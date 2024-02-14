US Attorney for Montana, FBI coming to Great Falls to discuss preventing hate crime

A prestigious panel of federal, state and local prosecutors and law enforcement officials will gather at the Great Falls Public Library on Tuesday to participate in a public discussion on preventing hate crimes in our community.

The United Against Hate event will be led by Jesse Laslovich, U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana and will include representatives from the FBI, the Cascade County Attorney's Office, and the Great Falls Police Department.

United Against Hate is an initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Justice focused on improving the prevention of hate crimes and hate incidents. The programs seeks to build relationships at the local level and strengthen partnerships among law enforcement, community leaders, and residents. This meeting is one in a series of meetings the U.S. Attorney’s Office is holding throughout Montana.

The event will be an opportunity for the local community to engage with federal agencies and local law enforcement to increase their understanding of the process for reporting hate crimes. Attendees of Tuesday's event are welcome to ask questions or give comments, as well.

The United Against Hate event begins at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20. It will be held in the Cordingley Room at the Great Falls Public Library, located at 301 2nd Ave. N in Great Falls. For more information contact Jake Sorich at jsorich@greatfallslibrary.org or 406-453-0349 ex. 220.

