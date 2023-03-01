US Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee

Reuters

Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked investors from cashing out their investments at its $71 billion real estate income trust (BREIT), as the private equity firm continues to grapple with a flurry of redemption requests. BREIT said it fulfilled redemption requests of $1.4 billion in February, which represents only 35% of the approximately $3.9 billion in total withdrawal requests for the month, the firm said in a letter to investors.