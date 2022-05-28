US, Asian Allies Say Path to Talks With North Korea Still Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sophie Jackman
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yoshimasa Hayashi
    Japanese politician
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

(Bloomberg) -- A path to “serious and sustained dialogue” with North Korea remains open, according to a joint statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin issued by the State Department on Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The officials expressed “deep concern” about North Korea’s launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile and two shorter-range ballistic missiles on the heels of US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region.

They urged North Korea to stop violating international law and return to talks, and reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely with the international community to that end.

The joint statement also noted the nations’ concern over the “grave hardship” North Korea’s people are facing due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and their hope that North Korea will accept outside offers of aid.

Read More: Biden Says North Korea Hasn’t Responded to Offer of Covid Help

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Community Says the UK's FCA Is Finally Starting to Listen

    The FCA hosted its first CryptoSprint that was focused on digital asset information disclosure, custody and other regulatory obligations, and those who attended said that the FCA were actively listening to the crypto community.

  • Robinhood agrees to settle customer lawsuit over 2020 outages

    Robinhood Markets Inc has agreed in principle to settle a proposed class action filed by customers in the United States who claimed the investment app's outages in March 2020 shut them out of trading on pandemic-related volatility. The company filed notice of the pending deal with a San Francisco federal court on Thursday, saying it was resolving details of the agreement and would seek court approval of a settlement within 60 days. Court papers did not disclose how much Robinhood will pay to settle the action, which sought damages for a class of all U.S. users who held stock or options during a service outage on March 2, 2020.

  • A Global Stock Trader’s Guide to Navigating Food Protectionism

    (Bloomberg) -- From US-listed commodity traders to Thai poultry producers, equity analysts are lining up their bets on who will come off better -- or worse -- from the wave of food protectionism that’s sweeping across the globe.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarStocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets WrapZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery Paymen

  • Stocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks continued to rebound from a steep rout that drove the market down for seven straight weeks, with rebalancing from institutional investors potentially lifting equities at the end of the month.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarStocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets WrapZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsUkraine Lates

  • Falcons head coach Arthur Smith fails to understand politics in mass shooting comments

    Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had well-meaning comments about the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that betrayed a misunderstanding of how politics really work.

  • Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf as tensions rise

    Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized two Greek oil tankers Friday in helicopter-launched raids in the Persian Gulf, officials said. The action appeared to be retaliation for Athens' assistance in the U.S. seizure of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker this week in the Mediterranean Sea over violating Washington's crushing sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The raid marks the first major incident at sea in months as tensions remain high between Iran and the West over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

  • Trump Calls Gun Control Efforts 'Grotesque' At NRA Convention

    The former president appeared at the gun lobbying group's convention just days after the deadly school shooting in Texas.

  • Parkland dad devastated after Schumer blocks GOP school safety bill named after son: 'It's heartbreaking’

    Max Schachter, whose son was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, speaks out after Sen. Chuck Schumer blocked a school safety bill named after his son.

  • Several Russian regional lawmakers demand Putin ends the war

    A group of four regional lawmakers from Russia’s far east Primorsky Krai have demanded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin end the war in Ukraine and withdraw Russian troops, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on May 27.

  • Iran seizes two Greek tankers amid row over U.S oil grab

    DUBAI/ATHENS (Reuters) -Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf on Friday, shortly after Tehran warned it would take "punitive action" against Athens over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast. "The Revolutionary Guards Navy today seized two Greek tankers for violations in Gulf waters," said a Guards statement, quoted by Iranian state news agency IRNA. Greece's foreign ministry said an Iranian navy helicopter landed on Greek flagged vessel Delta Poseidon, which was sailing in international waters, 22 nautical miles from the Iranian shore, and took the crew hostage, among them two Greek citizens.

  • Illinois Democrats Tell Gov. Greg Abbott to Keep Chicago’s Name Out His Mouth

    In the wake of a deadly school shooting in his state, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is pointing his finger at Chicago to argue the case for why he opposes stricter gun laws. At a May 25 press conference, the governor said, “I hate to say this, there are more people that are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas,” Abbott said. “So, if you’re looking for a real solution, Chicago teaches that what you’re talking about is not a real solution.”

  • Herschel Walker’s Response to the Uvalde Shooting Was Incoherent. So Is His Senate Bid

    The former Heisman Trophy winner is riding Trump's endorsement — and not much else — to a showdown with incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock

  • Secretary of State Blinken to China: You Want to Compete? Bring It On!

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesA week that began with the world wondering if the U.S. and China were inevitably headed to war over Taiwan took a different turn Thursday thanks to a speech delivered by Secretary of State Antony Blinken at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.The concerns about looming conflict came on Monday when President Biden indicated that the U.S. would use military force to protect Taiwan from a potential Chinese attack. While B

  • Israel rejects US request to approve missile supplies to Ukraine

    Israel has rejected a request from the United States to allow Berlin to supply Ukraine with anti-tank missiles produced in Germany with Israeli technology under an Israeli license, U.S. news outlet Axios reported on May 25, citing two U.S. and Israeli officials.

  • Who is the Uvalde mayor? He called O’Rourke a ‘sick son of a (expletive)’ after disruption

    “I can’t believe you’re a sick son of a (expletive) who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue,” Don McLaughlin said to Beto O’Rourke after he disrupted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference about the school shooting.

  • UAE dismantles plane of gunrunner Russia wants for Americans

    UMM AL-QUWAIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The hulking, Soviet-era cargo plane has sat for decades under the blazing sun in a remote corner of the United Arab Emirates, its four jet engines silent after years in the employ of a Russian gunrunner known as the “Merchant of Death.” The emirate of Umm al-Quwain plans a $675 million development on a island just across a lagoon from the deactivated airport where Bout's plane sits.

  • Trump takes a jab at Abbott for not attending NRA conference in person after Uvalde school shooting

    Former President Donald Trump offered his solutions to gun violence at an NRA conference held just days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

  • Chechen leader, staunch Putin ally, threatens Poland over support for Ukraine

    Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, threatened to attack Poland over its support for Ukraine.

  • Turkey Warns Greece Over Aegean Island Forces as Spat Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey warned Greece against exceeding limits on military forces allowed on Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, as the US urged the NATO allies to step back from a recent escalation in tensions.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarStocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets WrapZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsUkraine Latest: US S

  • A Russian mother said military officers 'lied to my face' and she forced Putin's government to return her 2 conscripted sons who were not supposed to be in Ukraine

    A Russian mother told the BBC that her two sons were conscripted into the military and found out later they had been sent to Ukraine.