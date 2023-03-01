US Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he is "proud" of the Department of Justice's work as he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he is "proud" of the Department of Justice's work as he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday for the first time in the 118th Congress, as the Justice Department continues its investigations into President Biden, former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. The DOJ is looking into all three men following the discovery of classified documents at their…
Attorney General Merrick Garland, in his first appearance before Congress this year, is also expected to face questions on special counsel probes.
Babbitt was shot and killed by police as she breached a set of doors to the Speaker's Lobby in the House of Representatives on Jan. 6, 2021.
A Georgia man who asked where the “swamp rats” were hiding during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was found guilty of felony charges, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Bruno Joseph Cua, 20, was found guilty on two felony charges — obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, interfering with, intimidating, opposing or…
As conservative justices appeared skeptical of Biden's student-debt relief plan, Sonia Sotomayor pushed back on GOP arguments around its fairness.
The Department of Transportation's internal watchdog is opening an audit into Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over his extensive use of private jets.
Judge: Grand jurors in Georgia Trump probe must tread lightly, but can discuss final report
Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked investors from cashing out their investments at its $71 billion real estate income trust (BREIT), as the private equity firm continues to grapple with a flurry of redemption requests. BREIT said it fulfilled redemption requests of $1.4 billion in February, which represents only 35% of the approximately $3.9 billion in total withdrawal requests for the month, the firm said in a letter to investors.
Far-right activist Laura Loomer denounces Florida governor, who is expected to challenge ex-president for Republican nomination
The state Legislature is taking up a package of gun reform bills that will help reduce gun violence, writes state Rep. Kelly Breen.
Marco Bello via ReutersA group of Donald Trump supporters were asked to leave a book signing event for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a sign of growing tensions between the two former pals. In a video shared by far-right personality Laura Loomer, a group clad in Trump regalia waves Trump flags and signs outside Books-a-Million in Leesburg, Florida—before being confronted by a security guard. “They told me to say anyone wearing Trump has to go right now,” the guard explains, as the supporters reac
Each drink in Starbucks' Oleato line, which features a caffè latte, Golden Foam cold brew, and iced shaken espresso, has a spoonful of olive oil.
Attorney General Merrick Garland called on Mexico to "do more" to fight the fentanyl crisis, which he said Mexican cartels have "unleashed on purpose" in the U.S.
At Senate hearing, attorney general pledges broad autonomy for U.S. attorney investigating president's son.
AG Garland on Wednesday will face questions form Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee on the anti-Catholic leaked FBI memo and the agency's FACE Act prosecutions against pro-life activists.
Sen. Mike Lee blasted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for refusing to release a U.S. servicemember Wednesday. Lee says there will be consequences for Japan.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed a key figure in Florida’s “parental rights” movement to the board that will oversee Disney’s Orlando theme parks, in a sign that the governor is still leaning in to the cultural fight with the entertainment giant. DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that strips Disney of control over its special […]
The race for Chicago's next mayor was shaved to just two candidates Tuesday while voters overwhelmingly stopped incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot's attempt at a second term, making her the first incumbent mayor in 40 years to not win reelection. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson both advanced to the runoff election, to be held on April 4. According to the Chicago Board of Elections, 507,852 total ballots were cast, representing a total citywide turnout of 32%.
LeBron James will miss multiple weeks with a right foot injury, and it may be something he's been playing on for the last several weeks.
A man posted a video suggesting he didn't allow a crying child to take his spot. It went hugely viral but TikTokers overwhelmingly supported him.