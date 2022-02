Reuters

(Reuters) -PayPal Holdings Inc on Tuesday forecast first-quarter revenue and profit well below expectations, as it prepares to take a hit from eBay Inc's ongoing move to ditch its payments services, sending its shares down 17.4%. PayPal's operating agreement with eBay has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes. EBay's transition is expected to put $600 million of revenue pressure in the first half of this year, Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman said on a conference call with analysts.