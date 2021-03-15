US astronaut launching next month may spend year in space

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, ground personnel carry NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei after the landing of the Soyuz MS-06 space capsule in a remote area south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Vande Hei learned last week that he’ll launch April 9, 2021, on a Russian rocket to the International Space Station.Vande Hei said Monday, March 15 he may have to give up his return Soyuz seat in the fall to a Russian movie-making tourist. If that happens, he'll have to wait for the next Soyuz ride home in spring 2022. (Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP, File)
MARCIA DUNN
·3 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA may soon chalk up another one-year space mission thanks to an out-of-this-world Russian movie-making deal.

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei learned just last week that he’ll launch April 9 on a Russian rocket to the International Space Station. The former station resident suspected that might happen and had been training just in case.

In a news conference Monday from cosmonaut headquarters in Star City, Vande Hei said he may have to give up his return Soyuz seat in the fall to a Russian space tourist who's interested in filming up there. If that happens, he and possibly one of his two Russian crewmates would have to wait for the next Soyuz ride home — most likely in spring 2022.

“Honestly, for me, it’s just an opportunity for a new life experience,” he told reporters. “I’ve never been in space longer than about six months, so if someone tells me I’ve got to stay in space for a year, I’ll find out what that feels like. I’m really enthusiastic about it."

The movie is planned by Russia’s Channel One and a TV film studio. Tentatively titled “Vyzov," challenge in English, it’s meant to highlight Russian space activities and glorify the cosmonaut profession, according to a news release.

Five years have passed since now retired astronaut Scott Kelly completed a 340-day space station mission, a U.S. record. Astronaut Christina Koch came close to that a year ago.

NASA is eager for more extra-long missions to study the human body's adaptation to weightlessness, especially as it looks ahead to Mars expeditions of at least a few years. Space station missions typically last six months.

Vande Hei was added to the next Soyuz crew — bumping a Russian — in order to keep a U.S. presence on the space station in the event SpaceX's next astronaut flight experiences a major delay. SpaceX is targeting no earlier than April 22. Until the private company began providing rides last year, Russia provided the only lift for space station crews once NASA's shuttles stopped flying.

Operations on the U.S. side of the orbiting lab would be hampered if no Americans — only Russians — were on board, according to Vande Hei. It's also a symbolic issue after 20 straight years of U.S. astronauts in space, he noted. The astronauts there now are due to leave in April and May.

The good news is that NASA managed to launch his clothes up there. Otherwise, the retired Army colonel would have been stuck wearing much bigger outfits meant for someone else.

Vande Hei expects to get his second COVID-19 vaccine this week. He remains vigilant about wearing masks, even when he and his Russian crewmates are training in spacesuits.

“It's not very comfortable, but it's the right thing to do,” he said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Cuomo accuser blasts national leaders for not caring about women as Biden refuses to call for governor’s resignation

    Lindsey Boylan says national leaders who have not called for his resignation ‘do not care about women’s equality’

  • March Madness: Here's what to know about every team in the South region

    Baylor is one of the best offensive teams in the country. Will we get a Baylor vs. Gonzaga matchup in the Final Four?

  • Study: Tween TV viewers get new message about value of fame

    As a parent, Yalda Uhls found herself immersed a decade ago in TV series including “Hannah Montana,” “iCarly” and “Victorious,” and uneasy about the message they sent to her 9-year-old daughter and other youngsters. “They were all about these people getting famous at a very young age,” Uhls said, suggesting that celebrity above all was the key to popularity and happiness. When Uhls made the shift from Hollywood studio executive to academic at the University of California, Los Angeles, she looked more closely at the issue.

  • Ugandan leader says not yet had COVID vaccine as he's 'careful'

    Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni has said he has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 because he is "careful" and is still weighing which jab to take, days after the East African country began its inoculation campaign. Many African countries have struggled to get doses and have not administered a single shot. Uganda began vaccinating health workers and the elderly last week after receiving 864,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX, the World Health Organisation-backed programme to provide vaccines to poor and developing countries.

  • Grading EDGE Romeo Okwara’s re-signing with the Lions: A-

    Romeo Okwara is returning to the Detroit Lions. Here's why this was a great move for Detroit's defense.

  • Germany, Italy, Spain and France suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of health concerns

    Germany and Italy on Monday halted the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reported blood clotting incidents in Europe, saying that a closer look was necessary. France also announced it will stop administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine pending an assessment by the European Union's medicine regulator due on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday. Spain followed suit on Monday night. Italy's health ministry similarly said the vaccine rollout would be suspended until the EMA decision on Tuesday. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, defended the vaccine, saying: "We have one of the toughest and most experienced regulators in the world.

  • Three dead as driver mounts sidewalk and ploughs into group outside San Diego college

    Incident happened in tunnel near college and driver of car arrested

  • Deep snow in Rockies, Possible tornadoes in Texas

    A major snowstorm is making travel hazardous in the central Rockies, grounding flights and closing roads. Possible tornadoes hit the Texas Panhandle over the weekend. (March 15)

  • Relativity Space lands first Department of Defense launch contract

    Relativity Space already has a significant volume of launch contracts on the books – more pre-sales for its Terran 1 rocket than any other launch vehicle in history, in fact, according to CEO and co-founder Tim Ellis. "It's a bigger satellite, and there's a much limited number of companies that can actually launch this spacecraft," Ellis said in an interview. "[Terran 1's] three meter payload fairing is unique, among all the US=based companies that can actually launch that payload size, we're still the only one that actually has the fairing big enough for that scale."

  • Krysten Ritter recalls filming her Breaking Bad character's death: 'I will never forget it'

    'Breaking Bad' star Krysten Ritter looks back on filming her character's jaw-dropping death scene: 'I will never forget it.'

  • Eleanor Roosevelt’s Modernized Manhattan Townhouse Hits the Market $16 Million

    Not quite the White House, but it'll do.

  • Immigration raids sweep Mexico as Central American exit grows under Biden

    Mexico has stepped up immigration raids -- hauling hundreds of people off trains in recent weeks -- to stem an increase in Central American migrants heading for the United States since President Joe Biden took office, according to advocates and data from immigration authorities. The crackdown by immigration agents backed by the military and police marks an escalation of Mexico's efforts to control migration across its territory. While Mexico has welcomed Biden's pledge to tackle the root causes of migration from Central America, it is concerned that the new administration's efforts to make it easier for people to claim asylum in the United States is encouraging migration and putting a burden on Mexico.

  • Automakers embrace electric vehicles. But what about buyers?

    The world’s major automakers have made something abundantly clear: They believe electric vehicles will dominate their industry in the years ahead. When Bock recently replaced his family's 2013 Honda Pilot SUV, he considered — and then dismissed — the idea of buying an electric vehicle. “I would consider it if the prices would come down,” Bock said, though leaving open the possibility of buying an electric vehicle next time.

  • Major storm moving through central US as separate storm follows behind

    A major storm continues to impact the Central U.S. on Sunday morning with heavy snow, torrential rain and severe weather. Since the start of the storm on Friday, there have been at least 14 reported tornadoes in the Texas Panhandle with 11 of those reported tornadoes occurring on Saturday. Additionally, wind gusts on Saturday reached as high as 87 mph in the Texas Panhandle and the region experienced baseball-sized hail.

  • Pippa Middleton has given birth to a baby girl

    Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have welcomed their second child, a sister to two-year-old Arthur.

  • Russian man walks his pet geese

    Ever thought of having a pet goose?Anton Mashukov has three of themLocation: Chelyabinsk, RussiaThe geese are called Masha, Dasha and YashaThey have their own roomand share almost the same diet as their owner(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) PET GEESE OWNER, ANTON MASHUKOV, SAYING:"I was thinking about which animals did not appear as pets. Hens are troublesome to hold, ducks eat a lot, and the geese are beautiful and well-behaved. They are pets with both charisma and temper."Mashukov brings them to town for several hours every dayand has taught his unusual pets to react to his commands(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) CHELYABINSK RESIDENT, NO NAME GIVEN, SAYING:"It is a pleasure to see them in the city. So interesting to get in touch with birds. They are so well-behaved. They stopped and waited to cross the road."

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pope Francis says Catholic priests can't bless same-sex unions because God 'cannot bless sin'

    The note from the Catholic Church comes months after the Vatican partially walked back statements from Pope Francis supporting civil union laws.

  • Oscars 2021: Netflix leads studios with 35 nominations in streaming's big year

    'Mank' and 'Trial of the Chicago 7' lead the way. Amazon Studios scores 12 nominations.

  • Why the Soviet Union's nuclear-powered cruisers spooked the US into bringing back its battleships

    With the possible exception of the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, no Russian warships are as imposing as the Kirov-class battlecruisers.