea Still Open
(Bloomberg) -- A path to “serious and sustained dialogue” with North Korea remains open, according to a joint statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin issued by the State Department on Friday.
The officials expressed “deep concern” about North Korea’s launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile and two shorter-range ballistic missiles on the heels of US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region.
They urged North Korea to stop violating international law and return to talks, and reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely with the international community to that end.
The joint statement also noted the nations’ concern over the “grave hardship” North Korea’s people are facing due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and their hope that North Korea will accept outside offers of aid.
