US asks Supreme Court to uphold domestic violence gun law

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington
Gram Slattery and Nate Raymond
·2 min read

By Gram Slattery and Nate Raymond

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to allow a federal law stand that makes it a crime for people under domestic violence restraining orders to own firearms.

In February, a three judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans declared that the ban was unconstitutional, saying it violated the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which protects the right to bear arms. It was the latest victory for gun rights advocates since a Supreme Court ruling last June granting a broad right for people to carry firearms outside the home.

The Supreme Court ruling announced a new test for assessing firearms laws, saying restrictions must be "consistent with this nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation," and not simply advance an important government interest.

The Justice Department's petition to appeal the matter to the Supreme Court was posted on Twitter late on Friday by Jake Charles, a law professor at Pepperdine University with expertise on gun control issues. It can take several days for a petition to be posted to the public docket.

"More than a million acts of domestic violence occur in the United States every year, and the presence of a firearm increases the chance that violence will escalate to homicide," the petition reads.

The Justice Department said it was pursuing the Supreme Court appeal on a "highly expedited schedule" so the justices could potentially take up the case before the current term ends.

In its decision, the 5th Circuit panel, which was comprised of three Republican-appointed judges, threw out the guilty plea and six-year prison sentence for Zackey Rahimi, who admitted to possessing guns found in his Kennedale, Texas, home after prosecutors said he participated in five shootings in Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2021.

Rahimi had been under a restraining order since Feb. 2020, following his alleged assault of a former girlfriend.

Neither the Justice Department, nor the federal public defender representing Rahimi immediately responded to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Nate Raymond; editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Why this case about an officer shooting through a door is going to the Supreme Court

    A high-profile shooting case in Middle Tennessee is headed to the Supreme Court of the United States.

  • Wyoming outlaws abortion pills, becoming first state to enact ban

    Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill outlawing the use or prescription of medication abortion pills after it was passed by the state legislature earlier this month.

  • State voter fraud system fractures as Republicans opt out

    Election officials from states enrolled in a bipartisan effort to ensure accurate voter lists decided Friday against making rule changes that had been pushed by Republicans amid conspiracies targeting the group, prompting more GOP-leaning states to leave. The Electronic Registration Information Center, known as ERIC, has a record of combating voter fraud by identifying those who have died or moved between states. Earlier this month, Republican election officials from Florida, Missouri and West Virginia said they planned to withdraw from the group, joining Louisiana and Alabama.

  • A top US general warns ISIS will be able to strike Western interests from Afghanistan within 6 months

    The Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan has the "ultimate goal" to strike the US homeland, Gen. Michael Kurilla told lawmakers on Thursday.

  • Judge stays ruling to submit Saudi Arabia PIF and its governor to discovery

    A ruling that could subject the PIF of Saudi Arabia and its governor to discovery in a U.S. District Court has been stayed pending a closer review.

  • Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven? Take Our Poll

    The Supreme Court has heard arguments on President Biden's student loan forgiveness program and is expected to rule by June. Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven? The Biden...

  • Trump says he expects to be arrested Tuesday in Manhattan

    Trump says he expects to be arrested Tuesday in Manhattan

  • Researchers document 55 more white sharks in Cape Cod waters

    The scientific nonprofit that tracks the white shark population in Cape Cod waters identified 55 sharks never before documented in the area during its most recent research season, but experts say that's no reason for tourists who flock to the vacation hotpsot every summer to be afraid of going in the water. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has now has documented more than 600 of the apex predators since it began monitoring the population in 2014, staff scientist Megan Winton said Wednesday. Many of the sharks return to the area year after year to feed on the abundant seals that call Cape Cod home.

  • Bank failures: Anger in Congress, but division on what to do

    Bills were filed, hearings were planned and blame was cast as Congress reacted this past week to the abrupt failure of two banks. A look at what lawmakers are saying and planning as the fallout continues from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. While President Joe Biden called Monday on Congress to strengthen the rules for banks to prevent future failures, lawmakers are divided on whether any legislation is needed.

  • not this one

    The International Criminal Court issued only its third arrest warrant for a sitting head of state when it ordered the apprehension of Vladimir Putin on Friday.

  • NATO Edges Closer to Expansion as Finland Wins Over Holdouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey and Hungary both signaled they plan to ratify Finland’s entry into NATO, bringing the military alliance a step closer to welcoming its 31st member as the ripples from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spread across the European security landscape.Most Read from BloombergCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsUBS to Explore Credit Suisse Deal in Crisis CombinationUBS Seeks Swiss Backstop in Any Credit Suisse DealBlackRock Not Working on Rival Bid for Credit Su

  • New Mexico gov. signs bill overriding local abortion bans

    New Mexico's governor signed an abortion-rights bill Thursday that overrides local ordinances aimed at limiting access to abortion procedures and medications. The new law also aims to ensure access to gender affirming healthcare related to distress over gender identity that doesn’t match a person’s assigned sex. New Mexico has one of the country’s most liberal abortion access laws, but two counties and three cities in eastern New Mexico have recently adopted abortion restrictions that reflect deep-seated opposition to offering the procedure.

  • Illinois mother unable to claim son on taxes as government claims he's dead

    Illinois resident Eboney McDaniel said her tax filing to the IRS each year gets rejected as the federal government insists her son is dead — even though he is not.

  • 'We can’t take this lying down.' Draconian bill aimed at OSU, other colleges| Professor

    The second shoe has been dropping for a while now, but this specific targeting of universities ought to be a loud enough wakeup call for faculty, Pranav Jani writes.

  • Letters: Maybe Ohio doesn't deserve Ohio State. Anti-intellectual agenda a threat.

    Letters to the Editor: Maybe Ohio State should drop the 'state.” Store it Safe

  • Trump’s chilling warning of what will happen after his indictment

    The former president’s dark visions of a looming civil war colour his response to potential indictments and depict the aftermath of an election if he loses, Alex Woodward reports

  • Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in bid to avoid prison

    Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Friday made what might be her final court appearance before beginning a 11-year prison sentence, unless a judge grants her request to remain free while her lawyers appeal her conviction for masterminding a blood-testing hoax. The 90-minute hearing came four months after Holmes' last court hearing. Before the hearing started, a man in the audience in the San Jose, California, courtroom tried to approach the table where Holmes was sitting while carrying a document in his hand.

  • 'A holy war on sprawl': States seek to shape new housing development by limiting local control

    From tent cities in the traffic circles of Washington, D.C to Los Angeles’s Skid Row, a crisis of unaffordable housing and resulting high rates of homelessness is easy to observe nationwide. Now, trailblazing efforts are being made by state lawmakers to address the issue by forcing localities to accept new housing production.

  • Donald Trump Names Day He’ll Be Arrested In New Truth Social Screed

    The former president demanded supporters "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK" after apparently learning when he'll be indicted.

  • 'Never return': El Salvador locks up gang-bangers in new mega-prison with promise of no release

    El Salvador's government has heavily publicized the new prison, providing video of each prison transfer so far, along with pictures extensively showing the inside of the facility.