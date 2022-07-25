US Attorney Rachael Rollins will announce hotline to report local white supremacists

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday there will soon be a hotline for Massachusetts residents to report white supremacist activity in their area.

“If the public has any troubling or concerning information about members of white supremacist groups, we ask that you notify your local police departments or a member of law enforcement,” Rollins said in a statement. “I will be announcing a dedicated number for the community to call in the coming weeks. We need to expose these cowards.”

Rollins’s announcement comes after three people were arrested during a white supremacist rally in Jamaica Plain on Saturday. Charges against two of the men, who were protesting the demonstration by the Nationalist Social Club, or NSC 131, were dropped on Monday.

But the case against Christopher Hood, the founder of NSC 131, will move forward, prompting Hood’s attorney to accuse the state of engaging in selective prosecution.

The NSC 131 demonstration happened just weeks after Patriot Front conducted a flash demonstration over July 4th weekend. Police are investigating a reported assault during that march.

“Every single person deserves to live their life fully and authentically as who they are. But, if your authentic self is a bigot that wants to harm, humiliate and terrorize people, you are not welcome here,” Rollins said in a statement Monday.

Rollins said she is willing to devote federal resources to assist state, local and tribal law enforcement in addressing white supremacist activity.

