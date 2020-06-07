US Attorney General Barr says there is racism in US but denies that 'the law enforcement system is systemically racist'

Attorney General William Barr said Sunday that there was racism in the US, but police forces were not an example of systemic racism.

US Attorney General William Barr said Sunday he believes racism exists in the US but does not believe that US law enforcement agencies are agents of systemic racism.

In the wake of the police killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, activists have called for a wide range of reforms that have included calls to both defund and demand police agencies.

"I think we have to recognize that for most of our history, our institutions were explicitly racist. Since the 1960s, I think we've been in a phase of reforming our institutions and making sure that they're in sync with our laws and aren't fighting a rearguard action to impose inequities," Barr said.

"I think there's racism in the United States still but I don't think that the law enforcement system is systemically racist," Barr said during an appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "I understand the distrust, however, of the African-American community given the history in this country."

Barr said that he believed reforms had been successful in the past, pointing toward the US military that he called "the vanguard of bringing the races together and providing equal opportunity." Still, he said reform is a "difficult task."

The attorney general said he believed there were "instances of bad cops" but believed most police officers were good people. Barr said he did not support reducing immunity given to police officers to increase the prosecutions of bad actors on police forces, arguing such a move would result in "police pulling back."

Activists who have organized against police brutality following the police killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis have called for bigger changes that include defunding and disbanding police forces.

"You know, policing is the toughest job in the country," Barr said. "And I frankly think that we have generally the vast, overwhelming majority of police are good people. They're civic-minded people who believe in serving the public. They do so bravely. They do so righteously."

Barr's boss — President Donald Trump — suggested at a news conference Friday that a positive economic report was his way of helping combat issues of racism in the US.

Also on Sunday, Ben Carson, the secretary of Housing and Urban Development and the president's only African American cabinet member, made similar comments, calling most police "wonderful people" beyond a few "rogue" officers.

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien likewise said last week on CNN's "State of the Union" he didn't believe that "systemic racism" existed among US law enforcement, though he said he believed there were "a few bad apples."

