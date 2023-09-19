US, Atlantic nations to cooperate on economic development, environmental protection

The U.S. and more than 30 Atlantic countries on Monday agreed to partner on major global issues like economic development and environmental protection as leaders gathered in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly.

The White House announced that 32 nations across four continents had adopted a declaration to launch the Partnership for Atlantic cooperation, with signees including countries from Africa, Europe, North America, South America and the Caribbean.

“The Partnership will give our countries a new platform to work together on issues such as science and technology, sustainable ocean economy, and climate change,” the White House said in a release announcing the partnership.

The member nations also agreed to uphold territorial integrity and political independence of states.

Signees endorsed a plan of action for the new partnership’s first phase of work, which includes scientific cooperation and shared research and development of young Atlantic scientists.

The nations that signed onto the declaration on Monday are: Angola, Argentina, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Canada, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Iceland, Ireland, Liberia, Mauritania, Morocco, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, the Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Spain, Togo, the United Kingdom, the United States and Uruguay.

The announcement of the Atlantic partnership comes as President Biden and other world leaders were set to meet at the U.N., where the White House is hoping to encourage U.S. allies to continue support Ukraine in its war against Russia and to support global development so that other nations are not reliant on China for financing.

