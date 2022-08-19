US Attorney Rollins: In ‘truest of ironies,’ Bulger family experiencing victims’ pain

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins says she is thinking of the victims of notorious mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger following the indictment of three men in connection with Bulger’s 2018 jailhouse death.

“Today our hearts are with the 19 known murder victims and their loved ones, as well as anyone ever harmed by this man,” Rollins said in a statement. “He was a serial murderer, and each mention of his name is a trigger to the families he devastated, reopening wounds that we can only hope had finally started to heal.”

Bulger was beaten to death at Hazelton Federal Prison in Bruceton Mills, W.Va. in October 2018. He was 89 years old at the time.

Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, Paul “Pauly” DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, have been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Geas and DeCologero are accused of “striking Bulger in the head multiple times and causing his death,” according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.

“In the truest of ironies, Bulger’s family has experienced the excruciating pain and trauma their relative inflicted on far too many, and the justice system is now coming to their aid,” Rollins’s statement continued.

Rollins also named the 19 people believed to have been killed by Bulger.

Bulger was convicted in 2013 of 31 charges, including racketeering, and was found to have been involved in 11 murders.

He was serving two life sentences plus five years at the time of his death.

